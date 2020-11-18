Prep football: Cambridge's Ezra Stein leads All-Eastern Suburban Conference honors list

Cambridge senior quarterback, linebacker and kicker Ezra Stein was named Athlete of the Year on the Eastern Suburban Conference’s 2020 all-conference team.

The 6-foot, 200-pound Stein led Cambridge (6-2) to Thursday’s second and final round of the WIAA Division 5 state playoffs, where the Blue Jays were handed a forfeit victory over Mineral Point due to COVID-19 issues. He was a unanimous first-team pick on defense and as kicker, and a first-team pick at quarterback.

Stein threw for 609 yards and four touchdowns and rushed for 443 yards and 11 more scores. He led the defense with 53 tackles, eight for loss, and made all three of his field-goal attempts and all 22 of his extra-point kicks.

Stein’s teammate, 6-4, 300-pound senior Ryan Lund, was named the conference’s Offensive Lineman of the Year and also made the all-conference first team as a defensive lineman.

Conference champion Marshall earned multiple top honors, with Matt Kleinheinz leading the way with his Coach of the Year Award. Joe Schneider was named the league’s Assistant Coach of the Year.