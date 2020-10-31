 Skip to main content
Prep football: Dominik McVay's 3 touchdowns carry Pointers past River Valley
PREP FOOTBALL

Prep football: Dominik McVay's 3 touchdowns carry Pointers past River Valley

Spencer Andrews

Portage senior Spencer Andrews fights through a block by Lakeside Lutheran's Spencer Sturgill (26) to tackle Micah Cody during Friday night's non-conference game at Bob Mael Field in Portage.

 SEAN DAVIS/Daily Register

Dominik McVay threw some variety into the mix for the Mineral Point football team on Friday.

And as a result, the Pointers remained unbeaten with a 28-19 victory over host River Valley in a wild non-conference showdown.

To open the scoring, McVay picked up a fumbled punt return, jarred loose by a hit from Mason Hughes, and took the ball 55 yards to open the scoring for the Pointers (4-0).

In the third quarter, he caught a 21-yard touchdown pass from Liam Stumpf to break a 7-7 halftime tie. Not long after Mineral Point thwarted what could have been a game-tying, two-point conversion run by River Valley (4-2), McVay caught a 43-yard touchdown pass with 5:29 to go to ice the victory.

Stumpf struggled against the River Valley defense, completing nine of 22 passes for 133 yards with three interceptions, and the Pointers were guilty of 11 penalties for 103 yards.

Will Bailey led River Valley, completing 17 of 31 passes for 188 yards, including an 81-yard strike to Landon Alt in the final minute of the first quarter, and ran for 98 more yards and another score. Roman Jensen scored on a 24-yard run for the Pointers, but was stopped on the conversion run.

Baraboo 45, Watertown 26

The up-and-coming Thunderbirds (5-1) flexed their muscles in a runaway victory over the host Goslings (2-4), rushing for 362 yards on 39 carries.

Owen Nachtigal led the rushing attack, picking up 219 yards on 16 carries and scoring on runs of 46, 55 and 2 yards. He added a pair of two-point conversion runs as Baraboo took a 16-7 halftime lead.

Quarterback Luna Larson added 117 yards rushing and scored Baraboo’s clinching final touchdown. He also completed five of eight passes for 60 yards.

Kane Mahoney added a score on a 30-yard interception return in the opening minute of the fourth quarter for the Thunderbirds. That was the play that broke Watertown’s backs, making it 38-20.

Goslings quarterback Caleb Huff ran for two short touchdowns and threw for two more, a 7-yard completion to John Clifford and a 12-yard connection with Brady Martin.

Madison Edgewood 21, Reedsburg 15

Crusaders sophomore quarterback Mason Folkers connected with his favorite target, Jackson Trudgeon, for first-half touchdowns of 87 and 12 yards, and then threw to Ben Newton for a 3-yard score in the third as Edgewood (4-2) beat the Beavers (2-4).

Folkers completed 14 of 19 passes for 198 yards, and the Edgewood defense held Reedsburg to 136 total yards and six first downs. Bryant Yanke broke loose for a 32-yard touchdown run in the first quarter, and Griffin Elder scored from 3 yards out in the fourth.

Reedsburg had one final possession, but turned the ball over on downs.

Lake Mills 22, Sauk Prairie 13

The winless Eagles (0-6) gave the L-Cats (4-2) all they could handle until a late touchdown run by quarterback Adam Moen locked things up for visiting Lake Mills. Moen ran it in on a second-and-10 play with 1 minute, 18 seconds remaining.

Moen completed 16 of 20 passes for 120 yards, including a 16-yard scoring pass to Grant Horkan to open the scoring. He added 90 yards rushing. Moen’s other six completions all went to Jaxson Retrum, for 147 yards. Charlie Cassady ran 7 yards for a score in the third quarter.

Owen Diehl ran for both Sauk Prairie touchdowns, covering 8 yards midway through the second quarter and 3 yards to cap a 60-yard drive to open the second half.

Lakeside Lutheran 35, Portage 6

The visiting Warriors (5-0) remained perfect by racing to a 35-0 lead less than a minute into the third quarter and holding Portage (2-4) to 142 total yards and eight first downs.

Quarterback Nathan Chesterman was efficient, completing 11 of 14 passes for 132 yards and one touchdown and rushing for 86 yards and another score.

Portage got on the board as the clock expired, on a 9-yard pass from Gavin Thoompson to Ashton Krasobec.

