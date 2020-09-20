Prep football 2020: Reedsburg Beavers preview capsule

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Reedsburg Beavers

Co-head coaches: Quinn Hobbs and Mike Riberich, first year.

Last year: 8-3 overall; 5-2 Badger North; lost to eventual state champion DeForest, 20-0, in a second-round Division 3 playoff game.

Returning starters: Five on offense; five on defense.

On offense: Switching to a spread offense should create a fresh look for the Beavers. Reedsburg’s always-tough offensive line returns plenty of size and talent, anchored by senior center Ethan Ziebell (6-0, 215) and senior tackle Liam Greenwood (6-2, 190). Ziebell made the All-Badger North first team and Greenwood the second team.

On defense: The Beavers graduated nine players who earned some sort of all-conference mention on defense last year, but honorable mention defensive lineman David Finkel (6-2, 300) is back.

Notable: Brian Pottinger, the architect of the Beavers’ unusual flex-bone offense, retired last November after 30 years in coaching, including 14 as Reedsburg’s head coach.

Quotable: “We will compete in every game we play,” Hobbs said. “Just play Reedsburg football. Hard-nosed, tough kids. That’s what we have, and that’s what I expect out of them.”

