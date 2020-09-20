Prep football 2020: Things to watch in the area during the fall season

THINGS TO WATCH
Road warriors: Due to Dane County health guidelines during the COVID-19 pandemic, Madison Edgewood and Marshall will not be allowed to play any home games this year and must set up their practice sessions so that no more than 50 people are in an outdoor group. Cambridge straddles the line between Dane and Jefferson counties, but the high school is on the Jefferson County side, so home games are allowed. Also, due to Dodge County guidelines, Beaver Dam and Waupun switched plans and now will compete in the alternative spring season, while Horicon/Hustisford and Dodgeland must wait two additional weeks before starting play.
New leagues sidelined: This was expected to be a major year of transition for Wisconsin prep football, as the WIAA-mandated, football-only conference realignment was expected to take place. The reorganization had several teams moving to new leagues, just for football: Madison Edgewood and Monroe to the Rock Valley; Janesville Craig and Parker to the newly reconstituted Badger Large; New Glarus/Monticello to the Southwest Wisconsin; Belleville to the SWAL; and Poynette to the South Central. Each area conference has lost at least one team to the WIAA-approved alternative spring season, and most will be playing non-conference schedules this fall. “We look forward to joining them (in the Rock Valley) in 2021,” Edgewood coach Jesse Norris said.
Rock Valley upsizes: When all of its current members (except newcomer Edgewood) and all of its non-football members opted for spring football, the leaders of the Rock Valley Conference took another look at their alignment. For next spring only, the league will consist of 12 teams, split into two divisions of six teams each. Columbus, Lodi, Beloit Turner, Clinton and Walworth Big Foot will join the existing seven spring programs (including Monroe) in the 12-team league.
L-Cats take flight: Lake Mills enters the year loaded with talent (17 returning starters) and a new coach in former UW-Whitewater standout Tyler Huber. The key to the season will be senior Adam Moen, a coaches’ All-State player last year who set the state record for combined passing and rushing yards in a season. He threw for a state best 3,517 yards and 39 touchdowns, completing 63.8 percent of his passes, and rushed for 960 yards and 21 more scores.
Spreading it out: Reedsburg, which ran the unusual flex-bone offense for the last 14 years under coach Brian Pottinger, will see some tweaks this fall under new co-head coaches Quinn Hobbs and Mike Riberich. Pottinger stepped down last November after going 8-3 and falling to eventual state champ DeForest in a second-round playoff game. The Beavers made it to the state semifinals four times under Pottinger, winning the Division 3 championship in 2009 and earning runner-up honors in 2008. Hobbs said the look will be more of a spread offense. “I’m going to kind of apply what (Pottinger) taught me and add my own twist to it. It’s going to look similar, yet different on Friday nights,” Hobbs said.
