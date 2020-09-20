 Skip to main content
Prep football 2020: Watertown Luther Prep Phoenix preview capsule
Prep football photo: Watertown Luther Prep's Ethan Buege and David Baumann

Columbus' Caden Brunell (middle) fights to try and fall forward as he's tackled by Watertown Luther Prep's Ethan Buege (84) and David Baumann (33) during the first half of the Cardinals' Capitol North Conference game against the Phoenix on Friday night at Umnus Field in Watertown.

Watertown Luther Prep Phoenix

Coach: Justin Gregorius, eighth year.

Last year: 4-5 overall; 2-3 Capitol North.

Returning starters: Four on offense; six on defense.

On offense: Though there are only four starters back, they fill key positions for the Phoenix. Senior quarterback Elijah Shevey (6-0, 160) returns after completing 53.1 percent of his passes for 578 yards and six touchdowns last year. Senior running back Jon Holtz (5-10, 170) has put on some muscle since running for 656 yards and five TDs last year, Gregorius said. The Phoneix return two offensive line starters in senior Jon Wiedenhoeft (6-2, 225) and junior center Tim Manning (6-2, 240). Other offensive keys will be senior tight end Alex Gregorius, senior flanker Atticus Lawrenz (5-1, 155) and senior split end Ben Cloe (6-0, 165).

On defense: Luther Prep’s 4-2-5 base defense has experience returning in every area, led by senior linebacker Ethan Buege (6-1, 165, 11 tackles, three sacks last year), junior outside linebacker Brett Wieting (5-11, 180), senior inside linebacker David Baumann (6-2, 180), senior defensive end Justus Borgwardt (6-4, 220) and cornerbacks Holtz, Lawrenz and senior Matt Hillmer (5-10, 155).

Notable: The WIAA-mandated conference reorganization and the fall/spring season split forced Luther Prep to add some tough opponents. “We have a challenging schedule, playing Racine Lutheran, Kenosha St. Joseph, Wisconsin Dells, and Lakeside Lutheran and Lake Mills from the Capitol.”

Quotable: “Shevey has really improved at quarterback, with his overall arm strength and football knowledge,” Gregorius said.

