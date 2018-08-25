Edgerton quarterback Jaden Johnson took control late Friday night, running for three fourth-quarter touchdowns in a 24-12 victory over host Evansville/Albany in a Rock Valley Conference game.
The Crimson Tide (1-1 Rock Valley and overall) trailed 12-6 entering the fourth quarter against the Blue Devils (0-2, 0-2). But Johnson ran for touchdowns of 26, 34 and 66 yards to carry Edgerton to victory.
Johnson totaled 271 yards rushing and 138 yards passing. Edgerton’s Devin Jorgenson added 158 yards of total offense.
Evansville took a 12-0 halftime lead after a 6-yard touchdown pass by Carson Hill and a 39-yard touchdown run by Matt Kostroun, but was shut out in the second half.
Postponed:
- Friday’s Rock Valley game between Jefferson and McFarland was postponed until 6 p.m. today at Madison La Follette’s Lussier Stadium. Also postponed was Columbus’ game at Platteville, now set for 1 p.m. today at Platteville High School.
Non-conference
Lake Mills 35,
New Glarus/Monticello 0
Adam Moen accounted for four his team’s five touchdowns as the L-Cats (1-1) took a Capitol Conference crossover road victory over the Glarner Knights (0-2). Moen went 17-for-28 for 189 yards with three touchdowns and added a rushing TD.
New Glarus/Monticello netted zero rushing yards on 20 attempts. Connor Siegenthaler completed 11 of 24 passes for 147 yards but had four passes intercepted, including one returned 30 yards for a touchdown by Luke Pierce.
Lodi 40, Wisconsin Dells 0
The host Blue Devils (2-0) scored four touchdowns in a span of four minutes to take a 33-0 lead at halftime against the Chiefs (1-1).
Colton Nicolay started the scoring barrage with a 10-yard run, followed by an 8-yard run by Austin Soehle, a fumble recovery by the defense before another Nicolay touchdown from 6 yards out.
Quarterback Zach Potter led the Dells with 19 passing yards and 47 yards rushing.
Cambridge 35,
Cochrane-Fountain City 14
Riley Olsen rushed for 164 yards and two touchdowns to lead the Blue Jays (2-0) to a road victory over the Pirates (0-2). Brady Drazkowski scored twice in the second half for Cochrane-Fountain City.
Lakeside Lutheran 35,
Elkhorn 20
Jack Monis threw a 34-yard touchdown to Cameron Paske early in the fourth quarter to give the 10th-ranked Warriors (2-0) the lead, and Lakeside added two more touchdowns to pull away from the host Elks (0-2). Monis threw for 163 yards and two scores and added 58 yards rushing with another TD.
Poynette 16,
Adams-Friendship 6
Jake Buss caught a 62-yard touchdown pass from Jackson Elsing to open the scoring as the host Pumas (2-0) scored a pair of first-half touchdowns and beat the Green Devils (0-2). Sawyer Moll gained 144 yards and a touchdown on 20 carries for Poynette.
Belleville 46,
Orfordville Parkview 6
Luke Kelly had 185 yards and two touchdowns on 20 carries as the host Wildcats (2-0) totaled 371 yards on the ground en route to the victory over the Vikings (0-1).
Brayden Trady had 18 carries for 102 yards to lead Parkview.
Watertown Luther Prep 31,
K.M. Lutheran 16
Nathan de Galley had three receptions for 73 yards and two touchdowns as the host Phoenix (1-1) defeated the Chargers (0-2).
Preston Borchardt rushed for 120 yards and a touchdown, and Brice Guse added 70 yards and a touchdown on the ground for Luther Prep.
Stanley Boyd 34,
Marshall 0
The visiting Orioles (2-0) scored on a 29-yard scramble from quarterback L.J. Schmelzer on the last play of the first half to take a 14-0 lead over the Cardinals (0-2). Schemlzer then connected on a 51-yard touchdown pass to Noah Gillingham on the opening drive of the second half. Kaleb Arndt rushed for 50 yards and threw for 49 to lead the Marshall offense.
Palmyra-Eagle 56, Waterloo 13
Brandon Wilke threw for 340 yards and six touchdowns, three of them to Morgan Carpenter, to lead the host Panthers (2-0) past the Pirates (0-2).
Mineral Point 24, Dodgeville 8
Will Straka returned a punt 64 yards for a TD and had 82 yards rushing as the Pointers (1-1) beat the visiting Dodgers (0-2). Isaac Lindsey threw for 158 and two TDs for Mineral Point.
River Valley 32, Nekoosa 6
Shane Liegel rushed for 120 yards and three touchdowns as the Blackhawks (2-0) defeated the visiting Papermakers (0-2).
River Valley jumped out to a 26-0 lead at half that never faltered. Quarterback Will Bailey threw for a touchdown and rushed for one more. Bailey finished with 115 passing yards.
Johnson Creek 54,
Shoreland Lutheran 18
Justin Swanson threw three touchdowns and added a fourth on a punt return to lead the Bluejays (2-0) to a road victory over the Pacers (0-2). Swanson went 6-for-11 for 97 yards, with two TDs caught by Lucas Sullivan.
Konnor Hill was responsible for all 18 points for the Pacers, with two rushing touchdowns and an 80-yard kickoff return.
Brookfield Academy 27,
Deerfield 0
The Blue Knights (1-1) collected 250 yards of total offense and three touchdowns from quarterback Daniel Kim to defeat the host Demons (0-2). Deerfield quarterback Tyler Haak rushed for 93 yards and threw for 37 yards.
Pardeeville 28,
Randolph 14
Derek Lindert rushed for two touchdowns, including a 59-yard score, and had 77 yards on the ground as the visiting Bulldogs (2-0) defeated the Rockets (1-1).
Peyton Moldenhauer had three receptions, 60 yards and caught two touchdowns for Randolph. The Bulldogs’ Ty Westbury returned an interception 45 yards for a touchdown.