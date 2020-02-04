Prep football commitments roll in from Waunakee, Verona, DeForest, Mount Horeb/Barneveld

Erickson tweeted: “First things first, I want to thank my teammates, coaches and family for making this entire process possible. I also want to thank all the coaches that have given me an opportunity or that I have built a relationship with throughout this process. With all that being said, I’m ecstatic to announce my official commitment. For the next 4 years, I’ll be continuing my football and academic career at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater.”