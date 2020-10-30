Prep football: Dominik McVay's three touchdowns carry Pointers past River Valley

Dominik McVay threw some variety into the mix for the Mineral Point football team on Friday.

And as a result, the Pointers remained unbeaten with a 28-19 victory over host River Valley in a wild non-conference showdown.

To open the scoring, McVay picked up a fumbled punt return, jarred loose by a hit from Mason Hughes, and took the ball 55 yards to open the scoring for the Pointers (4-0).

In the third quarter, he caught a 21-yard touchdown pass from Liam Stumpf to break a 7-7 halftime tie. Not long after Mineral Point thwarted what could have been a game-tying, two-point conversion run by River Valley (4-2), McVay caught a 43-yard touchdown pass with 5:29 to go to ice the victory.

Stumpf struggled against the River Valley defense, completing nine of 22 passes for 133 yards with three interceptions, and the Pointers were guilty of 11 penalties for 103 yards.

Will Bailey led River Valley, completing 17 of 31 passes for 188 yards, including an 81-yard strike to Landon Alt in the final minute of the first quarter, and ran for 98 more yards and another score. Roman Jensen scored on a 24-yard run for the Pointers, but was stopped on the conversion run.

Baraboo 45, Watertown 26