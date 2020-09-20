Prep football 2020: Lake Mills L-Cats preview capsule

On offense: Lake Mills has one of the state’s top players in quarterback Adam Moen, the reigning conference Offensive Player of the Year and the state record-holder for combined individual passing and rushing yardage with 4,477 yards (3,517 yards passing with 39 touchdowns; 960 yards rushing with 21 TDs). Also back are Charlie Cassady (5-9, 175, sr.), who was second on the team with 238 yards rushing and six TDs; senior Josh Lescohier (5-11, 220), a second-team All-Capitol North pick; and all-league honorable mention pick Jaxson Retrum (6-4, 175, sr., 23 catches, 529 yards, 7 TDs). Junior kicker Brayden Ciesiolka (5-9, 150) earned first-team all-league honors last year making two of three field-goal attempts and 47 of 52 extra-point tries, and junior return specialist Michael Stenbroten (6-3, 165), was a second-team all-league pick.