Prep football 2020: Waterloo Pirates preview capsule

Waterloo Pirates
Coach: Dave Frisell, second year (1-8).
Last year: 1-8 overall; 0-4 Capitol South.
Returning starters: Six on offense; six on defense.
On offense: Senior Blake Huebner (6-1, 165) moves into the quarterback spot after playing receiver last year. Also back is senior running back Jordi Aguero (5-6, 150), who led last year’s team with 424 yards rushing and, Frisell says, is also capable of sliding out to a wide receiver spot. The main ball carrier will be senior Eugene Wolff (6-0, 190), seniors Caleb Hager (6-2, 170) and Jackson Christenson (5-11, 160), and the line will be anchored by third-year starter Reynol Limon (5-7, 190).
On defense: Aguero returns as an inside linebacker on the 3-4 defense after earning second-team All-Capitol South honors last year. He’ll be flanked by an All-Capitol South honorable mention inside linebacker in Wolff, along with junior returnee Antonio Unzueta (5-9, 175). Top players in the backfield are Christenson and senior Wyatt Peterson (6-0, 145). Wolff also was an honorable mention all-conference pick at punter. “We hope to be faster and more physical than a year ago,” Frisell said.
Notable: Huebner earned All-Capitol South honors at wide receiver last year. But this year, he has moved to quarterback to run the Pirates’ spread offense, following the graduation of second-team All-Capitol South QB Chase Bostwick. “(Huebner) will be a good athlete who can threaten offenses running and passing,” Frisell said.
Quotable: “Waterloo made significant strides last year under new head coach Dave Frisell, as he successfully implemented his spread offense,” Marshall coach Matt Kleinheinz said.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!