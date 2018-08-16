Last year’s Fall River prep football team surprised a few teams, and by the time the Trailways Small Conference teams realized the Pirates were any good, it was far too late.
Fall River went undefeated in conference play last year and advanced past Level Two of the WIAA playoffs for the first time in school history, ultimately falling one game short of the Division 7 finals at Camp Randall Stadium.
Fall River head coach Joe Zander said the goal this year is to do something else unprecedented in school history: win a second consecutive conference crown.
“For conference, it would be awesome to repeat because we’ve never done that,” he said. “We’re knocking down walls left and right here, lately. A lot of it is just how much the kids have put in and how much they’re seeing the results. They’re reaping the rewards of all their hard work.”
Senior Tanner Liebenthal said the team has also set a goal to earn a high seed in the playoffs like last year, when the Pirates were a No. 2 seed in their eight-team bracket behind a Wild Rose squad that had defeated Fall River 27-12 in the second week of the regular season. Fall River responded by defeating Wild Rose 8-7 in Level Three of the playoffs.
Zander believes a team will learn more from a loss than from a win, and the Pirates’ battles with Wild Rose last year provides a prime example.
“You definitely see what you can improve on, whereas maybe in a win, you don’t focus as much on it,” Zander said. “The first loss during the season, that was one with a new opponent and we didn’t expect what they had. It was tough to scout.”
The Pirates lost linemen Chandler Firary and Devin Talg, and skill player Parker Morton. But Liebenthal, a running back/linebacker, returns along with fellow seniors Luke Figol at quarterback, running back Davyn Braker, linemen Jack Gould and Keegan Wodill, and linebacker Sam Nelson. Most of them are entering their fourth year as a starter.
“I don’t think we’re going to be the same team as we were last year,” Liebenthal said. “I think we’re going to be different, but we’re going to be just as good. I think everybody got stronger and faster since last year and we’re changing a couple things in our playbook. Our defense is structuring up different. We’re going with a lot more speed on offense and defense this year than the past years that I’ve been here.”
Zander said the Pirates will take it a game at a time as they try to match or exceed last year’s success.
“We’ve definitely achieved something we’ve never done here before at Fall River and we want to keep doing that,” Zander said. “The way to keep doing that is to just keep working hard and keeping our head on the grindstone. Hard work will pay off and that’s what happened with us last year when we got to Level Four. We had kids that did everything for the program.
“We’re hoping this year we can continue that success and hopefully this time, we can get to Camp Randall.”