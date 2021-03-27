Prep football: Henry Walsh catches a last-second game-winner as Monona Grove edges Oregon

Henry Walsh beat double coverage to catch a 36-yard pass from Casey Marron in the back of the end zone with 1 second left Saturday afternoon, giving Monona Grove a 13-7 victory over Oregon in a season-opening football game at DeForest.
The Silver Eagles were turned back when Oregon’s Ryan McCorkle made his third interception of the game at the goal line with 1:43 left. But the MG defense held, taking over with 44 seconds left, and after a penalty and a short pass, Marron’s long heave was pulled in by Walsh.
Marron completed 19 of 27 passes for 248 yards, with Walsh making three catches for 70 yards. Saunders ran for 78 yards for Oregon, which was held to 152 total yards and seven first downs.
Fort Atkinson 20, Milton 7
Fort Atkinson snapped a 19-game losing streak dating to Oct. 6, 2017, getting two defensive touchdowns to beat the Red Hawks at Walworth Big Foot. Fort’s last victory was a 30-23 victory over Milton.
Milton’s Evan Jordahl opened the scoring with a 46-yard touchdown run on a scramble from the pocket at 5:35 of the second quarter. After a Fort punt to the Milton 5, a tackle by Cade Cosson stripped the ball from Kyle Dehnert and Mason Brandl picked it up on the bounce for a 2-yard TD run and an 8-7 lead at 1:20 of the third quarter.
Cosson broke a 68-yard run to the Milton 2, followed by a TD run by Alec Courtier early in the fourth quarter. Evan Dudzek then intercepted a Jordahl pass and returned it 28 yards for a score, and Fort Atkinson recovered a fumble at midfield on Milton’s final possession.
Janesville Parker 27,
Beaver Dam 6
Senior Jesse Pritchard ran for touchdowns of 1 and 4 yards in the first half, and the Vikings’ defense made it stand up for a victory at DeForest. Anthony Brooks caught a 15-yard pass from Sam O’Leary with 3:07 left before halftime.
After Beaver Dam’s Ben Scharfenberg intercepted a pass at the goal line with 22 seconds before halftime, Brooks picked off a Beaver Dam pass and O’Leary connected with Griffin Davis for a 35-yard score with 5 seconds left in the half.
Beaver Dam scored early in the fourth quarter when a fumbled punt snap gave Beaver Dam possession at the Parker 1-yard line and Wesley Biel ran it in on the next play.