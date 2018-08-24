Derek Pawluk powered through Milton's defense for a 23-yard touchdown run with 7 minutes, 17 seconds, left to play Friday night, giving Reedsburg a 6-0 victory over visiting Milton in Badger Conference football crossover play.
Pawluk finished with 130 rushing yards for the Beavers (2-0). Casey Campbell added 110 yards rushing and 67 yards receiving.
Reedsburg totaled 304 yards rushing on 49 attempts, and Beavers quarterback Hayden Hahn finished with 120 passing yards.
Milton (1-1) had 219 yards of total offense, led by Daniel Weitzel, who threw for 119 yards. The Red Hawks’ Dane Nelson caught 12 passes for 70 yards.
Madison Edgewood 21, Sauk Prairie 0
Jack Powless returned an interception 50 yards for a touchdown in the third quarter and the Crusaders caused two more turnovers en route to a victory over the host Eagles (0-2).
Also for Edgewood (1-1), Mitchell Wendler rushed for 62 yards on 14 carries and Thomas Hartlieb ran 18 yards to score one play after Sauk Prairie lost a fumble in the second quarter.
Bryant Schaaf ran for 52 yards on 11 carries for the Eagles.
DeForest 47, Monroe 0
The Norskies (1-1) did all of their damage on the ground, neglecting to try even one pass in a home shutout of the Cheesemakers (0-2).
Evan Armstrong totaled 125 yards on eight carries, including a 75-yard touchdown burst on the first play from scrimmage. Gabe Finley and Trey Schroeder also scored on runs of better than 40 yards.
Ethan Kleckler led the way for Monroe with 65 yards on 17 rushes, but the Cheesemakers earned only three first downs.
Monona Grove 49, Portage 14
Senior Jalen Ostrowsky rushed for 107 yards and four touchdowns on eight carries as the visiting Silver Eagles (2-0) built a 49-0 halftime lead and beat the host Warriors (0-2).
Senior Jordan Bishop threw for 135 yards and two scores on 5-for-9 passing for the Silver Eagles, who forced four Portage turnovers.
Junior Ryan Schultz rushed for 56 yards on five carries to lead the Warriors.
Waunakee 37, Watertown 7
Quarterback Jarrett Wulf tore up the visiting Goslings (1-1), completing 14 of 17 passes for 268 yards and four touchdowns. He ran for another score for the state second-ranked Warriors (2-0).
Sawyer Maly caught three touchdown passes and also totaled 138 receiving yards, helping the Warriors overcome 11 penalties. Watertown's Ethan Pauly produced 177 yards on 14-for-32 passing.
Beaver Dam 61, Fort Atkinson 8
Kendric Jimenez threw for 157 yards with three touchdowns and Adam Bird caught touchdowns on each of his two receptions as the host Golden Beavers (1-1) routed the Blackhawks (0-2), starting seven of their nine scoring drives inside Fort Atkinson territory.
Parker Leisses rushed for 77 yards and three touchdowns for the Golden Beavers.
James Vander Mause had 57 receiving yards on a pair of catches for Fort Atkinson.