Prep football: COVID-19 football attendance policies for area high schools playing fall football

Attendance policies for home football games hosted by area high schools playing a fall season:
All schools: All spectators must wear masks (or must provide written proof of medical clearance), and must practice social distancing outside of immediate family groups. All other local and/or county guidelines must be observed.
Baraboo: Each player will receive four passes for home games. No general admission tickets will be available.
Portage: Passes will be provided to family members of players only, and are not transferrable or shareable. Passes will be given to families of cheer team, marching band and color guard members when those groups participate in an event. Spectators must remain seated in designated areas. No general admission tickets will be available.
Reedsburg: For home games, each player on both teams will be given two passes for immediate family members. No general admission tickets will be sold for home games.
Sauk Prairie: For home games, each player and coach on both teams will be given four passes for immediate family members (two for road games). No general admission tickets will be sold for home games.
Madison Edgewood: Due to Dane County guidelines, Edgewood will not play any home games.
Watertown: For home games, each varsity player on both teams will be given two passes. No general admission tickets will be sold at home games.
Lake Mills: The school will monitor “distancing of students, attendance numbers, transportation concerns and overall management of each program.”
Lakeside Lutheran: Players and dancers will receive four tickets each for family members, the day before each competition. Students can enter a lottery for the remaining admittance tickets, until the admission limit is reached. Anyone else who would like to attend a game must contact athletic director Todd Jahns in advance at tjahns@llhs.org. No general admission tickets will be sold.
Watertown Luther Prep: Spectators are welcome. General admission tickets will be sold for $5. Outdoors, masks are recommended when attendees are unable to practice social distancing. No locker rooms will be made available for visiting teams.
Cambridge: Each player on both teams can place up to six persons from the same household on a pass list. Family members must remain together in the stands during the game. There will be no student sections, no band or cheerleaders, and no unauthorized spectators allowed on campus property.
Marshall: Due to Dane County guidelines, Marshall will not play any home games.
Waterloo: Each player from both teams can place up to six persons from the same household on a pass list. Family members must remain together in the stands during the game. There will be no student sections, no band or cheerleaders, and no unauthorized spectators allowed on campus property.
River Valley: Following Southwest Wisconsin Conference guidelines, players and cheer squad members on both teams will be granted two passes each, to be used by immediate family members. Marching bands are allowed to perform but must depart after halftime. Band members also get two passes each for family members, but they also must leave after halftime. Social distancing signs and markings will be visible. Each school’s fans will have separate entrances and stands. Players must wear masks, even during play.
