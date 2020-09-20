 Skip to main content
Prep football 2020: Lakeside Lutheran Warriors preview capsule
Prep football photo: Lakeside Lutheran's Tersony Vater provides a chase

Lodi senior Austin Soehle runs away from Lake Mills Lakeside Lutheran's Tersony Vater for a 47-yard touchdown run during last Friday's regular-season finale.

Lakeside Lutheran Warriors

Coach: Paul Bauer, 20th season (126-70).

Last year: 7-5 overall; 3-2 Capitol North; lost to River Valley, 28-14, in a WIAA state quarterfinal.

Returning starters: Seven on offense; six on defense.

On offense: Will Jorgensen, a 6-1, 270-pound senior lineman, earned first-team All-Capitol North honors last season, and is joined on the line by sophomore Ben Buxa (6-2, 240), who made the all-conference second team as a freshman last year. Senior Tersony Vater (6-0, 160), who made the first team as a kicker and the second team as a receiver (28 catches, 466 yards, five TDs). Senior tight end John O’Donnell (6-5, 190, eight catches, 113 yards, two TDs) returns after earning all-conference honorable mention. Senior Micah Cody (6-0, 200) rushed for 433 yards and three TDs last year.

On defense: The top returnee is Nathan Chesterman, a 5-11, 170-pound senior outside linebacker who earned first-team All-Capitol North honors last season after ranking second on the team with 87 tackles. Also back at inside linebacker is Cody (6-0, 200), an honorable mention all-conference pick last year. Vater and Cody finished among team leaders in tackles last year.

Quotable: “It won’t be a normal season, but we are excited about the upcoming players in our program,” Bauer told the Daily Jefferson County Union.

