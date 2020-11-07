Prep football: Bryce Frank's speed carries unbeaten Marshall past Waterloo

Moen would add two scores on the ground, finishing the night with 81 yards on nine carries.

The L-Cats star quarterback threw another touchdown before the end of the contest, a 25-yard bomb to Retrum.

Moen ended the game tallying 218 yards and three touchdowns through the air.

Charlie Cassady scored twice on the ground for Lake Mills, finishing the night with 105 yards on 10 carries.

Bryant Yanke went 2-for-6 for 83 yards and Reedsburg's two scores. He also led the Beavers in rushing with 81 yards on 21 carries.

Earlier Friday, Reedsburg announced that it was opting out of participation in the WIAA postseason.

Grafton 45, Watertown 23

The Blackhawks (5-1), ranked seventh among state medium-sized schools by The Associated Press, opened by recovering an onside kick and marching for a touchdown, and ran over the visiting Goslings (2-5) from there.

Grafton racked up 324 yards rushing, with senior Canon Pfaff delivering 197 yards and three touchdowns on 25 carries and junior Silvio Lanza adding 113 yards and a touchdown on seven attempts. Pfaff also caught a 47-yard pass from sophomore quarterback Vince Cameranesi, who threw for 101 yards.