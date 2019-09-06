Senior quarterback Jason Ceniti threw for four touchdowns and ran for another score Friday night, leading the eighth-ranked Madison Memorial football team to a 42-7 home victory over Madison East in Big Eight Conference play.
Ceniti threw for 147 yards and also led the Spartans (3-0, 3-0 Big Eight) with 85 rushing yards on 10 attempts. C.J. Green scored Memorial’s opening touchdown on a 3-yard run.
For the Purgolders (0-3, 0-3), Keonte Jones took a pass from Phil Roh III 49 yards to the end zone with less than four minutes to play. Roh finished 13-for-24 for 224 yards.
Verona 49, Janesville Craig 8
Jackson Acker returned the opening kickoff for the seventh-ranked Wildcats (3-0, 3-0 Big Eight) on their way past the Cougars (1-2, 1-2). Acker added a rushing touchdown and had 71 yards rushing.
Verona quarterback Adam Bekx completed seven of 11 passes for 153 yards and four touchdowns.
Sun Prairie 52,
Janesville Parker 7
Junior quarterback Brady Stevens completed 17 of 29 passes for 264 yards and four touchdowns, two of them to Colin Schaefer, to lead the Cardinals (2-1, 2-1 Big Eight) past the host Vikings (0-3, 0-3).
Schaefer caught scoring passes of 27 and 21 yards, helping the Cardinals open a 45-0 halftime lead. The Sun Prairie defense held Parker to five first downs and 67 total yards, including 9 yards passing.
Madison La Follette 33,
Beloit Memorial 0
Ben Probst led the host Lancers (2-1, 2-1 Big Eight), completing eight of 11 passes for 136 yards and four touchdowns.
Dakovin Prather caught three passes for 64 yards and two scores, and Charlie Kunkel and Andrew Rajkovic also caught TD passes. David Gray returned an interception 43 yards for a score before halftime.
The Lancers’ defense held the Purple Knights (1-2, 1-2) to 120 yards and nine first downs.
Middleton 23, Madison West 12
The Cardinals (2-1 Big Eight, 2-1) recovered from last week’s loss at Verona by controlling play against the visiting Regents (1-2, 1-2).
Sauk Prairie 16, Baraboo 3
Both defenses held strong, as the host Eagles (3-0, 1-0 Badger North Conference) managed only 191 yards of offense and held the Thunderbirds (0-3, 0-1) to 167 yards and nine first downs.
But Sauk Prairie took the lead early on a Parker Breunig touchdown pass in the first half, and Garrett Hertzfelt tacked on a 65-yard touchdown run in the fourth to put away the victory.
Waunakee 64, Beaver Dam 20
The third-ranked Warriors (3-0, 1-0 Badger North) scored 57 points in the first 20 minutes and coasted through the second half to beat the Golden Beavers (0-3, 0-1).
Waunakee collected scores on offense, defense and special teams in the first quarter, as Jeb Frey blocked a punt out of the back of the end zone for a safety and Connor Loy took an interception return 10 yards for a touchdown.
Warriors quarterback Caden Nelson finished 5 of 7 passing for 163 yards and four touchdowns. Lawson Ludwig returned a punt 65 yards for a touchdown to complete Waunakee’s first-half scoring.
Golden Beavers quarterback Carter Riesen finished 4-for-7 for 134 yards with two second-half touchdowns.
Mount Horeb 24, Portage 21
Chris Pertusati made a 20-yard field goal with 18 seconds remaining as the Vikings (1-2, 1-0 Badger North) erased a 14-point deficit to defeat the visiting Warriors (1-2, 0-1) for the 15th consecutive year.
A passing touchdown from quarterback Brett Walker and a one-yard rush from Del Sheppard put Portage up 14-0 midway through the second quarter. Mount Horeb quarterback Tanner Gassman ran for a pair of touchdowns and threw for another to tie the game 21-21 entering the fourth quarter.
Gassman finished 13-for-19 for 126 yards and added another 133 yards on 22 carries. Sheppard picked up 191 yards and two touchdowns on 31 carries for Portage.
Monona Grove 39, Monroe 29
The visiting Cheesemakers (1-2, 0-1 Badger South) drew to within 29-26 with 6½ minutes to play, but Fabian Jackson answered with his third rushing touchdown of the night and Cameron Behnke followed with his third touchdown pass to lift the Silver Eagles (1-2, 1-0).
Jackson scored from 1, 34 and 67 yards and totaled 165 yards on 13 carries. Behnke completed 10 of 20 passes for 227 yards, including an 85-yard scoring pass to Henry Walsh, and added a 10-yard TD run.
Monroe’s Trevor Rodebaugh ran for 205 yards and a touchdown, and Nick Bansley added 123 rushing yards and two scores.
Watertown 41,
Madison Edgewood 0
A 70-yard touchdown pass from Ethan Pauly to Dylan Sippel helped the Goslings (3-0, 1-0 Badger South) beat the Crusaders (0-3, 0-1). Pauly was 12-for-24 for 247 yards and four touchdowns with two interceptionsand Cade Oiler had 102 yards receiving and a touchdown.
