Prep football 2020: Reedsburg Beavers preview capsule

Reedsburg Beavers
Co-head coaches: Quinn Hobbs and Mike Riberich, first year.
Last year: 8-3 overall; 5-2 Badger North; lost to eventual state champion DeForest, 20-0, in a second-round Division 3 playoff game.
Returning starters: Five on offense; five on defense.
On offense: Switching to a spread offense should create a fresh look for the Beavers. Reedsburg’s always-tough offensive line returns plenty of size and talent, anchored by senior center Ethan Ziebell (6-0, 215) and senior tackle Liam Greenwood (6-2, 190). Ziebell made the All-Badger North first team and Greenwood the second team.
On defense: The Beavers graduated nine players who earned some sort of all-conference mention on defense last year, but honorable mention defensive lineman David Finkel (6-2, 300) is back.
Notable: Brian Pottinger, the architect of the Beavers’ unusual flex-bone offense, retired last November after 30 years in coaching, including 14 as Reedsburg’s head coach.
Quotable: “We will compete in every game we play,” Hobbs said. “Just play Reedsburg football. Hard-nosed, tough kids. That’s what we have, and that’s what I expect out of them.”
