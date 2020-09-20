 Skip to main content
Prep football 2020: Sauk Prairie Eagles preview capsule
Prep football 2020: Sauk Prairie Eagles preview capsule

Prep football 2020: Sauk Prairie gets back to work

The Sauk Prairie prep football team holds its second practice of the season on Tuesday. All high school sports are now underway in Sauk County after the WIAA allowed soccer, volleyball and football to start Monday.

Sauk Prairie Eagles

Coach: Clay Iverson, second year at Sauk Prairie (97-51 overall).

Last year: 6-4 overall, 4-3 Badger South; lost to Stoughton in first round of WIAA playoffs.

Returning starters: Seven on offense; five on defense.

On offense: The Eagles return senior running back Tyler Uselman (5-11, 467 yards, three TDs last year), the only returning Eagles player to earn All-Badger North honorable mention last year. Kyle Breunig (5-9, 150, sr.), who threw for 440 yards at quarterback last year, moves to wide receiver as juniors Damin Wright-Rodriquez (6-2, 155) and Jace Elsing (6-1, 180) will battle for the quarterback spot. Iverson said the Eagles will need to develop a balanced running attack.

On defense: The side loses eight players who earned All-Badger North mention last year, but Iverson plans to rotate different looks with a crew of returning defensive linemen who saw action on a rotating basis last year. Sauk also has a good group of returnees in the defensive backfield.

Notable: The extended Breunig families, omnipresent in Sauk Prairie athletics, provide four of the 27 players on this year’s varsity roster (14.8 percent).

Quotable: “I really like our effort in the offseason,” Iverson said. “(We had) great winter and summer workouts. This is the smallest team I have ever coached, but (with) great kids, and tough. They are living our standard.”

