 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Prep football 2020: Marshall Cardinals preview capsule
0 comments

Prep football 2020: Marshall Cardinals preview capsule

{{featured_button_text}}
Prep football photo: Marshall linemen Kelby Petersen, Mitchell Gomez square off

Marshall lineman Kelby Petersen (28) works in a drill against teammate Mitchell Gomez during a Cardinals football practice. Petersen is one of the top returning linemen in the Capitol South Conference.

Marshall Cardinals

Coach: Matt Kleinheinz, 18th year (87-78).

Last year: 2-8; 2-2 Capitol South; lost 48-18 to Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau in first round of WIAA playoffs.

Returning starters: Seven on offense; seven on defense.

On offense: The graduation loss of do-it-all standout Dylan Horstmeyer — last year’s leading rusher, passer and tackler who also handled punting duties — leaves a lot of gaps for Kleinheinz to fill. One key player will be two-time All-Capitol South lineman Kelby Petersen (6-4, 245), a senior who might move from the line to a different position on the offense. Junior Craig Ward (6-2, 160) saw action at quarterback last year, completing 19 of 41 passes. Top receiver Cole Denniston (5-11, 155, jr., 12 catches, 166 yards) is back. Other returning linemen are seniors Alejandro Ugalde (6-0, 250), Mitchell Gomez (6-4, 270) and Davonte Holmes (6-0, 215) and sophomore Taylor Michalak (6-2, 215). Junior receiver Canon Siedschlag (6-1, 165) also returns.

On defense: Petersen also earned his second straight all-conference honor as a defensive lineman last fall, making 32 tackles and four sacks. Other anchors of the defense will be cornerbacks Siedschlag (18 tackles, eight pass break-ups) and Denniston (15 tackles, two interceptions), who both earned second-team All-Capitol South honors last year. Other returning starters are senior lineman Holmes, junior linebacker Mason Collins (6-0, 175), sophomore linebacker Ramon Campos (6-0, 175) and junior defensive back Bryce Frank (5-10, 165).

Notable: Mason Schroeder suffered a season-ending injury in the first game of the 2019 season, but Kleinheinz said he has worked through a rehabilitation program and should be ready to take the field for his senior season.

Quotable: “While the stats won’t wow anyone from the returning players, many players have seen the field (in the past) and performed well,” Kleinheinz said.

0 comments

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics