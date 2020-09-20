Prep football 2020: Cambridge Blue Jays preview capsule

Cambridge Blue Jays
Coach: Mike Klingbeil, 16th season (88-57).
Last year: 9-2; 4-0 Capitol South; lost 55-7 to Racine Lutheran in second round of WIAA playoffs.
Returning starters: Six on offense; six on defense.
On offense: The three-time defending Capitol South Conference champion Blue Jays hoped to challenge for the Eastern Suburban Conference title this year, and they have the tools to make a strong run. Senior quarterback Ezra Stein (6-1, 180) started all 11 games last year and earned first-team All-Capitol South honors, throwing for 1,067 yards and seven touchdowns and rushing for 295 yards. Also back are running backs Trey Colts (5-8, 140, jr., 336 yards rushing) and Jacob Moody (5-9, 170, jr.). Anchoring the line is last year’s Capitol South Offensive and Defensive Lineman of the Year, junior Ryan Lund (6-2, 290). Ezra Stein’s brother, Eli Stein, hopes to fill the tight end spot.
On defense: The Blue Jays run multiple sets from 3-5-3 principles. They return two all-conference performers in Ezra Stein and Lund, who will be surrounded by three other returning linemen. Linebacker Moody and defensive back Colts also are top returnees.
Notable: Not only did the COVID-19 pandemic interrupt Cambridge’s season, Klingbeil and his wife welcomed a newborn onto the family roster just before practice was set to begin. Klingbeil is taking a leave of absence from his athletic director position, but has continued to coach the Blue Jays.
Quotable: “This is a solid team with many players returning that could make a playoff run,” Klingbeil said.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!