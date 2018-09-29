Austin Soehle made the go-ahead field goal from 32 yards out with 4 minutes, 50 seconds left to play Friday night as the Lodi football team remained undefeated with a 10-8 victory over host Columbus in Capitol North Conference action.
Zach Potter connected with Riley Faust on a 15-yard touchdown pass in the second quarter for the visiting Blue Devils (7-0 overall, 3-0 Capitol North).
Colton Nicolay ran for 171 yards on 26 carries as Lodi, ranked No. 1 among state medium-sized schools by The Associated Press, totaled 231 rushing yards on 43 attempts.
Caden Brunell rushed for a 14-yard fourth-quarter score and Jamal Hill ran for the two-point conversion for the Cardinals (1-6, 0-3). Lodi intercepted two passes and held Columbus to one passing yard.
Lakeside Lutheran 41,
Lake Mills 13
The Warriors (6-1, 3-0) returned two interceptions for touchdowns and scored 27 unanswered points as they rolled over the L-Cats (5-2, 2-1) in Capitol North play.
The Spartans (6-1, 6-1) held the visiting Purple Knights (1-6, 1-6) to just four yards on 1-of-16 passing.
Watertown Luther Prep 42,
Poynette 28
Senior Preston Borchardt rushed for 98 yards and four touchdowns on 18 carries as the host Phoenix (4-3, 1-2 Capitol North) beat the Pumas (4-3, 0-3). Junior Jackson Elsing led Poynette, completing 14 of 32 passes for 255 yards and one touchdown and rushing for another score.
Capitol South
Cambridge 14, Belleville 13
Riley Olson rushed for a 6-yard touchdown with 2:14 left in the third quarter for the go-ahead score to lift the visiting Blue Jays (7-0, 2-0 Capitol South) over the Wildcats (5-2, 1-2). Olson finished with 141 yards on 29 carries and scored both Cambridge touchdowns.
Belleville quarterback Nate Mabis rushed for 117 yards and threw for 76 yards. Trevor Syse kicked two 20-yard field goals.
Marshall 21, Waterloo 13
Josh Wehking only completed two passes on nine attempts, but both went for touchdowns to push the Cardinals (3-4, 2-0 Capitol South) past the Pirates (0-7, 0-3).
Dylan Horstmeyer rushed for 164 yards and a touchdown on 32 attempts for Marshall. Chase Bostwick threw TD passes of 59 and 26 yards at the end of each half for Waterloo.
Rock Valley
McFarland 44, Clinton 6
After allowing a touchdown on their first possession, the 10th-ranked Spartans (7-0, 7-0 Rock Valley) scored 44 consecutive points to beat the Cougars (1-6, 1-6) and remain unbeaten. Quarterback Derek Schwarting completed eight passes for 178 yards and two touchdowns.
Edgerton 47, East Troy 28
Jaden Johnson rushed for 271 yards on 31 attempts with three touchdowns and Devin Jorgenson totaled 208 yards on 28 carries with four scores to push the visiting Crimson Tide (6-1, 6-1) past the Trojans (5-2, 5-2). Jake Dessart totaled 122 yards on 20 carries for East Troy.
Jefferson 33, Beloit Turner 7
Ben Sukow caught three touchdown passes from Ryan Brost, and Brost also connected with Korbin Simdon for a 30-yard score, to lead the Eagles past the Trojans (4-3, 4-3). The victory locked in a WIAA playoff berth for Jefferson.
Walworth Big Foot 55,
Evansville/Albany 34
Jake Gillingham returned a kickoff for a touchdown and added three receptions for 106 yards and another score to lead the Chiefs (3-4, 3-4) past the visiting Blue Devils (0-7, 0-7).
Logan Eischeid threw for three touchdowns and scored two more on the ground to lead the scoring for Big Foot.
Evansville/Albany’s Sulley Geske had a game-high nine catches for 199 yards with three TDs.
Southwest Wisconsin
River Valley 31, Dodgeville 0
Shane Liegel had two first-half rushing touchdowns and Will Bailey connected with Tyler Nachreiner on a 16-yard score to lift the host Blackhawks (5-2, 2-1) over the Dodgers (1-6, 1-2).
Dodgeville’s Michael Mikrut had six carries for 27 yards. River Valley quarterback Will Bailey ran the ball eight times for 55 yards.
South Central
Wisconsin Dells 34, Nekoosa 21
Gavin Kingsley scored three touchdowns to propel the Chiefs (3-4, 2-1) to victory over the visiting Papermakers (2-5, 1-2). Also, Brett Hirst totaled a combined 230 yards rushing and receiving. Vercion Gammel scored three times for Nekoosa.
SWAL
Mineral Point 28, Cuba City 26
The visiting Pointers (6-1, 4-0 SWAL) clinched a WIAA playoff berth for the fifth consecutive season by pulling out a victory over the Cubans (3-4, 3-2).
Trailways Small
Johnson Creek 40, Randolph 7
The Bluejays (7-0, 5-0 Trailways Small), ranked ninth among state small schools by The Associated Press, dominated the Rockets (3-4, 2-3).
Fall River 48, Deerfield 6
Luke Figol passed 18 times for 135 yards to lead the Pirates (5-1, 3-1 Trailways Small) to a victory over the visiting Demons (1-5, 1-3). Tyler Haak led Deerfield with 139 passing yards in 28 attempts.
Non-conference
New Glarus/Monticello 41, Iowa-Grant 8
The visiting Glarner Knights (3-4) had little trouble in earning a non-conference victory over the Panthers (2-5).
Great Eight (8-player)
Wisconsin Heights 58,
Port Edwards 22
Caden Eichorst rushed for 156 yards on five carries to lead the visiting Vanguards (5-1, 5-1) over the Blackhawks (3-5, 3-3). Eichorst had two rushing touchdowns and one receiving touchdown.
Peyton Flamme rushed for 107 yards and two touchdowns for Heights.