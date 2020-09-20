Prep football 2020: Watertown Goslings preview capsule

On offense: A lot of untested players must learn new roles in Kamrath’s high-octane spread offense, but the coach likes the team’s speed and athleticism. Junior Dylan Sippel (5-8, 185, All-Badger South honorable mention last year) is back after leading the Goslings with 568 yards rushing last season. “Our offensive line will be big and athletic, with a couple guys who got varsity starts last season,” Kamrath said. Senior receiver Evan Pauly (6-4, 190, nine catches, 142 yards, two TDs) and lineman Brayden Boldt (6-0, 240) earned all-league honorable mention last year. Senior Branden Fischer (5-11, 170) earned first-team All-Badger South honors as a placekicker and punter.

On defense: The base 3-4 defnse also has a lot of newcomers, but Kamrath said there is depth at several positions and expects a defense that is fast and physical. “Although we do not return a lot of starters, we do have a lot of guys with varsity experience. We have a lot of depth at a number of positions, so we plan to rotate guys to stay fresh. I think we (have a) fast and physical defense and should be very solid,” Kamrath said.