Prep football 2020: Lakeside Lutheran Warriors preview capsule

On offense: Will Jorgensen, a 6-1, 270-pound senior lineman, earned first-team All-Capitol North honors last season, and is joined on the line by sophomore Ben Buxa (6-2, 240), who made the all-conference second team as a freshman last year. Senior Tersony Vater (6-0, 160), who made the first team as a kicker and the second team as a receiver (28 catches, 466 yards, five TDs). Senior tight end John O’Donnell (6-5, 190, eight catches, 113 yards, two TDs) returns after earning all-conference honorable mention. Senior Micah Cody (6-0, 200) rushed for 433 yards and three TDs last year.