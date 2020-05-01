Prep football: Brad Murphy to remain as coach at Madison West after investigation into April 5 player gathering

Sanford, 18, was arrested April 3 in connection with the shooting deaths of Dr. Beth Potter and her husband, Robin Carre, who were found March 31 at the University of Wisconsin Arboretum. UW Police Chief Kristen Roman said the act was not random and was "calculated, cold-blooded and senseless."

The parents said Murphy attended the gathering out of concern for his players’ well-being after they heard the news of the arrest.

“Everything I know about coach Murphy and his ethical commitment to this game and these boys and to West, it’s so unbelievably genuine that he never in a million years would have done anything to jeopardize that,” said Andrea Dearlove, whose son, junior kicker and wide receiver Joshua Dearlove, was part of the April 5 gathering.

Sanford was charged April 7 in connection with the homicides. Also charged was Sanford’s friend, 18-year-old Ali’jah Larrue, alleged in the criminal complaint to have served as Sanford’s accomplice. On April 17, both were ordered to stand trial for two counts of homicide.

With Sanford due in court the afternoon of April 5, and reports of the murders dominating the previous weekend's news, the West parents said players were in need of an outlet of some sort.