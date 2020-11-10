Prep football: Baraboo breaks into AP's state large-school football rankings at No. 10

Baraboo has burst out of the pack and into The Associated Press’ state high school football rankings for large schools, coming in at the No. 10 spot.

The 6-1 Thunderbirds, who have lost only to Sussex Hamilton by a 20-19 score, entertain Tomah on Friday in the first round of the two-week WIAA “culminating event” playoffs.

Three area programs made the top 10 among the state’s medium-sized schools. Lakeside Lutheran (6-0) climbed two spots to No. 2, with one first-place vote, after last week’s 35-6 victory at Portage.

Also, Marshall (6-0) moved up from a tie for 10th into eighth place after beating Waterloo, 14-2, to clinch sole possession of the Eastern Suburban Conference title. And Lake Mills (5-2) remained in the No. 10 spot after handling Reedsburg last week, 51-14.

Some region schools made the small-school rankings. Trailways Conference champ Oshkosh Lourdes (7-0) moved up from No. 3 to No. 2; Mineral Point (5-0) held firm at No. 4; and Highland received honorable mention.