PREP FOOTBALL | FRIDAY'S SCORES, SUMMARIES

Friday’s area summaries

Eastern Suburban Conference

CAMBRIDGE 43, WATERLOO 13

Waterloo*0*0*7*6*—*13

Cambridge*21*7*0*15*—*43

C: Ez. Stein 1 run (Ez. Stein kick), 9:24.

C: Colts 1 run (Ez. kick), 5:33.

C: Ez. Stein 9 run (Ez. Stein kick), 32.6 seconds.

C: Colts 57 pass from Ez. Stein (Ez. Stein kick), 7:37.

W: Christenson 9 pass from Huebner (Moreno kick), 8:02.

C: Ez. Stein 1 run (Ez. Stein run), 11:57.

W: Wolff 55 run (kick failed), 11:30.

C: Colts 54 pass from Ez. Stein (Ez. Stein kick), 2:02.

TEAM STATISTICS

First downs — W 9, C 14.

Rushing (Att.-Yds.) — W 31-193; C 45-182.

Passing yards — W 16; C 192.

Passes (Comp.-Att.-Int.) — W 3-13-3; C 7-10-0.

Penalties-yards — W 10-96; C 7-87.

Fumbles-lost — W 2-1; C 3-1.

INDIVIDUAL LEADERS

Rushing — W: Wolff 21-161; C: Colts 24-113.

Passing — W: Huebner 3-13-3 16 yards; C: Ez. Stein 7-10-0 192 yards.

Receiving — W: Christenson 2-14; C: Eli Stein 3-69, Colts 2-111.

Non-conference

MADISON EDGEWOOD 21, REEDSBURG 15

Madison Edgewood*7*7*7*0*—*21

Reedsburg*7*0*0*8*—*15

R: Yanke 32 run (Schinker kick), 9:14

ME: Trudgeon 87 pass from Folkers (Klestinski kick), 5:23

ME: Trudgeon 12 pass from Folkers (Klestinski kick), 11:02

ME: Newton 3 pass from Folkers (Klestinski kick), 7:27

R: Elder 3 run (Raupp pass from Yanke), 5:46

TEAM STATISTICS

First downs — ME 14, R 6.

Rushing (Att.-Yds.) — ME 30-95; R 32-112.

Passing yards — ME 198, R 24.

Passes (Comp.-Att.-Int.) — ME 14-19-1; R 2-7-0.

Penalties-yards — ME 7-55; R 3-28.

Fumbles-lost — ME 1-1; R 1-0.

INDIVIDUAL LEADERS

Rushing — ME: Thompson 11-54; R: Elder 8-42.

Passing — ME: Folkers 14-19-1 198; R: Yanke 2-7-0 23.

Receiving — ME: Trudgeon 7-149; R: Mikonowicz 1-13.

BARABOO 45, WATERTOWN 26

Baraboo*8*8*14*15*—*45

Watertown*0*7*13*6*—*26

B: Nachtigal 46 run (Nachtigal run), 9:12

B: Weyh 31 pass from Larson (Nachtigal run), 8:33

W: Huff 2 run (Fischer kick), 4:18

W: Clifford 7 pass from Huff (kick blocked), 8:56

W: Huff 1 run (Fischer kick)

B: Nachtigal 55 run (Larson run), 6:56

B: Nachtigal 2 run (run failed), 0:12

B: Mahoney 30 interception return (Larson run), 11:51

W: Martin 12 pass from Huff (run failed), 8:08

B: Larson 8 run (Henry kick), 4:50

TEAM STATISTICS

First downs — B 16, W 16.

Rushing (Att.-Yds.) — B 39-362; W 35-133.

Passing yards — B 60; W 135.

Passes (Comp.-Att.-Int.) — B 5-8-1; W 13-23-2.

Penalties-yards — B 14-145; W 4-43.

Fumbles-lost — B 1-1; W 2-0.

INDIVIDUAL LEADERS

Rushing — B: Nachtigal 16--219, Larson 18-117; W: Kronquist 12-54.

Passing — B: Larson 5-8-1 60; W: Huff 11-18-2 97.

Receiving — B: Weyh 2-40; W: Meyers 3-47.

LAKE MILLS 22, SAUK PRAIRIE 13

Lake Mills*7*0*8*7*—*22

Sauk Prairie*0*6*7*0*—*13

LM: Horkan 16 pass from Moen (Levake kick), 2:21

SP: Diehl 8 run (kick failed), 8:50

LM: Cassady 7 run (Retrum pass from Moen), 5:28

SP: Diehl 3 run (kick good), 2:07

LM: Moen 14 run (Lund kick), 1:24

TEAM STATISTICS

First downs — LM 16, SP 10.

