Pirates at a glance

Coach: Joe Zander, fourth season (19-13)

On offense: The Pirates have an experienced backfield returning with quarterback Luke Figol and running back Davyn Braker, who were both first-team All-Trailways Small Conference players. They have versatile weapon Tanner Liebenthal back as well; he'll likely see time at running back and receiver. Fall River did lose receiver Parker Morton and linemen Devin Talg and Chandler Firary up front, leaving big holes for the Pirates to fill, but center Jack Gould and guard Keegan Wodill return with three years of experience to help the new faces on the line.

On defense: Braker, Liebenthal, Figol, Gould and Wodill will start both ways. Braker is a defensive end, while Liebenthal and Figol are both linebackers that will share the middle with linebacker Sam Nelson, who was a first-team all-conference player even after missing half the season due to injury. Wodill and Gould will anchor the interior line.

Bottom line: The Pirates are returning a lot of stud players from a season ago. Last year’s performance wasn’t a surprise to anyone on the team, but now they will have a target on their backs because teams know just how good they are. The Pirates are ready for it and hungry to prove last year wasn’t a fluke.