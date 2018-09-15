Quarterback Ethan Post completed 18 of 26 passes for 253 yards and three touchdowns, including a 71-yarder to Malik Winston in the fourth quarter, as the Mount Horeb/Barneveld football team defeated visiting Baraboo 24-14 in a Badger North Conference game on Friday night.
Mike Wech had 83 rushing yards on 24 carries for the Thunderbirds (2-3, 2-1).
Winston had 112 rushing yards on 23 attempts and 85 receiving yards for the Vikings (4-1, 2-1), ranked 10th among the state’s mid-sized schools by The Associated Press.
Cris Pertusatti connected on a 45-yard field goal to give Mount Horeb/Barneveld its first lead at 17-14 with 8:58 to play.
DeForest 46, Sauk Prairie 7
Evan Armstrong and Gabe Finley each rushed for more than 100 yards and two touchdowns to lead the Norskies (3-2, 2-1) in a home win over the Eagles (1-4, 1-2).
Mason Kirchberg had a 66-yard rushing touchdown in the second quarter as DeForest averaged 9 yards per carry.
Parker Breunig scored Sauk Prairie’s only touchdown with a 64-yard run in the third quarter.
Reedsburg 38, Beaver Dam 0
Visiting Reedsburg (4-1, 2-1) scored a pair of second-quarter touchdowns for a 13-0 halftime lead and then pulled away with a 19-point third quarter against Beaver Dam (1-4, 0-3).
Casey Campbell opened the scoring with a 7-yard touchdown run on a fourth-and-two play. Just before halftime, Hayden Hahn scored on an 18-yard quarterback keeper. Campbell took the second-half kickoff 74 yards for a touchdown and a 19-0 lead. Reedsburg’s final score came after a fumble recovery midway through the fourth quarter.
Jason Walls ran for 99 yards on 16 carries for Reedsburg, which held Beaver Dam to 104 total yards.
Waunakee 70, Portage 6
Senior Jarrett Wulf threw for 190 yards and two touchdowns on 8-for-8 passing, with senior Sawyer Maly hauling in four catches for 109 yards and two scores, to lead visiting Waunakee (5-0, 3-0 Badger North) to a romp over Portage (0-5, 0-3).
Junior Dale Sheppard, Jr. rushed for 117 yards on 20 carries and got the Warriors’ lone score. Portage turned the ball over four times.
Waunakee, the reigning WIAA Division 2 state champion, has outscored its five opponents by a combined 250-20.
Badger South
Stoughton 13, Monroe 6
Drew Anderson caught an 11-yard pass from Adam Hobson with 6 minutes, 21 seconds left to lift the host Vikings (5-0, 3-0) past a challenge from the Cheesemakers (0-5, 0-3).
Stoughton senior Cade Spilde kicked two field goals. Anderson finished with eight catches for 103 yards and Dwight Walker had 64 yards on 19 carries.
Monroe senior Ethan Kleckler rushed for 85 yards on 21 carries.
Oregon 38, Milton 13
Keion Szudy ran for 185 yards and a touchdown on 21 carries and Dylan DiMaggio had three rushing touchdowns to help lift the visiting Panthers (3-2, 2-1) over the Red Hawks (2-3, 1-2).
After Milton tied the game at seven in the first half, Oregon scored 28 consecutive points.
Nick Huber had 12 carries for 105 yards to lead the Red Hawks.
Watertown 23,
Madison Edgewood 14
Junior quarterback Ethan Pauly led the Goslings in both passing and rushing, throwing two touchdowns and catching another scoring pass, to lead Watertown (4-1, 3-0) past the Crusaders (1-4, 0-3).
Senior quarterback Thomas Hartlieb accumulated 209 total yards for Edgewood.
Monona Grove 49, Fort Atkinson 0
The Silver Eagles (5-0, 3-0) shut down the Blackhawks (0-5, 0-3), holding them to minus-8 total yards and zero first downs.
Jordan Bishop had an efficient night under center for Monona Grove, finishing 12-for-16 for 152 yards and a touchdown, and five rushers scored on the ground.
Fort Atkinson’s leading rusher Jordan Flodin was held to only eight yards on 15 carries, and quarterback Avery Rohloff finished with minus-20 yards total.