The Horicon/Hustisford co-op has faced two constant problems since joining forces the last two years: Markesan and Dodgeland.
The Hornets have been undefeated conference champs the last two years, while Dodgeland has beaten every other league foe while only falling to Markesan.
With the Markesan 2018 class graduated and a load of talent returning for Horicon/Hustisford, head coach Shannon Mueller feels his team has what it takes to rise over the hump to win a Trailways Large Conference title.
“I would have to say a perfect season for us is winning conference ... by knocking Markesan off that totem pole,” Mueller said. “That’s our main goal. It really is. They are so good; they’ve been so good for years. And also Dodgeland as well with Doug Miller; he’s a great coach. He’s always going to find kids and put them in the right spots.”
Mueller said his team will take its non-conference season very seriously. It will play against Lomira, Mayville and Cambridge in the first three weeks. Mueller admitted that Lomira might be the weakest of the three teams, but he feels the Lions are an up-and-coming young team, while Mayville made the playoffs and took eventual WIAA Division 4 state champion Lodi team into overtime during the first round of the playoffs. And Cambridge won a share of the Capitol South Conference title.
“If we can get past that preseason schedule without any glitches and no key losses, we will feel pretty confident come conference season,” Mueller said.
Mueller believes Husticon can beat all the teams in conference play “because we’ve proven it the last two years.”
Mueller has running back CJ Brooks returning and Dylan Schmitt wlll make the move from a running back/receiver hybrid to quarterback, replacing Hunter Nehls.
Horicon/Hustisford’s offensive line will be revamped as Ethan Budnik, who makes the move from tackle to center to replace Logan Tippen, is the only returning starter. But Mueller believes Josh Thomsen and Logan Nicholls will be strong players, while two other spots were up for grabs as practice began.
All of those returners on offense have Mueller exciting for the upcoming season.
“I like our chances to win conference this year,” Mueller said. “I really do think it’s our turn. Granted, it helps that Markesan lost those studs, but even if they were here again this year, what we have, what we brought back and the talented kids coming back, I do feel strongly with us.
“I do feel our offensive line is going to be much better and much more experienced with these guys. We may have a little bit of trouble with one of them yet, but we’ll get through those bugs quickly.”