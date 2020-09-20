 Skip to main content
Prep football 2020: Lake Mills L-Cats preview capsule
Prep football 2020: Lake Mills L-Cats preview capsule

Prep football photo: Lake Mills' Charlie Cassady

Lodi seniors Dustyn Paulson (72) and Mason Ripp (26) and sophomore Wyatt Ripp (57), swarm for a tackle on Lake Mills' Charlie Cassady during the first quarter of Friday night's Capitol North Conference game at Campus Field in Lake Mills.

Lake Mills L-Cats

Coach: Tyler Huber, first year.

Last year: 10-2 overall, 5-0 Capitol North; lost to eventual state champion Waukesha Catholic Memorial, 47-14, in a WIAA Division 4 quarterfinal.

Returning starters: Eight on offense; nine on defense.

On offense: Lake Mills has one of the state’s top players in quarterback Adam Moen, the reigning conference Offensive Player of the Year and the state record-holder for combined individual passing and rushing yardage with 4,477 yards (3,517 yards passing with 39 touchdowns; 960 yards rushing with 21 TDs). Also back are Charlie Cassady (5-9, 175, sr.), who was second on the team with 238 yards rushing and six TDs; senior Josh Lescohier (5-11, 220), a second-team All-Capitol North pick; and all-league honorable mention pick Jaxson Retrum (6-4, 175, sr., 23 catches, 529 yards, 7 TDs). Junior kicker Brayden Ciesiolka (5-9, 150) earned first-team all-league honors last year making two of three field-goal attempts and 47 of 52 extra-point tries, and junior return specialist Michael Stenbroten (6-3, 165), was a second-team all-league pick.

On defense: Cassady made the all-conference first team as an inside linebacker after leading the team with 90 tackles and two forced fumbles. Three other senior returnees earned first-team honors last year: Outside linebacker Grant Horkan (6-1, 165, 63 tackles, two for loss) interior lineman Lescohier (52 tackles, five for loss) and defensive end Tyler Theder (6-1, 230, 62 tackles, three for loss).

Notable: Huber comes to Lake Mills after serving as an assistant at Johnson Creek last year. The Mukwonago native was a standout wide receiver at UW-Whitewater, playing alongside former Green Bay Packer Jake Kumerow and building a 59-1 record over four years with three NCAA Division III championships.

Quotable: “(I’m) looking forward to this season and watching these boys play,’ Huber told the Daily Jefferson County Union.

