Prep football: City of Madison alleges West football practice violated governor's order

LeMonds said that when the district is made aware of an issue with an employee or work rule violation, an initial contact and assessment will be held with the staff member, “followed by an investigation if deemed necessary.

“Any subsequent disciplinary action will be based on the findings of that investigation,” LeMonds wrote. “Depending on the severity of those findings, disciplinary action can range anywhere from a letter of reprimand to a dismissal.”

Aside from the real-world legal issue, the practice also appears to be in direct violation of Big Eight Conference and WIAA rules.

In the weekly shutdown update issued by the Big Eight Conference, it is clearly stated that “when schools are closed or school facilities are closed, we will not hold practice, nor encourage students to group together or practice without a coach.”

The WIAA generally allows football practice from the first week of August through the end of the playoffs, along with five additional days of summer “out-of-season coaching contact,” usually taken in the form of a training camp. While students are allowed to continue training on their own under non-school coaches, the WIAA prohibits the involvement of school coaches.