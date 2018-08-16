When practice started for the Beaver Dam prep football team earlier this summer, head coach Steve Kuenzi told his players he didn’t want last season to be a fluke.
For the first time since 2014, the Golden Beavers qualified for the WIAA postseason after finishing 4-5 overall and 4-3 in their first year in the Badger North Conference, good enough for fourth place in the eight-team league.
“I don’t want to be a one-hit wonder,” Kuenzi said. “You make the playoffs, you’re top four and everything is good, and then you rest on the laurels of what you accomplished. We want to look ahead and not look back. Not look back at what we’ve done, but what look ahead of what we can do and what we should do.
“That’s really why we said that. I wanted us to appreciate and respect what we accomplished of what those seniors did last year, but be hungry for a new team and a new opportunity.”
Beaver Dam wanted to make a statement in its Badger North debut after coming over following the dissolution of the Little Ten Conference. Kuenzi felt his team did that with a 30-20 midseason victory over perennial playoff team Reedsburg.
“We felt like coming into the Badger, we would’ve had a shot,” Kuenzi said. “We felt that we could maybe fit into that No. 4, No. 5, No. 6 spot (in the standings). That’s kind of where I thought we’d be. We could sneak into the No. 4 spot.
“We’d have to take down one of the top teams. Reedsburg has been a perennial contender for years. Even at the Division 3 level, they’ve gone to the state championship not too long ago. We kind of stunned them, I think. They just didn’t have a solid year, according to their standards.”
Beaver Dam earned a Division 2 playoff berth by virtue of its conference record above .500, but the Golden Beavers drew Badger North champion Waunakee in the postseason opener, a week after the Warriors thumped Beaver Dam 45-0 in the regular-season finale.
Waunakee didn’t let up at all in the rematch, winning 57-0 to begin its march to a sixth state championship since 1999.
“They’re pretty damn good. Their second string is good. Their third string is pretty darn good,” Kuenzi said. “We knew — you hate to say this — it was going to be a losing cause. We knew it was going to be an uphill battle. The likelihood of us winning would be like winning the lottery.”
Kuenzi said he wants the Beavers to build on the success they had last season, even though there will be a lot of new faces on the team. They only have four returning starters from last year’s squad.
“We made it to the top four and there’s no reason why we can’t stay in the top four” of the Badger North, he said. “We’ve got to take that approach. I’d love to climb up the ladder and get in the top three, top two or top one, but we’ll take it baby steps at a time and constantly look to improve to continue to move up.”
Senior Eli Booth — who missed most of last season with a knee injury — said this year’s team feels different in a good way that could help the team down the stretch.
“I’m super excited because we’re all friends,” he said. “That hasn’t really happened in years before. We hang out all the time. We have crazy good chemistry.”