Prep football 2020: Things to watch in the area during the fall season

Rock Valley upsizes: When all of its current members (except newcomer Edgewood) and all of its non-football members opted for spring football, the leaders of the Rock Valley Conference took another look at their alignment. For next spring only, the league will consist of 12 teams, split into two divisions of six teams each. Columbus, Lodi, Beloit Turner, Clinton and Walworth Big Foot will join the existing seven spring programs (including Monroe) in the 12-team league.

L-Cats take flight: Lake Mills enters the year loaded with talent (17 returning starters) and a new coach in former UW-Whitewater standout Tyler Huber. The key to the season will be senior Adam Moen, a coaches’ All-State player last year who set the state record for combined passing and rushing yards in a season. He threw for a state best 3,517 yards and 39 touchdowns, completing 63.8 percent of his passes, and rushed for 960 yards and 21 more scores.