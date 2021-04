Prep football: Gabe Finley leads the hit parade as DeForest downs Oregon to remain unbeaten

Gabe Finley ran for 212 yards and a touchdown Friday night, to lead the host DeForest football team to a 27-13 victory over Oregon in a meeting of Badger Conference football teams.

Finley broke loose for a 67-yard touchdown in the third quarter, giving the Norskies (3-0) a 24-13 lead.

DeForest also scored on an 8-yard pass from Kellen Grall to Max Weisbrod early in the second quarter, making up for the opening drive by the Panthers (1-2), which ended with a 13-yard TD pass from Drew Kessenich to Austin Saunders.

DeForest also got a 12-yard TD run by Deven Magli and two field goals by Ty Tisch. Kessenich threw a 15-yard scoring pass to Donovan Johnson in the final minute of the third quarter to cut DeForest’s lead to 24-13.

Waunakee 47, Janesville Craig 7

Quentin Keene completed nine of 10 passes for 214 yards and three touchdowns as the host Warriors (3-0) opened a 47-0 halftime lead to bury the Warriors (0-3). He threw TD passes of 59 yards to Ben Farnsworth, 36 yards to Andrew Keller and 21 yards to Isaac Schaaf.