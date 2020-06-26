You are the owner of this article.
Prep football: East's Devion Clay to play football at California junior college
Prep football: East's Devion Clay to play football at California junior college

Prep football photo: Madison East's Devion Clay

Madison East's Devion Clay makes a cut during a 2019 Big Eight Conference football game against Beloit Memorial.

 CONTRIBUTED - Devion Clay's Twitter feed

Madison East’s Devion Clay has announced via Twitter that he plans to attend Monterey (California) Peninsula College to play football this fall.

The Bay Area-community college is part of the Northern California Football Conference and went 10-1 last season.

The Lobos hired a new head football coach, Ronnie Palmer, in February. The school has sent 15 players to the NFL, including Herm Edwards.

Clay, a 5-foot-9, 175-pound running back and defensive back, led the Purgolders with 746 yards rushing on 148 carries with six touchdowns. He also caught one pass for 26 yards and a score.

