A barreling offense got the Johnson Creek football team to this week’s battle of unbeatens against Fall River.
But on Friday night, it was defense that put the Bluejays over the top in a 14-6 home victory in Trailways Small Conference action.
Johnson Creek (6-0, 4-0 Trailways Small), ranked 10th among state small schools by The Associated Press, scored first on a 14-yard touchdown run by Anthony Purpi.
Justin Swanson broke loose for a 57-yard TD run with 5 minutes, 26 seconds left to give the Bluejays a 14-0 lead.
Fall River (5-1, 3-1, ranked ninth) scored on a 15-yard pass from Justin Figol to Tanner Liebenthal with 1:28 left, but couldn’t get another score.
Deerfield 54, Beaver Dam Wayland 14
Tyler Haak ran for 167 yards and three touchdowns and threw for 66 yards and a score to help lead the host Demons (1-5, 1-3) past the Big Red (0-4, 0-4).
Capitol North
Lodi 27, Poynette 7
Luke Beckwith returned an interception 55 yards for a touchdown and the Blue Devils (6-0, 2-0), ranked first among state medium-sized schools, defeated the Pumas (4-2, 0-2).
Lodi senior Austin Sochle had 95 yards on 17 carries and Zach Potter threw for 106 yards.
Braydon O’Connor finished with 43 rushing yards and 39 receiving yards for Poynette.
Lakeside Lutheran 41, Watertown Luther Prep 13
Will DeNoyer had an 89-yard kickoff return for a touchdown and returned a fumble 11 yards for another score to push the visiting Warriors (5-1, 2-0) past the Phoenix (3-3, 0-2).
Preston Borchardt had 106 rushing yards on 28 attempts and two rushing touchdowns for Watertown Luther Prep.
Matthew Davis had a 66-yard rushing touchdown and a 58-yard passing score to Cameron Paske for Lakeside Lutheran.
Lake Mills 43, Columbus 21
A week after setting a school record with seven passing touchdowns, Adam Moen threw for 371 yards and four TDs and added a rushing score to lead the host L-Cats (5-1, 2-0) past the Cardinals (1-5, 0-2).
Matt Johnson had five receptions for 122 yards and two touchdowns and Hunter Buechel had seven catches for 105 yards for Lake Mills.
Trent Casper had 108 yards and a touchdown on three receptions for Columbus.
Capitol South
Belleville 42, Waterloo 0
Sawyer Fahey and Jaxon Pier each returned interceptions for touchdowns as the host Wildcats (5-1, 1-1) forced eight turnovers en route to the victory over the Pirates (0-6, 0-2).
Luke Kelly ran for 115 yards and two touchdowns on 21 carries for Belleville.
Marshall 18,
New Glarus/Monticello 13
A week after the Glarner Knights (2-4, 1-1) knocked off state-ranked Belleville to open the Capitol South season, they fell at home against the visiting Cardinals (2-4, 1-1).
Rock Valley
McFarland 51, Walworth Big Foot 12
Derek Schwarting threw for three touchdowns and rushed for one more to lead the host Spartans (6-0, 6-0) past the Chiefs (2-4, 2-4). Schwarting went 16-for-23 with 232 passing yards.
Tysen White rushed for 102 yards and two touchdowns and Jerimiah Price-Johnson added 119 yards on the ground for McFarland.
Walworth Big Foot senior Aiden Greco caught four passes for 106 yards.
Edgerton 52, Beloit Turner 16
The Crimson Tide (5-1, 5-1) racked up 516 rushing yards in a victory over the host Trojans (4-2, 4-2). Quarterback Jaden Johnson rushed for 267 yards on 18 carries and finished with five touchdowns. Devin Jorgenson added 228 yards on the ground and two touchdowns.
Kenny Draeving was 13-for-28 with 185 passing yards and one touchdown. Draeving also ran for 65 yards.
Southwest Wisconsin
Prairie du Chien 44, Dodgeville 7
Tyler Smock ran for 256 yards and three touchdowns on 17 carries as the visiting Blackhawks (5-1, 2-0) scored the first 38 points and cruised past the Dodgers (1-5, 1-1). Michael Mikrut ran for 72 yards and threw for 68 for Dodgeville.
River Valley 27,
Lancaster 17
The Blackhawks (4-2, 1-1) got second-quarter touchdowns from Will Bailey and Shane Liegel to open a 27-10 halftime lead, and played strong defense in the second half — capped by a Tyler Nachreiner interception in the fourth quarter — to beat the Flying Arrows (4-2, 1-1).
SWAL
Mineral Point 42, Iowa-Grant 6
Issac Lindsey connected with Grant Bossert for four receptions covering 87 yards and two touchdowns to lead the Pointers (5-1, 3-0 SWAL) to victory over the visiting Panthers (2-4, 2-2).
Lindsey finished with 10 completions on 23 attempts with 174 passing yards and three touchdowns. Will Straka added 137 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 14 carries.
Mineral Point intercepted Iowa-Grant three times and held it to under 75 total rushing yards.
Trailways Large
Pardeeville 8, Montello 6
Tyler Kowald scored on a 1-yard touchdown run in the second quarter and the host Bulldogs (4-2, 2-1) survived after the Phoenix (1-4, 0-3) missed a 30-yard field goal with 15 seconds left. Kowald ran for 71 yards and threw for 26.
Non-conference
Cambridge 21,
Darlington 6
Running back Riley Olson recorded 95 yards and a touchdown on 26 carries as the Blue Jays (6-0) defeated the Redbirds (1-5) in non-conference action.
Eight-player
Wisconsin Heights 48, Gillett 6
Camden Brown averaged more than 20 yards per completion for the Vanguards (5-1), finishing 11-for-14 for 228 yards and three touchdowns, in a home victory over the Tigers (4-3).
Brown completed three passes of more than 30 yards, including an 81-yard touchdown to Caden Eichorst in the third quarter.
Jaeger Schoenemann finished the scoring for Wisconsin Heights with a blocked punt for a safety late in the third quarter.