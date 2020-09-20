Prep football 2020: River Valley Blackhawks preview capsule

River Valley Blackhawks
Coach: Tim Eastlick, 18th year (106-68).
Last year: 11-2 overall; 7-0 Southwest Wisconsin Conference; lost 42-7 to eventual champion Waukesha Catholic Memorial in WIAA Division 4 state semifinal.
Returning starters: Seven on offense; six on defense.
On offense: The Blackhawks are just plain loaded. Among the program’s 40 returning letterwinners and seven returning offensive starters are the all-conference quarterback (Will Bailey, 6-0, 190, sr.), an all-conference running back (Zach Gloudeman, 6-1, 190, jr.), a second-team all-conference running back (Roman Jensen, 5-9, 175, sr. ), a second-team all-conference lineman (Sam Cady, 6-1, 235, sr., 683 yards, 10 TDs) and last year’s leading receiver (Tyler Nachreiner, 6-0, 165, sr., 34 catches, 626 yards, eight TDs).
On defense: Many of the same names pop up among the returning defensive leaders. Nachreiner earned all-conference honors at defensive back (team-high 52 solo tackles and 68 total; 1 interception), and Gloudeman totaled 64 tackles, five for loss, to earn first-team honors at linebacker. Senior linebacker Jaydon Rose (6-2, 180, 21 tackles) earned second-team honors. The Blackhawks allowed opponents to average only 12.3 points and 167 yardsper game last year.
Notable: River Valley earned WIAA state runner-up honors in 2016 and made it to the state semifinals last year.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!