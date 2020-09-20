Prep football 2020: Waterloo Pirates preview capsule

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Waterloo Pirates

Coach: Dave Frisell, second year (1-8).

Last year: 1-8 overall; 0-4 Capitol South.

Returning starters: Six on offense; six on defense.

On offense: Senior Blake Huebner (6-1, 165) moves into the quarterback spot after playing receiver last year. Also back is senior running back Jordi Aguero (5-6, 150), who led last year’s team with 424 yards rushing and, Frisell says, is also capable of sliding out to a wide receiver spot. The main ball carrier will be senior Eugene Wolff (6-0, 190), seniors Caleb Hager (6-2, 170) and Jackson Christenson (5-11, 160), and the line will be anchored by third-year starter Reynol Limon (5-7, 190).