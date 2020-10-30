Prep football: Dominik McVay's three touchdowns carry Pointers past River Valley

Dominik McVay threw some variety into the mix for the Mineral Point football team on Friday.
And as a result, the Pointers remained unbeaten with a 28-19 victory over host River Valley in a wild non-conference showdown.
To open the scoring, McVay picked up a fumbled punt return, jarred loose by a hit from Mason Hughes, and took the ball 55 yards to open the scoring for the Pointers (4-0).
In the third quarter, he caught a 21-yard touchdown pass from Liam Stumpf to break a 7-7 halftime tie. Not long after Mineral Point thwarted what could have been a game-tying, two-point conversion run by River Valley (4-2), McVay caught a 43-yard touchdown pass with 5:29 to go to ice the victory.
Stumpf struggled against the River Valley defense, completing nine of 22 passes for 133 yards with three interceptions, and the Pointers were guilty of 11 penalties for 103 yards.
Will Bailey led River Valley, completing 17 of 31 passes for 188 yards, including an 81-yard strike to Landon Alt in the final minute of the first quarter, and ran for 98 more yards and another score. Roman Jensen scored on a 24-yard run for the Pointers, but was stopped on the conversion run.
Baraboo 45, Watertown 26
The up-and-coming Thunderbirds (5-1) flexed their muscles in a runaway victory over the host Goslings (2-4), rushing for 362 yards on 39 carries.
Owen Nachtigal led the rushing attack, picking up 219 yards on 16 carries and scoring on runs of 46, 55 and 2 yards. He added a pair of two-point conversion runs as Baraboo took a 16-7 halftime lead.
Quarterback Luna Larson added 117 yards rushing and scored Baraboo’s clinching final touchdown. He also completed five of eight passes for 60 yards.
Kane Mahoney added a score on a 30-yard interception return in the opening minute of the fourth quarter for the Thunderbirds. That was the play that broke Watertown’s backs, making it 38-20.
Goslings quarterback Caleb Huff ran for two short touchdowns and threw for two more, a 7-yard completion to John Clifford and a 12-yard connection with Brady Martin.
Madison Edgewood 21, Reedsburg 15
Crusaders sophomore quarterback Mason Folkers connected with his favorite target, Jackson Trudgeon, for first-half touchdowns of 87 and 12 yards, and then threw to Ben Newton for a 3-yard score in the third as Edgewood (4-2) beat the Beavers (2-4).
Folkers completed 14 of 19 passes for 198 yards, and the Edgewood defense held Reedsburg to 136 total yards and six first downs. Bryant Yanke broke loose for a 32-yard touchdown run in the first quarter, and Griffin Elder scored from 3 yards out in the fourth.
Reedsburg had one final possession, but turned the ball over on downs.
Lake Mills 22, Sauk Prairie 13
The winless Eagles (0-6) gave the L-Cats (4-2) all they could handle until a late touchdown run by quarterback Adam Moen locked things up for visiting Lake Mills. Moen ran it in on a second-and-10 play with 1 minute, 18 seconds remaining.
Moen completed 16 of 20 passes for 120 yards, including a 16-yard scoring pass to Grant Horkan to open the scoring. He added 90 yards rushing. Moen’s other six completions all went to Jaxson Retrum, for 147 yards. Charlie Cassady ran 7 yards for a score in the third quarter.
Owen Diehl ran for both Sauk Prairie touchdowns, covering 8 yards midway through the second quarter and 3 yards to cap a 60-yard drive to open the second half.
Lakeside Lutheran 35, Portage 6
The visiting Warriors (5-0) remained perfect by racing to a 35-0 lead less than a minute into the third quarter and holding Portage (2-4) to 142 total yards and eight first downs.
Quarterback Nathan Chesterman was efficient, completing 11 of 14 passes for 132 yards and one touchdown and rushing for 86 yards and another score.
Portage got on the board as the clock expired, on a 9-yard pass from Gavin Thoompson to Ashton Krasobec.
