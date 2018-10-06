The Lodi football team’s 21-game winning streak came to an abrupt end Friday night, thanks to the performance of Lake Mills sophomore quarterback Adam Moen.
Moen passed for 146 yards and one touchdown and rushed for 125 yards and two more scores to carry the L-Cats to a 25-14 victory over the previously unbeaten Blue Devils in Capitol North Conference play.
Lodi (7-1, 3-1 Capitol North), the defending WIAA Division 4 state champion, dropped into a second-place tie with Lake Mills (6-2, 3-1) in the league race, heading into a regular season-ending meeting with Lakeside next week.
Lake Mills took control of the game with an interception near the end of the first half. Two plays later, Luke Pierce ran 5 yards for a touchdown, turning the tide for the L-Cats.
Lodi’s Kade Parsons had 84 receiving yards on three catches and Austin Soehle had 75 rushing yards on 21 attempts.
Lakeside Lutheran 49, Poynette 7
Jack Monis rushed for a 42-yard score and connected with Will DeNoyer on a 45-yard touchdown as the host Warriors (7-1, 4-0) took a 35-7 halftime advantage en route to beating the visiting Pumas (4-4, 0-4).
Jackson Elsing threw a 20-yard touchdown to Brayden O’Connor for Poynette. Lakeside Lutheran rushed for 299 yards.
Watertown Luther Prep 17, Columbus 14
Yuri Soloviyov kicked a tie-breaking, 22-yard field goal late in the fourth quarter to lift the Phoenix (5-3, 2-2 Capitol North) to a victory over the Cardinals (1-7, 0-4).
Columbus took a 14-7 lead into the fourth quarter, but Phoenix quarterback Micah Kieselhorst threw a 30-yard touchdown pass to Nathan DeGally in the fourth quarter to tie the game at 14. The two also connected for a 56-yard score in the first quarter.
Cardinals quarterback Caden Brunell ran for a 3-yard touchdown and connected with Trent Casper for a 59-yard score, both in the first quarter.
Capitol South
Cambridge 42, Marshall 12
Riley Olson rushed for 101 yards and four touchdowns to lead the visiting Blue Jays (8-0, 3-0 Capitol South) past the Cardinals (3-5, 2-1) to clinch at least a share of the Capitol South title.
Marshall quarterback Josh Wehking rushed for 105 yards and Dylan Horstmeyer finished with 101 yards rushing.
New Glarus/Monticello 35, Waterloo 6
Connor Siegenthaler accounted for four touchdowns, two passing and two rushing, as the host Glarner Knights (4-4, 2-1 Capitol South) topped the visiting Pirates (0-8, 0-4).
Waterloo’s Chase Bostwick had 29 rushing yards on 12 attempts and a one-yard touchdown. New Glarus/Monticello rushed for 222 yards on 45 carries.
Rock Valley
McFarland 48,
Evansville/Albany 0
Jeremiah Price-Johnson rushed for three touchdowns and Tysen White added two more for the Spartans (8-0, 8-0) in a road blowout of the Blue Devils (0-8, 0-8).
White led the way with 102 yards on the ground, but White wasn’t far behind him with 73. Reece Samuel added a pick-six in the first quarter for McFarland.
Evansville/Albany gave away three fumbles, but quarterback Tyr Severson completed 7 of 9 passes for 57 yards with the one interception.
East Troy 24, Jefferson 12
Jake Dessart rushed for a touchdown and passed for another as the the Trojans (6-2, 6-2) defeated the host Eagles (5-3, 5-3).
Ryan Brost went 8 for 15 with 98 yards and rushed for 44 yards for Jefferson.
Edgerton 45, Whitewater 6
Jaden Johnson threw for 107 yards and rushed for 182 to secure a home victory for the Crimson Tide (7-1, 7-1) over the Whippets (2-6, 2-6).
Devin Jorgenson added 172 rushing yards on 15 carries for Edgerton as part of their 396 total yards on the ground.
Whitewater’s only touchdown came courtesy of a 67-yard touchdown run from Will Leibbrand.
SWAL
Mineral Point 14, Fennimore 12
Issac Lindsey led the fifth-ranked Pointers (7-1, 5-0 SWAL) to their seventh-consecutive win with 194 passing yards and two touchdowns to hand the No. 4 Golden Eagles (7-1, 5-1) their first loss of the season.
Gabe Sporle produced three of Mineral Point’s five sacks.
Fennimore could only total 55 rushing yards on 29 carries, but Reid Larson completed 19 of 30 passes for 236 yards.