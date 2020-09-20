Prep football 2020: Baraboo Thunderbirds preview capsule

Baraboo Thunderbirds

On offense: With so many returning players — including five offensive linemen — the Thunderbirds are looking to move up this season. Their hopes will depend in great part on the play of athletic junior quarterback Luna Larson (6-2, 200), who threw for 419 yards and rushed for a team-high 674 yards and eight touchdowns. Also back is last year’s No. 2 rusher, senior Owen Nachtigal (5-11, 180, 380 yards, three TDs). Returning to pack the offensive line are seniors Kyle Adams (6-3, 210), Mason Schultz (6-0, 200), Bronson Schultz (6-2, 210), Lucas Miller (6-0, 210) and Peyton Munch (6-0, 220). Cam Koseor (6-0, 215, sr.) will play fullback.