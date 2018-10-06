A fast start — and a nervous finish — carried the DeForest football team to a 25-22 victory over visiting Mount Horeb/Barneveld and a guaranteed WIAA playoff berth Friday night.
The Norskies (6-2, 5-1 Badger North Conference) scored 18 first-quarter points, but had to hold on late to beat the Vikings (6-2, 4-2).
The Vikings cut DeForest’s lead to three points in the third quarter when Ethan Post connected with Tyler Denu for a 30-yard touchdown, but the Norskies held the Vikings scoreless in the fourth quarter.
Post completed 21 for 32 passes for 223 yards and two touchdowns.
Evan Armstrong rushed for 130 yards and two touchdowns for the Norskies.
Reedsburg 49, Portage 13
Junior Ethan Lee rushed for 111 yards and two scores on seven carries and added a passing touchdown to help propel the visiting Beavers (5-3, 3-3) past the Warriors (0-8, 0-6).
Junior Dale Sheppard, Jr. scored both touchdowns and had 62 yards on 15 carries for Portage. Reedsburg, which rushed for 389 yards on 34 carries, will face rival Baraboo next week with a guaranteed spot in the WIAA playoffs up for grabs.
Waunakee 43, Baraboo 0
The Warriors (8-0, 6-0), ranked second among state large schools by The Associated Press, opened a 43-0 halftime lead and defeated the Thunderbirds (3-5, 3-4).
Waunakee has outscored opponents in the first half this year 317-14 for an average halftime lead of 40-2.
Jarrett Wulf’s string of 30 consecutive completed passes over three games ended, but he went 13-for-21 for 240 yards. He completed touchdown passes of 64 yards to Sawyer Maly and 17 and 5 yards to Josh Block. Wulf also rushed for scores of 15 and 22 yards, and Nick Robson returned an interception 47 yards for the Warriors’ final TD.
Mike Wech ran for 48 yards for Baraboo, which totalerd 108 yards and five first downs.
Sauk Prairie 13, Beaver Dam 7
Garrett Hertzfeldt rushed for two touchdowns, including the go-ahead touchdown on an 11-yard run with 10:26 to play, to help the host Eagles (2-6, 2-4) beat the Golden Beavers (2-6, 2-4).
Hertzfeldt finished with 78 yards rushing on 29 attempts.
Beaver Dam’s James Fletcher caught a 30-yard touchdown pass in the second quarter and finished with three catches for 50 yards.
Badger South
Oregon 31, Watertown 20
The Panthers (6-2, 5-1 Badger South) knocked the host Goslings (6-2, 5-1) out of a share of the conference lead.
Oregon’s Nate Ellington intercepted an Ethan Pauly pass in the end zone late in the fourth quarter. Two plays later, Panthers quarterback Nolan Look broke loose for a 76-yard touchdown run to close the scoring with 1 minute, 9 seconds to go. Look completed seven of 18 passes for 83 yards and a touchdown.
Watertown’s Kory Stas had 86 receiving yards and three scores as Pauly threw for 201 yards but had four passes intercepted.
Monroe 31, Madison Edgewood 14
The visiting Cheesemakers (2-6, 2-4) racked up 293 rushing yards and scored 15 fourth-quarter points to defeat the Crusaders (2-6, 1-5).
Ethan Kleckler had 114 yards on 29 carries and Nick Bansley added 111 yards on nine carries. Jordan Montgomery finished with two rushing touchdowns.
Edgewood’s Greg Zentmyer had 73 yards on 16 carries and a touchdown.
Milton 41, Fort Atkinson 6
Hunter Pernot threw for two touchdowns, including a 60-yard score to Dane Nelson, and Jordan Stivarius returned a punt 65 yards for a score to propel the visiting Red Hawks (3-5, 2-4) past the Blackhawks (0-8, 0-6).
Brent Torrenga rushed for 56 yards on 15 attempts for Fort Atkinson.
Milton’s Eric Hessenauer rushed for a pair of 1-yard scores in the first quarter.