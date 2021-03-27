Prep football: Henry Walsh catches a last-second game-winner as Monona Grove edges Oregon

Henry Walsh beat double coverage to catch a 36-yard pass from Casey Marron in the back of the end zone with 1 second left Saturday afternoon, giving Monona Grove a 13-7 victory over Oregon in a season-opening football game at DeForest.

The Silver Eagles were turned back when Oregon’s Ryan McCorkle made his third interception of the game at the goal line with 1:43 left. But the MG defense held, taking over with 44 seconds left, and after a penalty and a short pass, Marron’s long heave was pulled in by Walsh.

Marron completed 19 of 27 passes for 248 yards, with Walsh making three catches for 70 yards. Saunders ran for 78 yards for Oregon, which was held to 152 total yards and seven first downs.

Fort Atkinson 20, Milton 7

Fort Atkinson snapped a 19-game losing streak dating to Oct. 6, 2017, getting two defensive touchdowns to beat the Red Hawks at Walworth Big Foot. Fort’s last victory was a 30-23 victory over Milton.