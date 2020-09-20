 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Prep football 2020: A week-by-week schedule for area and region teams playing in the fall
0 comments

Prep football 2020: A week-by-week schedule for area and region teams playing in the fall

{{featured_button_text}}

(Subject to change)

WEEK ONE

FRIDAY, SEPT. 25

AREA

Baraboo at Sauk Prairie, 7 p.m.

Cambridge at Pardeeville, 7 p.m.

Lake Mills at Watertown Luther Prep, 7 p.m.

Madison Edgewood at Watertown, 7 p.m.

Marshall at Tomahawk, 7 p.m.

Portage at Reedsburg, 7 p.m.

Racine St. Catherine's at Lakeside Lutheran, 7 p.m.

River Valley at Darlington, 7 p.m.

Waterloo at Palmyra-Eagle, 7 p.m.

REGION

Fall River/Rio at Delafield St. John's NW, 4 p.m.

Neenah St. Mary/Oshkosh Valley Christian at Belmont, 7 p.m.

Adams-Friendship at Berlin, 7 p.m.

Onalaska Luther at Boscobel, 7 p.m.

Wauwatosa Kingdom Prep at Cambria-Friesland, 7 p.m.

Highland at De Soto, 7 p.m.

Mineral Point at Dodgeville, 7 p.m.

Ithaca at Hillsboro, 7 p.m.

Richland Center at Lancaster, 7 p.m.

Viroqua at Mauston, 7 p.m.

Wautoma at Montello co-op, 7 p.m.

Spencer/Marshfield Columbus vs. Nekoosa at Holland Field, Nekoosa, 7 p.m.

Potosi/Cassville vs. Pecatonica/Argyle at Pecatonica High School, 7 p.m.

Platteville at Prairie du Chien, 7 p.m.

Johnson Creek at Randolph, 7 p.m.

Wisconsin Dells at Randolph, 7 p.m.

Iowa-Grant at River Ridge, 7 p.m.

Elkhart Lake-Glenbeulah at Williams Bay, 7 p.m.

WEEK TWO

FRIDAY, OCT. 2

AREA

Lake Mills at Mineral Point, 7 p.m.

Madison Edgewood at Baraboo, 7 p.m.

Marshall at Cambridge, 7 p.m.

Portage at Watertown, 7 p.m.

Prairie du Chien at River Valley, 7 p.m.

Sauk Prairie at Reedsburg, 7 p.m.

Watertown Luther Prep at Lakeside Lutheran, 7 p.m.

Waterloo open date

REGION

Nekoosa at Amherst, 7 p.m.

Randolph at Cambria-Friesland, 7 p.m.

Dodgeville at Darlington, 7 p.m.

Belmont at Elkhart Lake-Glenbeulah, 7 p.m.

Palmyra-Eagle vs. Fall River/Rio at Prairie Street Field, Fall River, 7 p.m.

Ithaca at Highland, 7 p.m.

Hillsboro at Iowa-Grant, 7 p.m.

Delafield St. John's NW vs. Kenosha Christian Life at Ameche Field, Kenosha, 7 p.m.

Pardeeville at Markesan, 7 p.m.

Williams Bay at Neenah St. Mary/Oshkosh Valley Christian, 7 p.m.

Boscobel vs. Pecatonica/Argyle at Pecatonica High School, 7 p.m.

De Soto at Potosi/Cassville at Potosi High School, 7 p.m.

Westby at Richland Center, 7 p.m.

Onalaska Luther at River Ridge, 7 p.m.

Mauston at Wautoma, 7 p.m.

Adams-Friendship at Wisconsin Dells, 7 p.m.

SATURDAY, OCT. 3

REGION

Lancaster at Platteville, 1 p.m.

Johnson Creek vs. Oshkosh Lourdes at Neenah St. Mary Catholic HS, 7 p.m.

WEEK THREE

FRIDAY, OCT. 9

AREA

Cambria-Friesland at Waterloo, 7 p.m.

Horicon/Hustisford at Watertown Luther Prep, 7 p.m.

Lake Mills at Kewaskum, 7 p.m.

Lakeside Lutheran at Baraboo, 7 p.m.

Madison Edgewood at Portage, 7 p.m.

