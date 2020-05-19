Prep football: Coaches association puts state all-star games on hold, at best

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The Wisconsin Football Coaches Association announced Tuesday that it was suspending plans for its 44th annual All-Star Games in Oshkosh due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Though the games won’t be held as scheduled on Saturday, July 18, at UW-Oshkosh’s Titan Stadium, the association’s news release left open a window for the games to be played at a later date.

The schedule normally includes North vs. South games, with rosters made up of players from the just-ended school year’s senior class. An eight-player game, a small-schools game and a large-school game are typically held.

A total of 224 players (46 per 11-player team and 20 per eight-player team), along with six head coaches and 36 assistant coaches, had been busy raising individual sponsorship funds for the game’s main charity partner, Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin.

The first all-star game was held in 1977. A small-schools game was added in 2009, and an eight-player game was added in 2015.

The WFCA recently was notified by UW-Oshkosh and UW-Whitewater that their campuses are closed for summer events and camps. Because the teams hold training camps at those locations, along with the game at UW-Oshkosh, the association was left without its usual locations.