Ben Probst connected with Andrew Rajkovic for a 41-yard score, one of his four passing touchdowns, as Madison La Follette posted a 33-21 victory over host Madison East in a Big Eight Conference prep football game Friday night.
Jaden Nix caught two first-half touchdowns to boost the Lancers (4-4, 4-4 Big Eight) to the victory.
Davion Clay had a 24-yard rushing touchdown for the Purgolders (1-7, 1-7) and Keonte Jones recovered a fumble in the end zone for a touchdown.
Madison Memorial 48,
Janesville Parker 6
Quarterback Jason Ceniti completed 13 of 20 passes for 182 yards and three touchdowns as the host Spartans (7-1, 7-1) defeated the Vikings (0-8, 0-8).
Memorial, which closes its regular season next week at Janesville Craig, maintained its share of first place with Sun Prairie.
Kam Marshall rushed for 168 yards on 18 carries and scored a touchdown for Memorial. Parker’s only score came when Brody Lippens returned a kickoff 86 yards in the fourth quarter.
Verona 40, Beloit Memorial 20
Quarterback Adam Bekx threw for 186 yards and four touchdowns as the Wildcats (6-2, 6-2) pulled away from the Purple Knights (1-7, 1-7) after the teams were tied at 14 after the first quarter.
Wildcats running back Haakon Anderson rushed for 114 yards and a touchdown on only seven carries.
The Verona defense did not allow a completed pass, but Beloit’s Brandon Perry racked up 170 yards and two touchdowns on 19 carries.
The Purple Knights trimmed Verona’s lead to 27-20 before the Wildcats scored the game’s final two touchdowns.
Janesville Craig 39,
Madison West 6
Tressin Kussmaul and Ben Coulter each rushed for two touchdowns as the Cougars (6-2, 6-2) earned a homecoming victory over the Regents (3-5, 3-5).
Janesville Craig’s defense forced three turnovers. Defensive lineman Keeanu Benton, a University of Wisconsin recruit, had a touchdown on a pass interception nullified by a penalty.
Madison West’s only touchdown came on a 32-yard pass from Zach Mercier to Dayne Armwald.