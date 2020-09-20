Prep football 2020: Players to watch in the area during the fall season

PLAYERS TO WATCH (FALL SEASON)
Will Bailey, 6-0, 190, sr., QB, River Valley: The first-team All-Southwest Wisconsin Conference pick threw for 2,306 yards and 30 touchdowns last year, completing 60 percent of his passes with eight interceptions. Also rushed for 204 yards and six scores.
Charlie Cassady, 5-9, 175, sr., RB/LB, Lake Mills: Cassady ranked second on the L-Cats’ rushing list last year with 238 yards and six TDs, and was a first-team All-Capitol North inside linebacker, leading the team with 90 tackles and two forced fumbles.
Zach Gloudeman, 6-1, 190, jr., RB/ILB, River Valley: Earned Southwest Wisconsin Conference Defensive Lineman of the Year honors for the league champion Blackhawks, making 64 tackles, five for loss, with two sacks. Also made the All-SWC first team as a running back, rushing for team highs of 960 yards (on a 9.3-yard average) and 17 touchdowns.
Luna Larson, 6-2, 200, jr., QB/LB, Baraboo: The standout player in the Thunderbirds’ lineup, Larson threw for 419 yards and rushed for a team-leading 674 yards last year. But college recruiters see him as one of the state’s top Division I prospects at linebacker.
Ryan Lund, 6-2, 290, jr., OL/DL, Cambridge: Lund gobbled up all the top Capitol South Conference honors last year, not only earning unanimous first-team honors both ways but winning both Offensive and Defensive Lineman of the Year honors in the league. Lund also earned second-team All-Area honors at both spots. He ranked second on the team with 56 tackles, six for loss.
Adam Moen, 6-3, 185, sr., QB, Lake Mills: Set a state record for individual combined passing and rushing yardage last year, throwing for 3,517 yards and rushing for 960 yards for 4,577 total yards. He completed 63.8 percent of his passes, with 39 touchdown throws and 12 interceptions, and ran for 21 more scores. A first-team WFCA small-schools All-State pick and Associated Press All-State honorable mention honoree. Earned Capitol North Conference Offensive Player of the Year honors.
Kelby Petersen, 6-4, 245, jr., OL/DL, Marshall: Earned two-way first-team All-Capitol South Conference honors each of the last two seasons. Coach Matt Kleinheinz hinted that Petersen might play a different role than lineman on the Cardinals’ offense this season.
Ezra Stein, 6-0, 190, sr., QB/LB, Cambridge: Stein earned first-team All-Capitol South honors on both offense and defense. At quarterback, he completed 46.9 percent of his passes for 1,067 yards and seven touchdowns, and ran for 295 years. On defense, he led the Blue Jays with 62 tackles, with seven for loss and three sacks.
Jackson Trudgeon, 6-1, 180, Madison Edgewood: Caught 55 passes for 486 yards and three touchdowns last year, and had 54 tackles and two interceptions from his defensive back spot.
Tersony Vater, 6-0, 160, WR/LB/K, Lakeside Lutheran: Made the All-Capitol North first team as a kicker last year and was a second-team pick at receiver (28 receptions, 466 yards, five touchdowns). He ranked among the team leaders in tackles.
Ethan Ziebell, 6-0, 215, sr., C, Reedsburg: Earned first-team All-Badger North honors last year, leading an offensive line that produced 2,973 yards rushing and 32 rushing touchdowns last season.
