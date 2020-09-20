Prep football 2020: Sauk Prairie Eagles preview capsule

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Sauk Prairie Eagles

Coach: Clay Iverson, second year at Sauk Prairie (97-51 overall).

Last year: 6-4 overall, 4-3 Badger South; lost to Stoughton in first round of WIAA playoffs.

Returning starters: Seven on offense; five on defense.

On offense: The Eagles return senior running back Tyler Uselman (5-11, 467 yards, three TDs last year), the only returning Eagles player to earn All-Badger North honorable mention last year. Kyle Breunig (5-9, 150, sr.), who threw for 440 yards at quarterback last year, moves to wide receiver as juniors Damin Wright-Rodriquez (6-2, 155) and Jace Elsing (6-1, 180) will battle for the quarterback spot. Iverson said the Eagles will need to develop a balanced running attack.

On defense: The side loses eight players who earned All-Badger North mention last year, but Iverson plans to rotate different looks with a crew of returning defensive linemen who saw action on a rotating basis last year. Sauk also has a good group of returnees in the defensive backfield.