Prep football 2020: Portage Warriors preview capsule

Portage Warriors
Coach: Shane Haak, second year.
Last year: 2-7 overall; 1-6 Badger North.
Returning starters: Three on offense; three on defense. The program has seven seniors.
On offense: The Warriors return three starters, including junior wide receiver Isaac Paul (6-0, 185, three catches, 54 yards, two touchdowns), who has seen some practice time at quarterback. Also returning are senior lineman Tyler Christ (5-9, 230) and senior lineman Hayden Steinle (5-9, 270). Haak expects top newcomers to be junior running back Junior Bazaldus (5-5, 130), junior lineman Jack Callen (6-0, 170) and senior quarterback Braden Scheibach (6-0, 155).
On defense: The Warriors gave up averages of 30.1 points and 309 yards per game last year, but are hoping to tighten up those numbers with three returning starters and some promising newcomers. Back are junior linebacker Ethan Bleich (5-8, 160), senior linebacker Mason Denman (6-1, 170) and Anthony Trujillo. Newcomers are junior linebacker Jaden Kikke (5-6, 120), junior linebacker Seth Williams (5-7, 135) and junior defensive back Jordan Starr (5-0, 100).
Notable: Portage’s last winning regular season game in 2007, when the Warriors went 5-4 before losing their playoff opener. Portage has gone 11-88 in the 12 years since.
Quotable: “We are excited to take another step forward as a program. We have great leadership this year,” Haak said. “As always, we are a program that focuses on one week at a time and expect to compete week-in, week-out.”
