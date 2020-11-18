Prep football: Cambridge's Ezra Stein leads All-Eastern Suburban Conference honors list

Cambridge senior quarterback, linebacker and kicker Ezra Stein was named Athlete of the Year on the Eastern Suburban Conference’s 2020 all-conference team.
The 6-foot, 200-pound Stein led Cambridge (6-2) to Thursday’s second and final round of the WIAA Division 5 state playoffs, where the Blue Jays were handed a forfeit victory over Mineral Point due to COVID-19 issues. He was a unanimous first-team pick on defense and as kicker, and a first-team pick at quarterback.
Stein threw for 609 yards and four touchdowns and rushed for 443 yards and 11 more scores. He led the defense with 53 tackles, eight for loss, and made all three of his field-goal attempts and all 22 of his extra-point kicks.
Stein’s teammate, 6-4, 300-pound senior Ryan Lund, was named the conference’s Offensive Lineman of the Year and also made the all-conference first team as a defensive lineman.
Conference champion Marshall earned multiple top honors, with Matt Kleinheinz leading the way with his Coach of the Year Award. Joe Schneider was named the league’s Assistant Coach of the Year.
On the field, Marshall’s Kelby Petersen, a 6-4, 245-pound senior, was named both Defensive Player of the Year and Defensive Lineman of the Year. On offense, running back Bryce Frank, a 5-10, 180-pound junior, was named Offensive Player of the Year
Frank rushed for 739 yards and seven touchdowns, averaging 9.2 yards per carry, and caught eight passes for 251 yards and five scores. He also scored twice on kick and punt returns.
Petersen led the Marshall defense with 43 tackles, 10 for loss, with three sacks and one forced fumble.
EASTERN SUBURBAN CONFERENCE
2020 ALL-CONFERENCE TEAM
TOP AWARDS
Athlete of the Year: Ezra Stein, sr., Cambridge.
Coach of the Year: Matt Kleinheinz, Marshall.
Assistant Coach of the Year: Joe Schneider, Marshall.
Offensive Player of the Year: Bryce Frank, jr., Marshall.
Offensive Lineman of the Year: Ryan Lund, sr., Cambridge.
Defensive Player of the Year: Kelby Petersen, sr., Marshall.
Defensive Lineman of the Year: Kelby Petersen, sr., Marshall (unanimous).
FIRST-TEAM OFFENSE
Quarterback: Ezra Stein, 6-0, 200, sr., Cambridge.
Running backs: Bryce Frank, 5-10, 180, jr., Marshall; Eugene Wolff, 6-0, 185, jr., Waterloo.
Wide receivers: Cole Denniston, 5-11, 160, jr., Marshall (unanimous); Canon Siedschlag, 6-2, 175, jr., Marshall.
Tight end/fullback: Aiden Calderon, 6-4, 240, sr., Palmyra-Eagle.
Offensive linemen: Ryan Lund, 6-4, 300, sr., Cambridge; Kelby Petersen, 6-4, 245, sr., Marshall; Maximos Besl, 6-3, 235, jr., Waterloo; Casey Webber, 6-0, 215, sr., Palmyra-Eagle; Devin Brooks, 5-11, 160, jr., Markesan.
Flex: Caleb Jahnke, 5-10, 170, jr., Markesan.
Specialist: Bryce Frank, 5-10, 180, jr., Marshall (unanimous).
Kicker: Ezra Stein, 6-0, 200, sr., Cambridge (unanimous).
FIRST-TEAM DEFENSE
Defensive backs: Cole Denniston, 5-11, 160, jr., Marshall (unanimous); James Triggs, 5-10, 170, sr., Markesan; Craig Ward, 6-2, 170, jr., Marshall.
Inside linebackers: Ezra Stein, 6-0, 200, sr., Cambridge (unanimous); Erik Ayala, 6-0, 195, so., Marshall.
Outside linebackers: Blaze Grams, 5-9, 145, sr., Markesan (unanimous); Eugene Wolff, 6-0, 185, jr., Waterloo.
Interior defensive linemen: Kelby Petersen, 6-4, 245, sr., Marshall (unanimous); Ryan Lund, 6-4, 300, sr., Cambridge.
Defensive ends: Aiden Calderon, 6-4, 250, sr., Palmyra-Eagle; Luke Fiedorowicz, 6-1, 195, jr., Waterloo.
Defensive flex: Ryan Carpenter, 6-3, 200, sr., Palmyra-Eagle.
SECOND-TEAM OFFENSE
Quarterback: Craig Ward, 6-2, 170, jr., Marshall.
Running backs: Trey Colts, 5-8, 150, jr., Cambridge; Levi Musselman, 5-9, 145, sr., Palmyra-Eagle.
Wide receiver: None.
Tight end/fullback: Eli Stein, 6-3, 190, jr., Cambridge.
Offensive linemen: John Appenfeldt, 6-4, 260, jr., Dodgeland; Tucker Tesdal, 6-0, 200, jr., Cambridge; Ben Palen, 6-0, 215, jr., Pardeeville; Reynol Limon, 5-10, 195, sr., Waterloo.
Flex: Ty Westbury, 5-9, 155, sr., Pardeeville.
Specialist: Eli Stein, 6-3, 190, jr., Cambridge.
Kicker: Andrew Benzing, 6-4, 165, sr., Dodgeland.
SECOND-TEAM DEFENSE
Defensive backs: Tyler Schommer, 6-0, 165, sr., Pardeeville; Canon Siedschlag, 6-2, 175, jr., Marshall; Caden Brugger, 5-10, 145, jr., Dodgeland.
Inside linebackers: Trey Colts, 5-8, 150, jr., Cambridge; Jordi Aguero, 5-6, 170, sr., Waterloo.
Outside linebackers: Bryce Frank, 5-10, 180, jr., Marshall; Eli Stein, 6-3, 190, jr., Cambridge; Tony Jrolf, 6-0, 200, sr., Palmyra-Eagle.
Interior defensive linemen: Casey Webber, 6-0, 215, sr., Palmyra-Eagle; Davonte Holmes, 6-0, 220, sr., Marshall.
Defensive ends: Brock Straks, 6-0, 160, jr., Markesan; John Appenfeldt, 6-4, 260, jr., Dodgeland.
Defensive flex: Caleb Jahnke, 5-10, 170, jr., Markesan.
Punter: Eugene Wolff, 6-0, 185, jr., Waterloo.
HONORABLE MENTION
Cambridge: Jacob Moody, 5-9, 170, sr., ILB.
Dodgeland: Jace Christopherson, 5-5, 150, jr., OLB; Louie White, 5-11, 225, jr., IDL; Andrew Benzing, 6-4, 165, sr., P.
Markesan: Ryan Mast, 5-7, 155, so., QB; Caleb Stoll, 5-10, 150, so., DB.
Marshall: Bryce Frank, 5-10, 180, jr., K and P.
Palmyra-Eagle: Jonny Deuster, 6-0, 240, sr., IDL; Eric Brahm, 6-5, 190, sr., S.
Pardeeville: Peter Freye, 5-10, 175, sr., QB; Devin Seth, 5-11, 175, jr., RB; Hayden Guenther, 6-2, 200, jr., ILB and P.
