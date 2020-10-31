Prep football: Fast start ignites Cambridge's victory over Waterloo

Cambridge pulled within a half-game of the conference lead. Waterloo fell a game behind Marshall, but those teams meet next week in a game that will decide the conference winner or winners.

“We also said we’ve been looking for a marquee win,” Klingbeil said. “We’ve beaten teams that haven’t had great records and have been in some dogfights. This is a Waterloo team that has a winning record, so this has been our marquee win. And to put 43 on them and execute as well as we did, has shown how far we have come.”

Stein threw for 192 yards. He connected three times for 69 yards to his brother, junior tight end Eli Stein. Eli Stein also had two of the Blue Jays’ three interceptions.

Pirates junior running back Eugene Wolff had a game-high 161 yards rushing on 21 carries, including a 55-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter.

“I think we might have been a little tight,” Waterloo coach Dave Frisell said. “I think we were pretty excited about this opportunity of a big game. I think it’s been a few years since Waterloo has played in a big game and we might have been a little tight.