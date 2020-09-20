Prep football 2020: Watertown Luther Prep Phoenix preview capsule

Watertown Luther Prep Phoenix
Coach: Justin Gregorius, eighth year.
Last year: 4-5 overall; 2-3 Capitol North.
Returning starters: Four on offense; six on defense.
On offense: Though there are only four starters back, they fill key positions for the Phoenix. Senior quarterback Elijah Shevey (6-0, 160) returns after completing 53.1 percent of his passes for 578 yards and six touchdowns last year. Senior running back Jon Holtz (5-10, 170) has put on some muscle since running for 656 yards and five TDs last year, Gregorius said. The Phoneix return two offensive line starters in senior Jon Wiedenhoeft (6-2, 225) and junior center Tim Manning (6-2, 240). Other offensive keys will be senior tight end Alex Gregorius, senior flanker Atticus Lawrenz (5-1, 155) and senior split end Ben Cloe (6-0, 165).
On defense: Luther Prep’s 4-2-5 base defense has experience returning in every area, led by senior linebacker Ethan Buege (6-1, 165, 11 tackles, three sacks last year), junior outside linebacker Brett Wieting (5-11, 180), senior inside linebacker David Baumann (6-2, 180), senior defensive end Justus Borgwardt (6-4, 220) and cornerbacks Holtz, Lawrenz and senior Matt Hillmer (5-10, 155).
Notable: The WIAA-mandated conference reorganization and the fall/spring season split forced Luther Prep to add some tough opponents. “We have a challenging schedule, playing Racine Lutheran, Kenosha St. Joseph, Wisconsin Dells, and Lakeside Lutheran and Lake Mills from the Capitol.”
Quotable: “Shevey has really improved at quarterback, with his overall arm strength and football knowledge,” Gregorius said.