Madison Edgewood was held to 171 yards of offense. Senior Logan Ritchie threw for 115 yards, but had three passes intercepted.
Milton 41, Fort Atkinson 7
Jerry Jones ran for two touchdowns and caught another to lead the host Red Hawks (3-0) past the Blackhawks (0-3). Evan Jordahl and Dane Nelson connected for a pair of first-half touchdowns as Milton ran out to a 41-0 lead.
Jordahl finished 5-for-10 for 89 yards and three touchdowns, and Jones picked up 134 yards on 12 carries. Milton’s defense held Fort Atkinson to 122 yards and seven first downs, with just 11 yards through the air.
McFarland 20, Beloit Turner 17
Nicholas Hall ran for a 33-yard touchdown in the third quarter as the Spartans (1-2, 1-2 Rock Valley) took down the visiting Trojans (1-2, 1-2).
Turner took a 14-7 lead on a pair of Kenny Draeving touchdowns and held a 17-14 halftime lead, but McFarland shut out the Trojans in the second half.
Spartans quarterback Jeremiah Price-Johnson went 7-for-13 for 195 yards and two touchdowns and added 53 yards rushing.
Edgerton 49, Brodhead/Juda 15
Drew Hanson scored on the first play of the opening drive on a 56-yard run as the Crimson Tide (2-1, 2-1 Rock Valley) got a road win against the Cardinals (1-2, 1-2). Hanson had 198 yards rushing and Ethan Krause had 168 yards rushing for the winners.
Johnson Creek 56, Deerfield 6
The seventh-ranked Bluejays (3-0, 1-0 Trailways Small) rode a 35-point first quarter to a victory over the Demons (0-1, 0-3). Creek quarterback Justin Swanson ran for a score and threw for two more. The host Bluejays also scored two defensive touchdowns, and added a score on a kickoff return.
Wisconsin Heights 76,
Port Edwards 34
The Vanguards (3-0, 3-0 Great 8) racked up 595 yards of total offense to beat the Blackhawks (1-2, 1-2) in eight-player action. Heights’ Jack Fields caught six passes for 162 yards, and Willy Hanson ran for 171 yards on 22 carries. Quarterback Ozur Kepler went 17-for-25 with 254 yards, two passing touchdowns and three rushing touchdowns.
Lodi 40, Marshall 0
Lucas Heyroth rushed for 108 yards on eight carries, including a 5-yard score in the first quarter and 58-yard score in the second quarter as the host Blue Devils (3-0) ran all over the Cardinals (0-3) in Capitol Conference crossover play. Colton Nicolay also tallied two touchdown runs for the winners. Marshall’s Dylan Horstmeyer rushed for 39 yards.
Lake Mills 24, Onalaska 23
A bad snap by the Hilltoppers (2-1) led to a missed field goal in the closing seconds, giving the host L-Cats (2-1) a victory. Adam Moen completed 19 of 29 passes for 141 yards and a touchdown to lead Lake Mills, and he ran for 89 more yards and two more scores. Hunter Buechel caught eight passes for 55 yards.
Onalaska quarterback Austin Larson threw for 171 yards and a score.
Columbus 46,
New Glarus/Monticello 17
Caden Brunell had 194 yards rushing and four touchdowns for the Cardinals (3-0), who defeated the visiting Glarner Knights (1-2). William Cotter had 121 yards rushing and three touchdowns for the winners. Connor Sigenthaler had 88 yards receiving for the visitors.
Hartland Lake Country Lutheran 28, Lakeside Lutheran 17
Matt Davis ran for a 1-yard touchdown late in the third quarter for the visiting Warriors (1-2), but a 36-yard touchdown pass by Luke Haertle with less than five minutes to go proved to be the game-winner for the Lightning (2-1). Davis threw for 260 yards and Micah Cody had 138 combined yards for Lakeside.
Fond du Lac St. Mary’s Springs 48, Watertown Luther Prep 7
Marcus Orlandoni rushed for four touchdowns and 136 yards to carry the Ledgers (1-2) past the home Phoenix (2-1). Orlandoni tallied the game’s first four scores as St. Mary’s Springs built a 48-0 advantage.
Luther Prep quarterback Benjamin Cole went 7-for-19 for 89 yards with an interception. Running back Elijah Schulz scored the lone Phoenix touchdown on a 6-yard rush in the fourth quarter.
Cambridge 20, Southwestern 12
Tyler Curtis led the host Bluejays (2-1) with 120 yards rushing on 17 attempts, and Jordan Marty led Cambridge with three catches in a victory over the Wildcats (1-2).
Hustisford/Horicon 50, Waterloo 20
Chase Bostwick threw for 196 yards and two touchdowns, and ran in another score in a losing effort for the Pirates (0-3), but it wasn’t enough as opposing quarterback Dylan Schmitt tallied three rushing and two passing touchdowns on 450 total yards as the host Hornets (2-1) got the non-conference win.
Belleville 20, Poynette 0
JJ Wenger threw for 259 yards and three touchdowns for the visiting Wildcats (2-1). Josh Grebel caught six passes for 120 yards and two scores, and Belleville’s defense held Poynette (2-1) to 207 total yards.