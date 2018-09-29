The Watertown football team scored twice in the final 8 minutes Friday night to pull out a 28-21 victory over host Stoughton in a Badger South Conference football game.
Cade Oiler finished with 120 receiving yards on nine catches for the Goslings (6-1, 5-0 Badger South), who maintained pace with league co-leader Monona Grove.
Also for Watertown, Daniel Denault had 10 catches for 107 yards as Ethan Pauly finished with 350 passing yards. Pauly scored the go-ahead touchdown on a 2-yard run with less than 3 minutes to play.
Drew Anderson totaled 102 yards on four catches for the Vikings (5-2, 3-2), who lost for the second consecutive week and must take on Monona Grove next week.
Also for Stoughton, Dwight Walker rushed for 161 yards on 31 carries.
Monona Grove 35, Milton 0
Silver Eagles quarterback Jordan Bishop carved up the Red Hawks’ defense for 285 yards and three scores as seventh-ranked Monona Grove (7-0, 5-0) dismantled host Milton (2-5, 1-4).
Receiver Sam Hepp caught two fourth-quarter touchdown passes from Bishop to seal the victory.
Oregon 35, Madison Edgewood 6
Keion Szudy ran for two touchdowns and 67 yards as the visiting Panthers (5-2, 4-1) defeated the Crusaders (4-3, 1-4).
Zachary Tower returned a blocked punt for a touchdown for Oregon’s first score and Dylan DiMaggio added 102 yards and a touchdown on the ground.
Edgewood running back Greg Zentmyer finished with 96 yards on 20 carries.
Monroe 49, Fort Atkinson 8
The host Cheesemakers (1-6, 1-4) picked up their first victory of the season by keeping the Blackhawks (0-7, 0-5) winless.
Jordan Montgomery rushed for 197 yards on 13 carries and had four touchdowns to push the host Cheesemakers to victory. Monroe totaled 496 rushing yards on 47 attempts.
Fort Atkinson has allowed 345 points in its seven games so far, while scoring only 22.
Badger North
Mount Horeb/Barneveld 52, Portage 8
Running back Malik Winston rushed for 148 yards and three touchdowns on only 16 carries as the ninth-ranked Vikings (6-1, 4-1 Badger North) dispatched the visiting Warriors (0-7, 0-5).
Ethan Post added two passing touchdowns as Mount Horeb/Barneveld scored all 52 of its points before Portage could get on the board.
Baraboo 34, Sauk Prairie 7
Mike Wech broke the 300-yard rushing mark and scored five touchdowns to carry the host Thunderbirds (3-4, 3-2) past the Eagles (1-6, 1-4).
Wech scored from 1, 15, 10, 45 and 43 yards.
Bryant Schaaf broke a 79-yard touchdown run for Sauk Prairie.
DeForest 61, Beaver Dam 7
Gabe Finely rushed for four touchdowns and 95 yards as the visiting Norskies (5-2, 4-1) racked up 404 rushing yards to defeat the Golden Beavers (2-5, 1-4).
Evan Armstrong added 147 yards on 19 carries for DeForest.
Beaver Dam quarterback Kendric Jimenez went 15 of 25 with 120 yards and a touchdown.