Prep football 2020: Madison Edgewood Crusaders preview capsule
Prep football 2020: Madison Edgewood's Charlie Clark works on blocking

Madison Edgewood High School football player, Charlie Clark, warms up during practice at the school in Madison, Wis., Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL

Madison Edgewood Crusaders

Coach: Jesse Norris, third year (4-14).

Last year: 1-8 overall, 1-6 Badger South.

Returning starters: Five on offense; three on defense.

On offense: The point-production motor appears to be in good shape, as junior Joe Hartleib (6-0, 165) returns at quarterback and junior Jackson Trudgeon (6-1, 180) return. Hartleib completed 51.6 percent of his passes for 921 yards and six touchdowns; Trudgeon caught 55 passes for 486 yards and three scores. Charlie Clark (6-7, 305, sr.) returns to anchor the line from his tackle spot, but the rest of the line is “reloading,” Norris said.

On defense: “This is a reload year for our defense, as we graduated a majority of our starters,” Norris said. Keys to success will be the linebacker corps, a backfield that will include Hartlieb and Trudgeon (54 tackles, two interceptions), and a rotating group to keep things fresh on the defensive line.

Notable: The Crusaders have only five seniors on the roster. “We will be relying heavily on our junior and sophomore classes,” Norris said.

Quotable: “I’m very impressed with our passion and desire to work and improve,” Norris said.

