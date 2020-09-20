Prep football 2020: River Valley Blackhawks preview capsule

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

River Valley Blackhawks

Coach: Tim Eastlick, 18th year (106-68).

Last year: 11-2 overall; 7-0 Southwest Wisconsin Conference; lost 42-7 to eventual champion Waukesha Catholic Memorial in WIAA Division 4 state semifinal.

Returning starters: Seven on offense; six on defense.

On offense: The Blackhawks are just plain loaded. Among the program’s 40 returning letterwinners and seven returning offensive starters are the all-conference quarterback (Will Bailey, 6-0, 190, sr.), an all-conference running back (Zach Gloudeman, 6-1, 190, jr.), a second-team all-conference running back (Roman Jensen, 5-9, 175, sr. ), a second-team all-conference lineman (Sam Cady, 6-1, 235, sr., 683 yards, 10 TDs) and last year’s leading receiver (Tyler Nachreiner, 6-0, 165, sr., 34 catches, 626 yards, eight TDs).