Prep football 2020: Sauk Prairie Eagles preview capsule

Sauk Prairie Eagles
Coach: Clay Iverson, second year at Sauk Prairie (97-51 overall).
Last year: 6-4 overall, 4-3 Badger South; lost to Stoughton in first round of WIAA playoffs.
Returning starters: Seven on offense; five on defense.
On offense: The Eagles return senior running back Tyler Uselman (5-11, 467 yards, three TDs last year), the only returning Eagles player to earn All-Badger North honorable mention last year. Kyle Breunig (5-9, 150, sr.), who threw for 440 yards at quarterback last year, moves to wide receiver as juniors Damin Wright-Rodriquez (6-2, 155) and Jace Elsing (6-1, 180) will battle for the quarterback spot. Iverson said the Eagles will need to develop a balanced running attack.
On defense: The side loses eight players who earned All-Badger North mention last year, but Iverson plans to rotate different looks with a crew of returning defensive linemen who saw action on a rotating basis last year. Sauk also has a good group of returnees in the defensive backfield.
Notable: The extended Breunig families, omnipresent in Sauk Prairie athletics, provide four of the 27 players on this year’s varsity roster (14.8 percent).
Quotable: “I really like our effort in the offseason,” Iverson said. “(We had) great winter and summer workouts. This is the smallest team I have ever coached, but (with) great kids, and tough. They are living our standard.”
