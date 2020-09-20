Prep football 2020: Baraboo Thunderbirds preview capsule

Baraboo Thunderbirds
Coach: Steve Turkington, seventh year (13-42).
Last year: 2-7 overall; 2-5 Badger North.
Returning starters: Eight on offense; seven on defense.
On offense: With so many returning players — including five offensive linemen — the Thunderbirds are looking to move up this season. Their hopes will depend in great part on the play of athletic junior quarterback Luna Larson (6-2, 200), who threw for 419 yards and rushed for a team-high 674 yards and eight touchdowns. Also back is last year’s No. 2 rusher, senior Owen Nachtigal (5-11, 180, 380 yards, three TDs). Returning to pack the offensive line are seniors Kyle Adams (6-3, 210), Mason Schultz (6-0, 200), Bronson Schultz (6-2, 210), Lucas Miller (6-0, 210) and Peyton Munch (6-0, 220). Cam Koseor (6-0, 215, sr.) will play fullback.
On defense: Nachtigal earned All-Badger North honorable mention at free safety last year, and he is joined by a long list of returning defenders that includes linebackers Larson, Koseor, Gabe Fitzwilliams (5-10, 170, jr.), Quinn Mueller (5-11, 170, sr.) and Kane Mahoney (5-10, 170, jr.); linemen Jake Schaefer (6-7, 225, sr.), Darius Jones (5-10, 270, sr.) and Ryan Schauf (6-2, 180, sr.); and cornerbacks Riley Weyh (5-11, 170, jr.) and Brady Henry (5-9, 160, jr.).
Notable: Larson, ranked by some scouting services as one of the top 10 players in Wisconsin’s class of 2022, is considered an NCAA Division I prospect at linebacker.
Quotable: Baraboo’s players organized their own workout activities during the COVID-19 down time. “They kind of kept it from me and did their own thing, which I think is great,” Turkington said. “I think it’s better that kids organize their own activities.”
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!