Husticon at a glance

Coach: Shannon Mueller, fifth season (13-21)

On offense: CJ Brooks returns to the backfield and looks primed and ready to help Husticon win a Trailways Large Conference title while be in contention to earn the league's Player of the Year award. Dylan Schmitt will make the move to quarterback from running back and receiver, replacing second-team all-conference quarterback Hunter Nehls. Meanwhile, Ethan Budnik will be making the switch from tackle to center, which was left open by two-time first-team all-conference player Logan Tippin.

On defense: Mueller said Husticon lost all four starting defensive linemen from last year, but the constant player that will play both ways is Budnik, who did switch in and out last season. Justin Kuehl returns from injury and looks to be working for playing time on defense while Mitch Kertz and his 50 tackles, six for loss and one sack returns as a middle linebacker. Connor Drews and Zach Kehl also return for Husticon.

Bottom line: Husticon didn’t like the 5-4 record it had a season ago. Mueller is still trying to figure out his best offensive line combo, but he expects it to perform better than last year. If it does, he feels the team has the firepower to beat jump over Markesan and Dodgeland to win a league title.