Prep football: Garth Coats named new head coach at Evansville

The Evansville High School football program has decided to use a native son to fill a giant’s shoes.

Garth Coats, a 2006 Evansville graduate who went on to win two national championships and earn All-America honors at UW-Whitewater, has been named the Blue Devils’ head coach, according to a post on the program’s Facebook page.

He replaces Ron Grovesteen, who stepped down after spending 46 years with the Evansville program, the last 37 as the Blue Devils’ head coach.

Coats has been part of the Blue Devils coaching staff since 2011 and teaches special education at the high school. He most recently served as offensive coordinator. His replacement at offensive coordinator will be Jordan Everson.

He played center for four years at UW-Whitewater, earning honorable mention All-America honors in 2009 from d3football.com. The Warhawks won NCAA Division 3 titles in 2009 and 2010.

Grovesteen built a 283-121 record, ranking 12th in state history on the list of coaching victory totals, and led the Blue Devils to a 9-2 record and a share of the Rock Valley Conference title last season.

