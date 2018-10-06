Try 1 month for 99¢

Ben Probst connected with Andrew Rajkovic for a 41-yard score, one of his four passing touchdowns, as Madison La Follette posted a 33-21 victory over host Madison East in a Big Eight Conference prep football game Friday night.

Jaden Nix caught two first-half touchdowns to boost the Lancers (4-4, 4-4 Big Eight) to the victory.

Davion Clay had a 24-yard rushing touchdown for the Purgolders (1-7, 1-7) and Keonte Jones recovered a fumble in the end zone for a touchdown.

Madison Memorial 48,

Janesville Parker 6

Quarterback Jason Ceniti completed 13 of 20 passes for 182 yards and three touchdowns as the host Spartans (7-1, 7-1) defeated the Vikings (0-8, 0-8).

Memorial, which closes its regular season next week at Janesville Craig, maintained its share of first place with Sun Prairie.

Kam Marshall rushed for 168 yards on 18 carries and scored a touchdown for Memorial. Parker’s only score came when Brody Lippens returned a kickoff 86 yards in the fourth quarter.

Verona 40, Beloit Memorial 20

Quarterback Adam Bekx threw for 186 yards and four touchdowns as the Wildcats (6-2, 6-2) pulled away from the Purple Knights (1-7, 1-7) after the teams were tied at 14 after the first quarter.

Wildcats running back Haakon Anderson rushed for 114 yards and a touchdown on only seven carries.

The Verona defense did not allow a completed pass, but Beloit’s Brandon Perry racked up 170 yards and two touchdowns on 19 carries.

The Purple Knights trimmed Verona’s lead to 27-20 before the Wildcats scored the game’s final two touchdowns.

Janesville Craig 39,

Madison West 6

Tressin Kussmaul and Ben Coulter each rushed for two touchdowns as the Cougars (6-2, 6-2) earned a homecoming victory over the Regents (3-5, 3-5).

Janesville Craig’s defense forced three turnovers. Defensive lineman Keeanu Benton, a University of Wisconsin recruit, had a touchdown on a pass interception nullified by a penalty.

Madison West’s only touchdown came on a 32-yard pass from Zach Mercier to Dayne Armwald.

Wisconsin State Journal prep sports editor Art Kabelowsky has traversed the state to cover sports while working for daily papers in Fort Atkinson, Racine, La Crosse, Milwaukee and Baraboo.

