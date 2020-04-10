Prep football: City of Madison alleges West football practice violated governor's order

When a high school football program is accused of holding an illegal practice, it usually infers that an out-of-season workout or specialty session was held that skirts the WIAA’s regulations for out-of-season coaching contact.
This one, the City of Madison alleges, was against state law.
According to a letter sent by the City of Madison to Madison West football coach Brad Murphy, a practice held at West on Tuesday afternoon was not only against the WIAA’s regulations, it broke Gov. Tony Evers’ emergency order banning public and private gatherings, specifically mentioning football.
According to the letter, sent by Assistant City Attorney Marcia A. Paulsen to Murphy, “some type of football practice” was observed taking place on West school grounds at about 12:35 p.m. Tuesday.
“When police arrived on scene, they observed approximately 15 boys practicing and you watching,” Paulsen’s letter to Murphy read.
Due to the ongoing COVID-19 coronavirus crisis which has forced the closing of all Wisconsin schools and nonessential businesses until at least April 24, Evers has issued Emergency Order No. 12, which bans “all public and private gatherings of any number of people that are not part of a single household or living unit.”
The order singles out any “team or contact sport” as prohibited, and goes so far as to specifically mention that football is not allowed.
Paulsen’s letter ordered Murphy to “immediately cease and desist” holding practices, stating that any future violations could result in “a fine, imprisonment of up to 30 days, or both,” along with “a forfeiture of up to $1,000, plus court costs, per day of violation.”
“If you violate the Governor’s Order again, the City will use whatever legal means necessary to enforce the Order,” the letter stated.
When reached for comment on Friday, Murphy, West athletic director Alicia Pelton and Madison Metropolitan School District athletic director Jeremy Schlitz each referred all questions to MMSD Public Information Officer Tim LeMonds.
LeMonds wrote in an email that specifics were difficult because “this is a personnel matter, and I am limited in what I can say as it results to this employee,” but he did confirm that the event in question took place on school property and only one practice was held.
“MMSD recognizes that this gathering of West High School football team members and their coach, for an impromptu practice, was not in alignment with district priorities,” LeMonds wrote. “When District Administrators were made aware of this activity, they put an immediate stop to it.
“MMSD is taking this very seriously and is currently in contact with (Murphy) to address the matter.”
LeMonds said that when the district is made aware of an issue with an employee or work rule violation, an initial contact and assessment will be held with the staff member, “followed by an investigation if deemed necessary.
“Any subsequent disciplinary action will be based on the findings of that investigation,” LeMonds wrote. “Depending on the severity of those findings, disciplinary action can range anywhere from a letter of reprimand to a dismissal.”
Aside from the real-world legal issue, the practice also appears to be in direct violation of Big Eight Conference and WIAA rules.
In the weekly shutdown update issued by the Big Eight Conference, it is clearly stated that “when schools are closed or school facilities are closed, we will not hold practice, nor encourage students to group together or practice without a coach.”
The WIAA generally allows football practice from the first week of August through the end of the playoffs, along with five additional days of summer “out-of-season coaching contact,” usually taken in the form of a training camp. While students are allowed to continue training on their own under non-school coaches, the WIAA prohibits the involvement of school coaches.
WIAA communications director Todd Clark said “we’ll work with the school … to conduct their investigation and report their findings and any violation. That’s the typical protocol.”
While the WIAA does not attach specific penalties to such violations, it does have the authority to put the school or program on probation or suspension, or deny participation in the postseason.
