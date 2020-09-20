 Skip to main content
Prep football 2020: Waterloo Pirates preview capsule
Ryan Millikin

Horicon/Hustisford defensive lineman Ryan Millikin gets through the Waterloo offensive line to tackle running back Jordi Aguero for a 4-yard loss.

Waterloo Pirates

Coach: Dave Frisell, second year (1-8).

Last year: 1-8 overall; 0-4 Capitol South.

Returning starters: Six on offense; six on defense.

On offense: Senior Blake Huebner (6-1, 165) moves into the quarterback spot after playing receiver last year. Also back is senior running back Jordi Aguero (5-6, 150), who led last year’s team with 424 yards rushing and, Frisell says, is also capable of sliding out to a wide receiver spot. The main ball carrier will be senior Eugene Wolff (6-0, 190), seniors Caleb Hager (6-2, 170) and Jackson Christenson (5-11, 160), and the line will be anchored by third-year starter Reynol Limon (5-7, 190).

On defense: Aguero returns as an inside linebacker on the 3-4 defense after earning second-team All-Capitol South honors last year. He’ll be flanked by an All-Capitol South honorable mention inside linebacker in Wolff, along with junior returnee Antonio Unzueta (5-9, 175). Top players in the backfield are Christenson and senior Wyatt Peterson (6-0, 145). Wolff also was an honorable mention all-conference pick at punter. “We hope to be faster and more physical than a year ago,” Frisell said.

Notable: Huebner earned All-Capitol South honors at wide receiver last year. But this year, he has moved to quarterback to run the Pirates’ spread offense, following the graduation of second-team All-Capitol South QB Chase Bostwick. “(Huebner) will be a good athlete who can threaten offenses running and passing,” Frisell said.

Quotable: “Waterloo made significant strides last year under new head coach Dave Frisell, as he successfully implemented his spread offense,” Marshall coach Matt Kleinheinz said.

