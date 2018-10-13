For the first time in 12 years, the Baraboo football team has earned a spot in the WIAA playoffs.
The Thunderbirds clinched their spot Friday night, pulling out a 14-12 victory over host Reedsburg in a Badger North Conference game.
Pablo Ramirez gave the Thunderbirds (4-5, 4-3 Badger North) the lead in the fourth quarter, returning a fumble 32 yards for a touchdown.
The Beavers (5-4, 3-4) outrushed Baraboo, getting 117 yards on 12 carries from Jason Walls.
Mount Horeb/Barneveld 40, Sauk Prairie 2
Malik Winston rushed for 164 yards and four touchdowns on 18 carries to carry the Vikings (7-2, 5-2) past the visiting Eagles (2-7, 2-5).
Ethan Post completed 9 of 19 passes for 106 yards, and he gave Sauk Prairie their only points of the game when he fell on his own fumble in the end zone in the third quarter.
Waunakee 63,
Beaver Dam 0
The Warriors (9-0, 7-0), ranked second in the state among large-school teams by The Associated Press, wrapped up a regular season in which they outscored opponents by a combined score of 389-34, or an average of 43.2 to 3.8 points per game.
It was the fourth consecutive unbeaten Badger North season for the Warriors, the defending WIAA Division 2 state champs.
Will Ross scored three rushing touchdowns for Waunakee. Beaver Dam was held to 52 passing yards on 11-of-25 throwing by Kendric Jimenez.
DeForest 47, Portage 0
The Norskies (7-2, 6-1 Badger North) earned a shutout victory against host Warriors (0-9, 0-7).
DeForest outgained Portage, 394-80, and Evan Armstrong ran for two touchdowns.
Badger South
Madison Edgewood 27,
Milton 23
Thomas Hartlieb connected with Alec Finger for the go-ahead score, a 14-yard touchdown connection with 10:51 to play, as the visiting Crusaders (3-6, 2-5 Badger South) defeated the Red Hawks (3-6, 2-5) to dash Milton’s playoff hopes.
Milton’s Hunter Pernot threw three touchdowns,. and Nick Huber had five catches for 106 yards.
Edgewood forced three turnovers and Hartlieb finished with 131 yards rushing on 23 carries.
Oregon 34,
Monroe 31
Keion Szudy produced 160 yards rushing, caught three passes for 33 yards and scored twice as the Panthers (7-2, 6-1) survived a challenge from the Cheesemakers (2-7, 2-5) to secure second place in the conference.
Mason Grender contributed 124 yards rushing on 20 carries for Oregon.
For Monroe, Max Golembiewski completed five of seven passes for 75 yards, with a touchdown and an interception.
Stoughton 47,
Fort Atkinson 0
Dwight Walker produced 176 yards on 19 carries and scored two touchdowns as the host Vikings (6-3, 4-3) clinched a playoff spot and snapped a three-game losing streak by beating the Blackhawks (0-9, 0-7).
Fort Atkinson’s Brent Torrenga had 12 carries for 47 yards.
For Stoughton, Adam Hobson was 7-for-11 with 128 passing yards and two touchdowns, including a 57-yard second-quarter scoring pass to Nathan Hutcherson.