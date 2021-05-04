Prep football: Brad Murphy removed as head coach at Madison West due to club team ties

The Madison Metropolitan School District has posted an opening for a head football coach at Madison West High School, which means that Brad Murphy has been dismissed as the Regents’ coach.

Murphy has been serving as head coach of the West Madison Club Team, a program unaffiliated with the school district that is expected to play its fourth and final game on Friday at Milton. His work as the club team’s coach was a potential violation of the WIAA’s contact rules.

Murphy was hired in 2016 and went 21-20 in four seasons at West, not counting the club team’s record.

Before the season, Murphy said he had been told by MMSD administrators it was likely he would be dismissed as coach if he went through with his club team plans. The team, made up mostly of West students but drawing from each of the city’s four public high schools, had trouble finding opponents wound up with a schedule of four games, all against schools outside the county.

The four Madison public high schools were the only schools in the area that decided not to participate in either the usual fall 2020 prep football season or the seven-week alternate fall season that closes this weekend.