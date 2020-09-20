Prep football 2020: Madison Edgewood Crusaders preview capsule

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Madison Edgewood Crusaders

Coach: Jesse Norris, third year (4-14).

Last year: 1-8 overall, 1-6 Badger South.

Returning starters: Five on offense; three on defense.

On offense: The point-production motor appears to be in good shape, as junior Joe Hartleib (6-0, 165) returns at quarterback and junior Jackson Trudgeon (6-1, 180) return. Hartleib completed 51.6 percent of his passes for 921 yards and six touchdowns; Trudgeon caught 55 passes for 486 yards and three scores. Charlie Clark (6-7, 305, sr.) returns to anchor the line from his tackle spot, but the rest of the line is “reloading,” Norris said.

On defense: “This is a reload year for our defense, as we graduated a majority of our starters,” Norris said. Keys to success will be the linebacker corps, a backfield that will include Hartlieb and Trudgeon (54 tackles, two interceptions), and a rotating group to keep things fresh on the defensive line.

Notable: The Crusaders have only five seniors on the roster. “We will be relying heavily on our junior and sophomore classes,” Norris said.

Quotable: “I’m very impressed with our passion and desire to work and improve,” Norris said.

