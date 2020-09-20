Prep football 2020: Lake Mills L-Cats preview capsule

Lake Mills L-Cats
Coach: Tyler Huber, first year.
Last year: 10-2 overall, 5-0 Capitol North; lost to eventual state champion Waukesha Catholic Memorial, 47-14, in a WIAA Division 4 quarterfinal.
Returning starters: Eight on offense; nine on defense.
On offense: Lake Mills has one of the state’s top players in quarterback Adam Moen, the reigning conference Offensive Player of the Year and the state record-holder for combined individual passing and rushing yardage with 4,477 yards (3,517 yards passing with 39 touchdowns; 960 yards rushing with 21 TDs). Also back are Charlie Cassady (5-9, 175, sr.), who was second on the team with 238 yards rushing and six TDs; senior Josh Lescohier (5-11, 220), a second-team All-Capitol North pick; and all-league honorable mention pick Jaxson Retrum (6-4, 175, sr., 23 catches, 529 yards, 7 TDs). Junior kicker Brayden Ciesiolka (5-9, 150) earned first-team all-league honors last year making two of three field-goal attempts and 47 of 52 extra-point tries, and junior return specialist Michael Stenbroten (6-3, 165), was a second-team all-league pick.
On defense: Cassady made the all-conference first team as an inside linebacker after leading the team with 90 tackles and two forced fumbles. Three other senior returnees earned first-team honors last year: Outside linebacker Grant Horkan (6-1, 165, 63 tackles, two for loss) interior lineman Lescohier (52 tackles, five for loss) and defensive end Tyler Theder (6-1, 230, 62 tackles, three for loss).
Notable: Huber comes to Lake Mills after serving as an assistant at Johnson Creek last year. The Mukwonago native was a standout wide receiver at UW-Whitewater, playing alongside former Green Bay Packer Jake Kumerow and building a 59-1 record over four years with three NCAA Division III championships.
Quotable: “(I’m) looking forward to this season and watching these boys play,’ Huber told the Daily Jefferson County Union.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!