Prep football: Baraboo breaks into AP's state large-school football rankings at No. 10
Owen Nachtigal

Baraboo's Owen Nachtigal breaks loose for a first-quarter touchdown during Friday's prep football game at Watertown.

 BROCK FRITZ/News Republic

Baraboo has burst out of the pack and into The Associated Press’ state high school football rankings for large schools, coming in at the No. 10 spot.

The 6-1 Thunderbirds, who have lost only to Sussex Hamilton by a 20-19 score, entertain Tomah on Friday in the first round of the two-week WIAA “culminating event” playoffs.

Three area programs made the top 10 among the state’s medium-sized schools. Lakeside Lutheran (6-0) climbed two spots to No. 2, with one first-place vote, after last week’s 35-6 victory at Portage.

Also, Marshall (6-0) moved up from a tie for 10th into eighth place after beating Waterloo, 14-2, to clinch sole possession of the Eastern Suburban Conference title. And Lake Mills (5-2) remained in the No. 10 spot after handling Reedsburg last week, 51-14.

Some region schools made the small-school rankings. Trailways Conference champ Oshkosh Lourdes (7-0) moved up from No. 3 to No. 2; Mineral Point (5-0) held firm at No. 4; and Highland received honorable mention.

Holding on to their No. 1 rankings were Muskego (7-0) in the large-schools poll and Edgar (7-0) in the small-schools poll. Among the medium schools, Appleton Xavier (6-1) moved up two places to No. 1 with its 43-20 victory over Seymour and previous No. 1 Hartland Lake Country Lutheran’s 21-16 loss to Greendale Martin Luther.

FOOTBALL

ASSOCIATED PRESS

WEEKLY STATE RANKINGS

The Associated Press high school football poll, including first-place votes in parentheses, season record, total points and last week’s ranking, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers. Teams are arranged in three divisions of equal size, based on enrollment.

LARGE SCHOOLS (901 and larger)

Rank, program*W-L*Pts*LW

1, Muskego (7)*7-0*70*1

2, Franklin*5-0*60*2

3, Menomonee Falls*7-0*57*3

4, Whitefish Bay*5-0*47*4

5, Kaukauna*6-0*46*5

6, Kenosha Bradford*4-1*33*6

7, Mukwonago*5-2*20*8

8, Union Grove*4-0*18*9

9, Hartland Arrowhead*5-2*16*10

10, Baraboo*6-1*7*NR

Others receiving votes: Waukesha West 4; West De Pere 4; Menomonie 3.

MEDIUM SCHOOLS (301-900)

Rank, program*W-L*Pts*LW

1, Appleton Xavier (5)*6-1*59*3

2, Lakeside Lutheran (1)*6-0*47*4

3, Hartland Lake Country Luth*6-1*44*1

4, Greendale Martin Luther*6-1*43*8

5, Waukesha Catholic Memorial*5-2*33*5

6, Amherst*6-1*29*2

7, Grafton*5-1*23*7

8, Marshall*6-0*16*T10

9, Wrightstown*5-1*14*6

10, Lake Mills*5-2*12*T10

Others receiving votes: Freedom 8; Medford 2.

SMALL SCHOOLS (300 and smaller)

Rank, program*W-L*Pts*LW

1. Edgar (6)*7-0*60*1

2. Oshkosh Lourdes*7-0*50*3

3. Eau Claire Regis*5-0*46*2

4. Mineral Point*5-0*43*4

5. Iola-Scandinavia*7-0*39*5

6. Cumberland*7-0*31*6

7. Colby*5-0*25*7

8. Racine Lutheran*5-1*14*8

9. Hurley*4-1*6*T10

10. Brillion*6-0*4*NR

Others receiving votes: Highland 3; Reedsville 3; Spring Valley 2; Cedar Grove-Belgium 2; Durand 1; Hilbert 1.

WIAA FOOTBALL | 2020 PLAYOFF PAIRINGS

STATEWIDE FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

FRIDAY

WIAA PLAYOFFS

(Note: Due to COVID-19 concerns, the playoffs will consist of two rounds of play between teams in four-team groups. No state or sectional champions will be crowned. All dates, times, locations subject to change.)

