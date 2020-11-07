Prep football: Bryce Frank's speed carries unbeaten Marshall past Waterloo

Bryce Frank atoned for a lot of the Marshall football team’s sins Friday night. As a result, the Cardinals closed the regular season with a 14-2 victory at Waterloo that was far from perfect, but still satisfying.
The win sends the Cardinals into the WIAA postseason with a 6-0 record and a 5-0 mark in the Eastern Suburban Conference, good for sole possession of the conference title. A Waterloo win would have created a three-way tie for the conference title, with Cambridge joining the Cardinals and Pirates (3-3, 3-2) on top.
Frank, a 5-foot-10 junior running back, caught a pass from Craig Ward over the middle and outran two Waterloo defenders for a 70-yard touchdown midway through the second quarter.
Midway through the third quarter, Marshall’s defense stopped Waterloo quarterback Blake Huebner just inches from a first down on a run to the Marshall 23. On the next play, Frank sliced through the Waterloo defense and sped his way to a 77-yard touchdown run.
Waterloo answered with a safety following Eugene Wolff’s punt to the 1-yard line late in the third.
But Marshall’s defense was able to stop the Pirates on their final three drives to put away the victory, even though a 60-yard touchdown run by Frank was negated by a holding call — one of Marshall’s nine penalties for 85 yards.
Baraboo 38, Portage 0
Junior Luna Larson did it all for the Thunderbirds (6-1) as they led from end to end against the host Warriors (2-5). Larson threw for two touchdowns and ran for two more as Baraboo raced to a 31-0 halftime lead.
In the first quarter, Larson ran for touchdowns of 11 and 21 yards, and Owen Nachtigal added a pair of two-point conversion runs for a 16-0 lead. In the second quarter, Larson threw 11 yards to Justin Philipp and 20 yards to Riley Weyh. Kane Mahoney ran 1 yard for Baraboo’s last score early in the fourth quarter.
Larson totaled 150 yards rushing on 15 carries and completed five of eight passes for 78 yards.
Portage was held to 152 yards of offense, including 68 yards passing from sophomore quarterback Gavin Thompson and 56 yards rushing from junior Seth Williams.
Lake Mills 51, Reedsburg 14
Adam Moen, the dual-threat quarterback for the L-Cats (5-2), showed off through the air and on the ground once again, leading Lake Mills to a 51-14 victory over the Beavers (2-5).
Starting the night with a 6-yard pass to Charlie Bender for a score, Moen followed it up with another touchdown pass to Jaxson Retrum before the end of the first quarter.
Moen would add two scores on the ground, finishing the night with 81 yards on nine carries.
The L-Cats star quarterback threw another touchdown before the end of the contest, a 25-yard bomb to Retrum.
Moen ended the game tallying 218 yards and three touchdowns through the air.
Charlie Cassady scored twice on the ground for Lake Mills, finishing the night with 105 yards on 10 carries.
Bryant Yanke went 2-for-6 for 83 yards and Reedsburg's two scores. He also led the Beavers in rushing with 81 yards on 21 carries.
Earlier Friday, Reedsburg announced that it was opting out of participation in the WIAA postseason.
Grafton 45, Watertown 23
The Blackhawks (5-1), ranked seventh among state medium-sized schools by The Associated Press, opened by recovering an onside kick and marching for a touchdown, and ran over the visiting Goslings (2-5) from there.
Grafton racked up 324 yards rushing, with senior Canon Pfaff delivering 197 yards and three touchdowns on 25 carries and junior Silvio Lanza adding 113 yards and a touchdown on seven attempts. Pfaff also caught a 47-yard pass from sophomore quarterback Vince Cameranesi, who threw for 101 yards.
Watertown’s only first-half score came on a 5-yard pass from Caleb Huff to Oliver Meyers, followed by a two-point conversion pass between the same two players. Grafton, however, made it 45-8 before Huff and Meyers connected for a 52-yard score and Huff threw to Eli Adrian for a 4-yard TD.
Watertown Luther Prep 35, Randolph 0
The host Rockets (5-2) met their match in the Phoenix (4-2), who closed the regular season with a four-game winning streak with a combined scoring margin of 159-13.
