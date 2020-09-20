Prep football 2020: Portage Warriors preview capsule

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Portage Warriors

Coach: Shane Haak, second year.

Last year: 2-7 overall; 1-6 Badger North.

Returning starters: Three on offense; three on defense. The program has seven seniors.

On offense: The Warriors return three starters, including junior wide receiver Isaac Paul (6-0, 185, three catches, 54 yards, two touchdowns), who has seen some practice time at quarterback. Also returning are senior lineman Tyler Christ (5-9, 230) and senior lineman Hayden Steinle (5-9, 270). Haak expects top newcomers to be junior running back Junior Bazaldus (5-5, 130), junior lineman Jack Callen (6-0, 170) and senior quarterback Braden Scheibach (6-0, 155).