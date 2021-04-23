Prep football: Curtis' late field goal lifts Lodi past Columbus 17-14

Junior Chandler Curtis kicks a 27-yard field goal with 7 seconds to play Friday to give the Lodi football team a 17-14 victory over visiting Columbus in a battle of unbeatens.

FALL RIVER — After letting the Columbus football team get close, closer and all the way back in the fourth quarter Friday night, Lodi’s Chandler Curtis remained calm.

The kicker delivered a 24-yard field goal with 7 seconds left to give the Blue Devils a 17-14 victory over the comeback-minded Cardinals in a battle of unbeatens on Fall River’s turf field.

“It was scary, and a little hairy here and there, but a win’s a win,” said Lodi coach Dave Puls, whose team improved to 5-0 and dropped Columbus to 4-1. “We’ll take it.

“Playing Columbus, that was a battle. They are the real deal. You play this team 10 times and it’s probably five wins and five losses. Seriously, it’s right down the middle. This is two very even-matched teams.”

The last time the teams met, mid-season in 2019, Columbus beat the Blue Devils to start a three-game winning streak that took it to the WIAA playoffs. It also started a losing streak that left Lodi outside of the playoffs.

“That was on our mind all week in practice,” Lodi quarterback Quinn Faust said. “We came out here and we wanted to get them back for that.”

Columbus coach Calvin Zenz said this loss stings “a lot” since it’s at the hands of the Blue Devils.