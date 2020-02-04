Prep football commitments roll in from Waunakee, Verona, DeForest, Mount Horeb/Barneveld

Waunakee senior linebacker Jeb Frey plans to walk on for football at the University of Wisconsin, according to Waunakee football coach Pat Rice.
The 6-foot-1, 210-pound Frey was a first-team selection as an inside linebacker on The Associated Press all-state team.
He was a first-team choice as an inside linebacker on the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association Large School all-state team.
He was a first-team pick as an inside linebacker on the Wisconsin State Journal 2019 All-Area football team.
He was a unanimous first-team all-conference selection as a linebacker and was the defensive player of the year in the Badger North Conference. Waunakee finished as WIAA Division 2 state runner-up.
Here is Waunakee’s list of football commitments, according to Rice (some have been previously reported): Jeb Frey, University of Wisconsin walk-on; Colton Grindle, UW-Platteville; Sam Meyers, UW-Eau Claire; Jordan Wuensch, University of Dubuque; Jordan Burrell, UW-La Crosse.
Waunakee was the WIAA Division 2 state runner-up.
Verona's Gunnar Kilen plans to attend Northern Iowa for football
Verona has scheduled a signing ceremony Wednesday at the school for several student-athletes, including University of Wisconsin men’s soccer commit Eliot Popkewitz and football commit Gunnar Kilen, who has selected Northern Iowa.
The 6-foot-7, 280-pound Kilen was a first-team all-conference selection as an offensive lineman in the Big Eight Conference.
He was a first-team choice as an offensive lineman on the State Journal All-Area team.
He earned honorable-mention selection on the WFCA Large School all-state team.
DeForest's EdWyn Erickson chooses UW-Whitewater
DeForest defensive lineman EdWyn Erickson announced on Twitter that he has orally committed to UW-Whitewater for football.
Erickson tweeted: “First things first, I want to thank my teammates, coaches and family for making this entire process possible. I also want to thank all the coaches that have given me an opportunity or that I have built a relationship with throughout this process. With all that being said, I’m ecstatic to announce my official commitment. For the next 4 years, I’ll be continuing my football and academic career at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater.”
DeForest was the WIAA Division 3 state champion.
UW-Whitewater advanced to the NCAA Division III title game.
Mount Horeb/Barneveld's Ethan Post selects UW-Oshkosh
Senior Ethan Post, a quarterback for the Mount Horeb/Barneveld football team, announced on Twitter that he has orally committed to UW-Oshkosh for football.
Post, a well-regarded quarterback, was injured in the season opener and missed the rest of the season.