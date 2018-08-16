Last season wasn’t a season to remember by a long shot for the Cambria-Friesland prep football team.
Character issues and a 3-7 record are things the Hilltoppers would rather forget.
“We dealt with more suspensions for training room violations last year than we had dealt with than in the last five years prior to that,” Hilltoppers head coach Jim Bylsma said. “Also, we had some issues with players who weren’t fully committed. And because of that, attendance at practice sometimes was not what we wanted, but more importantly, attention spans were not what we wanted.”
Bylsma, who has amassed a 244-114 record in 35 seasons at Cambria-Friesland, said last year was “one of the least fun coaching experiences” he’s ever had.
That is why he talked to this year’s senior class — captains Austin Schepp, Colten DeJager, Sawyer Quade and Andrew DeBoer — about how to change the Hilltoppers’ atmosphere.
“Part of it is the fact that a young man grows up so much between his junior and senior year,” Bylsma said. “These guys have really stepped up as young adult leaders. In terms of helping them, we’ve always felt that our program accentuates the growth of the man before the development of the athlete or brutishness of the football player.
“This group has been very receptive. We sat down during our five days of contact during the summer and talked about the things that really held us back last year. We were very honest with the fact of what things needed to change. To these four seniors’ credit, they understood, they acknowledged it and they’ve been great leaders so far.”
That is why during the start of practice, when the team is running through agility drills or tackling drills, each captain is in a separate group to make sure no one is out of line and is focusing on the task at hand.
“I expect to be more disciplined than last year,” said Schepp, who has returned to the Hilltoppers after not going out last season. “I heard the team was not so disciplined last year. I don’t believe we had that good of senior leadership last year.”
Quade said he and the three of other seniors have “done a pretty good job of changing (the culture), so far. We’re shaping everyone up and giving the coaches more respect and we’re leading and showing everybody how to be (football players on and off the field).”
So far, the attitude change among a very talented young team has gotten Bylsma and his coaches excited for the 2018 season.
“We’ve changed the way we warm up. We changed the way we condition. We changed the way we conduct the classroom part of it. We’ve even changed what we’re going to wear game night. We’ve bought everybody a team T-shirt to sell the idea that it’s not an individual sport,” Bylsma said. “Vince Lombardi was saying back in the ’60s that football is the only true team sport left. Blessed hearts, these guys have really stepped up to the plate and said, ‘That’s right.’ They’ve acknowledged the things that held them back last year. We seem to be working past that and working past it quickly.”