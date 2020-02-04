You are the owner of this article.
Prep football commitments roll in from Waunakee, Verona, DeForest, Mount Horeb/Barneveld
DeForest 35, Waunakee, 13

DeForest quarterback, Trey Schroeder, looks to escape Waunakee's Jeb Frey, as Waunakee takes on DeForest for the Wisconsin Badger North Conference high school football championship on Friday, 10/18/19 at DeForest High School

 Greg Dixon

Waunakee senior linebacker Jeb Frey plans to walk on for football at the University of Wisconsin, according to Waunakee football coach Pat Rice.

The 6-foot-1, 210-pound Frey was a first-team selection as an inside linebacker on The Associated Press all-state team.

He was a first-team choice as an inside linebacker on the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association Large School all-state team.

He was a first-team pick as an inside linebacker on the Wisconsin State Journal 2019 All-Area football team.

He was a unanimous first-team all-conference selection as a linebacker and was the defensive player of the year in the Badger North Conference. Waunakee finished as WIAA Division 2 state runner-up.

Here is Waunakee’s list of football commitments, according to Rice (some have been previously reported): Jeb Frey, University of Wisconsin walk-on; Colton Grindle, UW-Platteville; Sam Meyers, UW-Eau Claire; Jordan Wuensch, University of Dubuque; Jordan Burrell, UW-La Crosse.

Waunakee was the WIAA Division 2 state runner-up.

Verona's Gunnar Kilen plans to attend Northern Iowa for football

Verona has scheduled a signing ceremony Wednesday at the school for several student-athletes, including University of Wisconsin men’s soccer commit Eliot Popkewitz and football commit Gunnar Kilen, who has selected Northern Iowa.

The 6-foot-7, 280-pound Kilen was a first-team all-conference selection as an offensive lineman in the Big Eight Conference.

He was a first-team choice as an offensive lineman on the State Journal All-Area team.

He earned honorable-mention selection on the WFCA Large School all-state team.

DeForest's EdWyn Erickson chooses UW-Whitewater 

DeForest defensive lineman EdWyn Erickson announced on Twitter that he has orally committed to UW-Whitewater for football.

Erickson tweeted: “First things first, I want to thank my teammates, coaches and family for making this entire process possible. I also want to thank all the coaches that have given me an opportunity or that I have built a relationship with throughout this process. With all that being said, I’m ecstatic to announce my official commitment. For the next 4 years, I’ll be continuing my football and academic career at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater.”

DeForest was the WIAA Division 3 state champion. 

UW-Whitewater advanced to the NCAA Division III title game. 

Mount Horeb/Barneveld's Ethan Post selects UW-Oshkosh 

Senior Ethan Post, a quarterback for the Mount Horeb/Barneveld football team, announced on Twitter that he has orally committed to UW-Oshkosh for football.

Post, a well-regarded quarterback, was injured in the season opener and missed the rest of the season.

Jon Masson covers high school sports for the Wisconsin State Journal. He has covered a variety of sports — including the Green Bay Packers and Wisconsin men's and women's basketball and volleyball — since he first came to the State Journal in 1999.

