For the Madison East football team, snapping a 17-game losing streak was as easy as one, two, three, four.
Junior Devion Clay racked up four rushing touchdowns on 30 carries and totaled 148 yards rushing as the Purgolders snapped a 17-game losing streak with a 32-14 victory over host Janesville Parker 32-14 in Big Eight Conference play Friday night.
The Purgolders (1-4, 1-4 Big Eight) scored 26 consecutive second-half points and rushed for 307 yards.
Kyle Bakken had 14 carries for 51 yards as the Vikings (0-5, 0-5) lost their 12th game in a row.
Clay’s third touchdown run with 3 minutes, 46 seconds to play in the third quarter from 12 yards out gave Madison East a 26-14 advantage.
Garrett Sandwick scored on a pair of second-quarter runs for Parker.
Madison Memorial 35,
Madison West 13
Jason Ceniti threw for 135 yards, connecting with Kwan Lewis for two touchdowns in the first half, to help the host Spartans (5-0, 5-0 Big Eight) defeat the Regents (1-4, 1-4).
Lewis finished with 76 receiving yards and Kam Marshall rushed for 97 yards and a TD for Memorial.
West senior Kelvin Opoku-Appoh rushed for 126 yards and a score on 19 carries.
Janesville Craig 17,
Madison La Follette 10
Senior Brandon Ronde recorded 161 yards and a touchdown as the Cougars (4-1, 4-1 Big Eight) maintained their grip on second place by beating the visiting Lancers (3-2, 3-2).
Craig won despite not completing a pass. The Cougars’ defense held La Follette to only 172 yards of offense and forced two turnovers.
Middleton 42, Beloit Memorial 6
The host Cardinals (3-2, 3-2 Big Eight) opened the scoring with a 42-yard punt return by Sam Close and added a pair of fumble returns for touchdowns, by Connor Smith and Max Norris, en route to a victory over the Purple Knights (1-4, 1-4).
Bryce Carey rushed for 99 yards and two touchdowns and added 72 yards passing for Middleton.
Eric Bridges had 18 carries for 115 yards and a score to lead Beloit Memorial.