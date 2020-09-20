Prep football 2020: Players to watch in the area during the fall season

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

PLAYERS TO WATCH (FALL SEASON)

Will Bailey, 6-0, 190, sr., QB, River Valley: The first-team All-Southwest Wisconsin Conference pick threw for 2,306 yards and 30 touchdowns last year, completing 60 percent of his passes with eight interceptions. Also rushed for 204 yards and six scores.

Charlie Cassady, 5-9, 175, sr., RB/LB, Lake Mills: Cassady ranked second on the L-Cats’ rushing list last year with 238 yards and six TDs, and was a first-team All-Capitol North inside linebacker, leading the team with 90 tackles and two forced fumbles.

Zach Gloudeman, 6-1, 190, jr., RB/ILB, River Valley: Earned Southwest Wisconsin Conference Defensive Lineman of the Year honors for the league champion Blackhawks, making 64 tackles, five for loss, with two sacks. Also made the All-SWC first team as a running back, rushing for team highs of 960 yards (on a 9.3-yard average) and 17 touchdowns.

Luna Larson, 6-2, 200, jr., QB/LB, Baraboo: The standout player in the Thunderbirds’ lineup, Larson threw for 419 yards and rushed for a team-leading 674 yards last year. But college recruiters see him as one of the state’s top Division I prospects at linebacker.