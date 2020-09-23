Prep football: COVID-19 football attendance policies for area high schools playing fall football

Watertown: For home games, each varsity player on both teams will be given two passes. No general admission tickets will be sold at home games.

Lake Mills: The school will monitor “distancing of students, attendance numbers, transportation concerns and overall management of each program.”

Lakeside Lutheran: Players and dancers will receive four tickets each for family members, the day before each competition. Students can enter a lottery for the remaining admittance tickets, until the admission limit is reached. Anyone else who would like to attend a game must contact athletic director Todd Jahns in advance at tjahns@llhs.org. No general admission tickets will be sold.

Watertown Luther Prep: Spectators are welcome. General admission tickets will be sold for $5. Outdoors, masks are recommended when attendees are unable to practice social distancing. No locker rooms will be made available for visiting teams.