FIRST-ROUND PAIRINGS

(Seedings in parentheses)

(All games 7 p.m. Friday unless noted)

DIVISION 1

Group A1

(3) Schofield D.C. Everest (5-2) at (2) Hudson (5-2)

(4) Marshfield (1-4) at (1) Menomonie (6-1)

Group A2

(3) Watertown (2-5) at (2) Oconomowoc (3-4)

(4) West Bend West (1-6) at (1) Hartford (4-3)

Group B1

(4) Cedarburg (5-2) advances on (1) Kaukauna forfeit

(3) Germantown (4-3) at (2) Hortonville (5-1)

Group B2

(3) Wales Kettle Moraine (2-4) at (2) Mequon Homestead (3-4)

(1) Sussex Hamilton (3-5) advances on (3) Waukesha North forfeit

Group C1

(3) Brookfield Central (3-4) advances on (2) Burlington forfeit

(4) Kenosha Indian Trail (1-3) at (1) Mukwonago (5-2)

Group C2

(3) Lake Geneva Badger (3-3) at (2) Brookfield East (3-3)

(4) Waterford (3-2) at (1) Waukesha West (5-2)

Group D1

(4) Hartland Arrowhead (5-2) at (1) Muskego (7-0)

(3) Menomonee Falls (7-0) advances on (2) Franklin forfeit

Group D2

(3) Glendale Nicolet (3-4) at (2) Milwaukee Marquette (4-2)

(4) Oak Creek (3-2) at (1) Kenosha Bradford/Reuther (5-1)

DIVISION 2

Group A1

(3) Ashland (4-3) at (2) New Richmond (4-2)

(4) Rice Lake (2-5) at (1) Medford (7-0)

Group A2

(3) Mosinee (4-3) at (2) Wausau West (3-2)

(4) Minocqua Lakeland (2-3) at (1) Rhinelander (6-1)

Group B1

(3) Antigo (2-5) at (2) Seymour (2-4)

(4) Marinette (0-6) at (1) Shawano (5-2)

Group B2

(4) Grafton (5-2) at (1) West De Pere (4-0)

(3) Luxemburg-Casco (5-1) at (2) Plymouth (7-0)

Group C1

(4) Portage (2-5) at (1) Onalaska (3-2)

(3) Tomah (4-2) at (2) Baraboo (6-1)

Group C2

(3) New London (2-3) at (2) Kewaskum (1-4)

(1) Appleton Fox Valley Lutheran (3-4) advances on (4) Waupaca forfeit

Group D1

(3) New Berlin West (1-4) at (2) Slinger (3-4)

(4) Wisconsin Lutheran (0-5) at (1) Pewaukee (2-4)

Group D2

(4) Elkhorn (4-3) vs. (1) Waukesha Catholic Memorial (7-0) at Waukesha North

(3) Whitefish Bay (5-0) at (2) Greendale Martin Luther (7-0)

DIVISION 3

Group A1

(4) Altoona (0-4) at (1) Baldwin-Woodville (3-4)

(3) Prescott (1-6) at (2) Amery (2-4)

Group A2

(3) Maple Northwestern (6-1) at (2) Hammond St. Croix Central (6-1)

(4) Somerset (3-3) at (1) Ellsworth (6-0)

Group B1

(4) Eagle River Northland Pines (3-3) at (1) Freedom (6-1)

(3) Oconto Falls (5-1) at (2) Wrightstown (5-2)

Group B2

(4) Denmark (1-3) at (1) Little Chute (3-3)

(3) Winneconne (3-3) at (2) Clintonville (1-4)

Group C1

(4) Adams-Friendship (2-4) at (1) River Valley (5-2)

(3) Richland Center (3-3) at (2) Wisconsin Dells (4-2)

Group C2

(4) Madison Edgewood (5-2) at (1) Lakeside Lutheran (6-0)

(3) Mauston (6-1) at (2) Lake Mills (5-2)

Group D1

(3) Two Rivers (4-1) at (2) Sheboygan Falls (6-1)

(4) Kohler co-op (6-1) at (1) Appleton Xavier (6-1)

Group D2

(3) Kettle Moraine Lutheran (3-4) at (2) University School of Milwaukee (3-1)

(4) Milwaukee St. Thomas More (2-4) at (1) Racine St. Catherine’s (4-2)

DIVISION 4

Group A1

(4) St. Croix Falls (3-4) at (1) Bloomer (4-3)

(3) Spooner (4-3) at (2) Elk Mound (4-3)

Group A2

(4) Stanley-Boyd (5-2) at (1) Colby (5-0)

(3) Spencer/Marshfield Columbus (5-2) at (2) Cumberland (7-0)

Group B1

Wittenberg-Birnamwood (2-3) advances on (3) Tomahawk forfeit

(4) Neillsville/Granton (1-6) at (1) Stratford (4-1)

Group B2

(1) Amherst (6-1) advances on (4) Peshtigo forfeit

(3) Brussels Southern Door (5-2) at (2) Brillion (7-0)

Group C1

(3) Viroqua (2-4) at (2) Nekoosa (3-3)

(4) Westby (1-3) at (1) Prairie du Chien (5-2)

Group C2

(4) Wautoma (2-2) at (1) Watertown Luther Prep (5-2), 6 p.m.

