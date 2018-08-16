The Columbus prep football team will be young, sure, but there is a lot of experience coming into the season.
Senior receiver and linebacker Trent Casper will be the top dog on a team filled with juniors and sophomores.
“He’s tall, he’s big, he’s strong, he can jump, he’s got great hands and body control. He’s the fastest kid I’ve ever had,” Cardinals coach Calvin Zenz said. “He has everything and he’s starting to figure out just how good he is as an all-around athlete. He’s a first-team all-conference basketball player, baseball player and was both ways all-conference last year in football. He’s smart and intelligent. He’s a great kid that’s got it all.
“He barely came off the field last year and I would anticipate that’s going to be the exact same way for him this year.”
Zenz will only have six seniors, including Casper, who will be expected to be a leader on a team that must face returning playoff teams in Platteville, Lake Mills and Lodi, last year’s WIAA Division 4 state champion.
“This is going to be a very young team with only six seniors,” Zenz said. “We have a lot of our talented young guys and will look very good at times and at other times will show our youth.
“If we can stay healthy and accelerate our learning curve, this team has the potential to be a very good team.”
Senior running back Jay Hill returns after he got his feet wet on varsity last season for the Cardinals. He ran for 5.7 yards per carry backing up the graduated Ben Waldo.
Zenz said Hill is very fast with great feet and vision, which is a different type of runner than Columbus normally has at running back.
He will be paired with Joe Morris, who played in seven games at quarterback with five starts after Connor Manthey went down with an injury.
“It was a very eye-opening experience because it’s very different going from playing JV to varsity, and he was our starting safety at the time,” Zenz said. “He was practicing a lot there. He’s definitely embraced the role of being a quarterback, being a leader and getting stuff done. I’ve been very, very, very pleased with how hard he’s worked and what he’s done this offseason to make sure he’s ready to go.”
Zenz said he will have two other juniors that could be on the field a lot on both sides of the ball in Teagan Herschleb and Miguel Miranda.
Herschleb, a safety whose father is on the coaching staff, has a high football IQ. Zenz said Miranda, who at 6-foot-1 and close to 300 pounds will take up a lot of space at defensive tackle, is making strides in his second year out for football.
“He’s starting to put it together,” Zenz said. “He’s very strong and crazy athletic for a young man his size.”
All the experience definitely has their quarterback excited to play this year.
“I think we’ve got a lot of guys who are excited,” Morris said. “We have a young team, but we’re killers. We don’t have the biggest team, but we have a core group of guys who are prepared to play football. I’m really confident this year. … With the inexperience, as you would say, we have a few sophomore linemen that are being thrown in there, but we also have 11 juniors that played last year as a sophomore that are coming back.
“They have the experience of what I had. I think we’re good and I’m excited to see the difference of what our experience has given us from last year, and seeing what improvements I have made.”