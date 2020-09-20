 Skip to main content
Prep football 2020: Portage Warriors preview capsule
Prep football 2020: Portage Warriors preview capsule

Prep football 2020: Portage quarterback Isaac Paul

Portage junior Isaac Paul readies a pass during a quarterback drill at Monday's season-opening practice at Portage High School. Across the state, schools participating in "higher-risk" sports, football, boys and girls volleyball and boys soccer, this fall could officially start practicing.

Portage Warriors

Coach: Shane Haak, second year.

Last year: 2-7 overall; 1-6 Badger North.

Returning starters: Three on offense; three on defense. The program has seven seniors.

On offense: The Warriors return three starters, including junior wide receiver Isaac Paul (6-0, 185, three catches, 54 yards, two touchdowns), who has seen some practice time at quarterback. Also returning are senior lineman Tyler Christ (5-9, 230) and senior lineman Hayden Steinle (5-9, 270). Haak expects top newcomers to be junior running back Junior Bazaldus (5-5, 130), junior lineman Jack Callen (6-0, 170) and senior quarterback Braden Scheibach (6-0, 155).

On defense: The Warriors gave up averages of 30.1 points and 309 yards per game last year, but are hoping to tighten up those numbers with three returning starters and some promising newcomers. Back are junior linebacker Ethan Bleich (5-8, 160), senior linebacker Mason Denman (6-1, 170) and Anthony Trujillo. Newcomers are junior linebacker Jaden Kikke (5-6, 120), junior linebacker Seth Williams (5-7, 135) and junior defensive back Jordan Starr (5-0, 100).

Notable: Portage’s last winning regular season game in 2007, when the Warriors went 5-4 before losing their playoff opener. Portage has gone 11-88 in the 12 years since.

Quotable: “We are excited to take another step forward as a program. We have great leadership this year,” Haak said. “As always, we are a program that focuses on one week at a time and expect to compete week-in, week-out.”

