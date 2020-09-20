Prep football 2020: Marshall Cardinals preview capsule

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Marshall Cardinals

Coach: Matt Kleinheinz, 18th year (87-78).

Last year: 2-8; 2-2 Capitol South; lost 48-18 to Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau in first round of WIAA playoffs.

Returning starters: Seven on offense; seven on defense.

On offense: The graduation loss of do-it-all standout Dylan Horstmeyer — last year’s leading rusher, passer and tackler who also handled punting duties — leaves a lot of gaps for Kleinheinz to fill. One key player will be two-time All-Capitol South lineman Kelby Petersen (6-4, 245), a senior who might move from the line to a different position on the offense. Junior Craig Ward (6-2, 160) saw action at quarterback last year, completing 19 of 41 passes. Top receiver Cole Denniston (5-11, 155, jr., 12 catches, 166 yards) is back. Other returning linemen are seniors Alejandro Ugalde (6-0, 250), Mitchell Gomez (6-4, 270) and Davonte Holmes (6-0, 215) and sophomore Taylor Michalak (6-2, 215). Junior receiver Canon Siedschlag (6-1, 165) also returns.