Rushing (Att.-Yds.) — LM 29-149; SP 35-140.

Passing yards — LM 154; SP 85.

Passes (Comp.-Att.-Int.) — LM 16-20-1; SP 5-15-1.

Penalties-yards — LM 4-55; SP 2-16.

Fumbles-lost — LM 0-0; SP 1-0.

INDIVIDUAL LEADERS

Rushing — LM: Moen 17-90; Cassady 12-59; SP: Uselman 13-44, Wright-Rodriguez 12-43.

Passing — LM: Moen 16-20-1 154; SP: Wright-Rodriguez 5-15-1 85.

Receiving — LM: Retrum 6-147; SP: Gibbs 2-50.

LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 35, PORTAGE 6

Lakeside Lutheran*7*21*7*0*—*35

Portage*0*0*0*6*—*6

LL: Chesterman 11 run (Schmidt kick), 3:32.

LL: Guzman 7 run (Schmidt kick), 11:20

LL: Cody 1 run (Schmidt kick), 7:42

LL: O’Donnell 17 pass from Chesterman (Schmidt kick), 7:18

LL: Sturgill 4 run (Schmidt kick), 11:05

P: Krasobec 9 pass from Thompson, 0:00

TEAM STATISTICS

First downs — LL 18, P 8.

Rushing (Att.-Yds.) — LL 33-223; P 27-98.

Passing yards — LL 132; P 44.

Passes (Comp.-Att.-Int.) — LL 11-15-1; P 6-13-1.

Penalties-yards — LL 5-45; P 5-50.

Fumbles-lost — LL 2-2; P 4-3.

INDIVIDUAL LEADERS

Rushing — LL: Chesterman 10-86; Cody 7-48; P: Williams 13-69.

Passing — LL: Chesterman 11-14-1-132; P: Thompson 6-13-1-44.

Receiving — LL: McKenna 4-56; P: Karpelenia 2-16.

MINERAL POINT 28,

RIVER VALLEY 19

Mineral Point*7*0*14*7*—*28

River Valley*7*0*12*0*—*19

MP: McVay 55 fumble return (Hanson kick), 5:16

RV: Alt 81 pass from Bailey (Bailey kick), 0:30

MP: McVay 21 pass from Stumpf (Hanson kick), 9:39

MP: Straka 10 run (Hanson kick), 3:41

RV: Bailey 1 run (kick blocked), 10:59

RV: Jensen 24 run (run failed), 7:26

MP: McVay 43 pass from Stumpf (Hanson kick), 5:29

TEAM STATISTICS

First downs — MP 13, RV 16.

Rushing (Att.-Yds.) — MP 28-122; RV 23-197.

Passing yards — MP 133; RV 188.

Passes (Comp.-Att.-Int.) — MP 9-22-3; RV 17-31-2.

Penalties-yards — MP 17-127; RV 11-103.

Fumbles lost — MP 1; RV 0.

INDIVIDUAL LEADERS

Rushing — MP: Straka 13-61; RV: Bailey 12-98.

Passing — MP: Stumpf 9-22-3 133; RV: Bailey 17-31-2 188.

Receiving — MP: Filardo 1-20; RV: Alt 6-119.

Marshall at Hustisford/Horicon, canceled

Watertown Luther Prep at Wisconsin Dells, canceled

Friday’s region scores

Eastern Suburban Conference

Palmyra-Eagle 31, Pardeeville 6

Markesan 68, Dodgeland 7

Ridge & Valley Conference

De Soto vs. Boscobel, canceled

South Central Conference

Mauston 36, Adams-Friendship 14

Wautoma 13, Westfield 8

Trailways Conference

Randolph 41, Fall River/Rio 6

Oshkosh Lourdes vs. Cambria-Friesland, canceled

Delafield St. John's NW vs. Johnson Creek, canceled

Southwest Wisconsin Conference

Platteville at Dodgeville, canceled

Non-conference

Darlington 23, Potosi/Cassville 20

Onalaska Luther 6, Hillsboro 0

Lancaster 29, Prairie du Chien 22

Platteville 42, Boscobel 6

Richland Center 19, Viroqua 6

River Ridge 20, Hayfield, Minn. 14

Manawa vs. Nekoosa, canceled

Pecatonica/Argyle at Iowa-Grant, canceled

River Ridge at Highland, canceled

Southern Conference (eight-player)

Belmont 52, Neenah St. Mary/Oshkosh Valley Christian 6

