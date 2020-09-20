Prep football 2020: Watertown Luther Prep Phoenix preview capsule

On offense: Though there are only four starters back, they fill key positions for the Phoenix. Senior quarterback Elijah Shevey (6-0, 160) returns after completing 53.1 percent of his passes for 578 yards and six touchdowns last year. Senior running back Jon Holtz (5-10, 170) has put on some muscle since running for 656 yards and five TDs last year, Gregorius said. The Phoneix return two offensive line starters in senior Jon Wiedenhoeft (6-2, 225) and junior center Tim Manning (6-2, 240). Other offensive keys will be senior tight end Alex Gregorius, senior flanker Atticus Lawrenz (5-1, 155) and senior split end Ben Cloe (6-0, 165).