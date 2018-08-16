Hilltoppers at a glance

Coach: Jim Bylsma, 36th season (244-114).

On offense: Cambria-Friesland loses quarterback Reed Prochnow, but Joseph Pulver will move from tight end to take over under center. Austin Schepp is likely to be the only senior on the offensive line. Aidan Knutson and Eli Lehman are two young, beefy linemen. Colten DeJager will be a top target at tight end and Sawyer Quade will be a running threat as will Andrew DeBoer.

On defense: Schepp also figures to be the only senior on the defensive line, where both Knutson and Lehman will see significant time. Quade and DeBoer will make the linebacker group a strength for the Toppers. Pulver will move from linebacker to safety.

Bottom line: The Hilltoppers are going to be young, plain and simple, with only four seniors on the team. Those veterans must show their leadership and keep everyone accountable.