Group D1

(3) Oostburg (2-4) at (2) Chilton (2-3)

(4) Valders (1-6) at (1) Kiel (3-3)

Group D2

(3) Brookfield Academy (4-1) at (2) Cedar Grove-Belgium (6-1)

(1) Hartland Lake Country Lutheran (6-1) advances on (4) Somers Shoreland Lutheran forfeit

DIVISION 5

Group A1

(3) Durand (6-1) at (2) Grantsburg (5-1)

(4) Unity (5-2) at (1) Spring Valley (7-0)

Group A2

(2) Cameron (2-5) advances on (3) Colfax forfeit

(1) Cadott (3-4) advances on (4) Ladysmith forfeit

Group B1

(3) Mishicot (2-2) at (2) Manawa (3-3)

(4) Oconto (2-4) at (1) Bonduel (7-0)

Group B2

(3) Howards Grove (1-5) at (2) Weyauwega-Fremont (0-5)

(1) Markesan (3-3) advances on (4) Westfield forfeit

Group C1

(2) Mondovi (4-3) advances on (3) Fall Creek forfeit

(1) Onalaska Luther (3-3) advances on (3) Osseo-Fairchild forfeit

Note: Mondovi will play at Luther at 7 p.m. Friday in a Level Two game

Group C2

(4) La Crosse Aquinas (3-3) at (1) Darlington (5-1)

(3) Melrose-Mindoro (5-1) at (2) Lancaster (4-3)

Group D1

(4) Palmyra-Eagle (2-5) at (1) Mineral Point (5-0)

Group D2

(3) Kenosha Christian Life (2-3) at (2) Kenosha St. Joseph (5-2)

(1) Racine Lutheran (6-1) advances on (4) Dodgeland forfeit

DIVISION 6

Sectional 1, Group A1

(2) Turtle Lake (4-2) advances on (3) Lake Holcombe/Cornell forfeit

(4) Webster (4-3) at (1) Boyceville (5-1)

Group A2

(3) Augusta (1-3) at (2) Glenwood City (3-3)

(1) Clear Lake (4-3) advances on (4) Flambeau forfeit

Group B1

(3) Hurley (5-0) at (2) Iola-Scandinavia (7-0)

(4) Stevens Point Pacelli (5-2) at (1) Edgar (6-0)

Group B2

(1) Crivitz (3-2) advances on (4) Crandon forfeit

(3) Shiocton (4-3) at (2) Rosholt (5-2)

Group C1

(3) Independence/Gilmanton (1-3) at (2) Loyal (3-4)

(4) Eleva-Strum (2-4) at (1) Pepin/Alma (4-2)

Group C2

(4) Cochrane-Fountain City (1-3) at (1) Blair-Taylor (6-0)

(3) Pittsville (2-3) at (2) Wisconsin Rapids Assumption (4-2)

Group D1

(3) Reedsville (7-0) advances on (2) Coleman forfeit

(4) Hilbert (5-2) vs. (1) Oshkosh Lourdes (7-0), site TBA

Group D2

(3) Burlington Catholic Central (4-2) at (2) Cambria-Friesland (5-1)

(4) Ozaukee (4-3) at (1) Randolph (5-2)

Sectional 2, Group E1

(4) De Soto (3-0) vs. (1) Potosi/Cassville (6-1) at Potosi HS

(3) Highland (6-0) at (2) River Ridge (6-1)

EIGHT-PLAYER

Group A1

(2) Frederic (2-3) vs. (1) Minong Northwood/Solon Springs (3-2)

Group A2

(2) Siren (2-2) at (1) Chippewa Falls McDonell (5-2)

Group C1

(2) Greenwood (6-1) vs. (1) Three Lakes (4-2)

Group C2

(2) Elkhart Lake-Glenbeulah (4-2) at (1) Wabeno/Laona (5-1)

SATURDAY'S GAMES

DIVISION 4

Group C2

(3) New Holstein (5-­2) vs. (2) Marshall (7-0) at Fall River HS, 1 p.m.

DIVISION 5

Group D1

(3) Waterloo (4-3) at (2) Cambridge (4-2), 1 p.m.

