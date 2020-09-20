Prep football 2020: Cambridge Blue Jays preview capsule

On offense: The three-time defending Capitol South Conference champion Blue Jays hoped to challenge for the Eastern Suburban Conference title this year, and they have the tools to make a strong run. Senior quarterback Ezra Stein (6-1, 180) started all 11 games last year and earned first-team All-Capitol South honors, throwing for 1,067 yards and seven touchdowns and rushing for 295 yards. Also back are running backs Trey Colts (5-8, 140, jr., 336 yards rushing) and Jacob Moody (5-9, 170, jr.). Anchoring the line is last year’s Capitol South Offensive and Defensive Lineman of the Year, junior Ryan Lund (6-2, 290). Ezra Stein’s brother, Eli Stein, hopes to fill the tight end spot.