Markesan at Cambridge, 7 p.m.

Marshall at Palmyra-Eagle, 7 p.m.

Reedsburg vs. Tomah at Veterans Park, Tomah, 7 p.m.

River Valley at Lancaster, 7 p.m.

Sauk Prairie at Watertown, 7 p.m.

REGION

Westfield at Adams-Friendship, 7 p.m.

Mineral Point at Darlington, 7 p.m.

Onalaska Luther at De Soto, 7 p.m.

Neenah St. Mary/Oshkosh Valley Christian at Elkhart Lake-Glenbeulah, 7 p.m.

Pecatonica/Argyle at Hillsboro, 7 p.m.

Highland at Iowa-Grant, 7 p.m.

Boscobel at Ithaca, 7 p.m.

Fall River/Rio at Johnson Creek, 7 p.m.

La Crosse Aquinas at Mauston, 7 p.m.

Wisconsin Dells at Montello co-op, 7 p.m.

Shiocton vs. Nekoosa at Holland Field, Nekoosa, 7 p.m.

Dodgeland at Pardeeville, 7 p.m.

River Ridge vs. Potosi/Cassville at Potosi High School, 7 p.m.

Dodgeville at Prairie du Chien, 7 p.m.

Platteville at Richland Center, 7 p.m.

Belmont at Williams Bay, 7 p.m.

SATURDAY, OCT. 10

REGION

Delafield St. John's NW at Randolph, 7 p.m.

WEEK FOUR

FRIDAY, OCT. 16

AREA

Cambridge at Randolph, 7 p.m.

Madison Edgewood at University School of Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

Marshall at Markesan, 7 p.m.

Pardeeville at Waterloo, 7 p.m.

Racine Lutheran at Watertown Luther Prep, 7 p.m.

Reedsburg at Baraboo, 7 p.m.

Richland Center at River Valley, 7 p.m.

Sauk Prairie at Portage, 7 p.m.

Watertown at Lake Mills, 7 p.m.

REGION

Elkhart Lake-Glenbeulah at Belmont, 7 p.m.

Hillsboro at Boscobel, 7 p.m.

Prairie du Chien at Darlington, 7 p.m.

Ithaca at De Soto, 7 p.m.

Palmyra-Eagle at Dodgeland, 7 p.m.

Lancaster at Dodgeville, 7 p.m.

Cambria-Friesland vs. Fall River Rio at Prairie Street Field, Fall River, 7 p.m.

Potosi/Cassville at Highland, 7 p.m.

Platteville at Mineral Point, 7 p.m.

Wittenberg-Birnamwood vs. Nekoosa at Holland Field, Nekoosa, 7 p.m.

Horicon/Hustisford at Omro, 7 p.m.

Iowa-Grant at Onalaska Luther, 7 p.m.

Pecatonica/Argyle at River Ridge, 7 p.m.

Adams-Friendship at Wautoma, 7 p.m.

Montello co-op at Westfield, 7 p.m.

Neenah St. Mary/Oshkosh Valley Christian at Williams Bay, 7 p.m.

Mauston at Wisconsin Dells, 7 p.m.

SATURDAY, OCT. 17

REGION

Delafield St. John's NW vs. Oshkosh Lourdes at Neenah St. Mary HS, 7 p.m.

WEEK FIVE

FRIDAY, OCT. 23

AREA

Edgar at Portage, 7 p.m.

Lakeside Lutheran at Lake Mills, 7 p.m.

Markesan at Waterloo, 7 p.m.

Marshall at Pardeeville, 7 p.m.

Palmyra-Eagle at Cambridge, 7 p.m.

Reedsburg at Watertown, 7 p.m.

Sauk Prairie at Baraboo, 7 p.m.

Watertown Luther Prep at Kenosha St. Joseph, 7 p.m.

REGION

Cambria-Friesland at Delafield St. John's NW, 4 p.m.

Williams Bay at Belmont, 7 p.m.

Johnson Creek vs. Fall River/Rio at Prairie Street Field, Fall River, 7 p.m.

De Soto at Hillsboro, 7 p.m.

Dodgeland vs. Horicon/Hustisford at Discher Park, Horicon, 7 p.m.

Onalaska Luther at Ithaca, 7 p.m.

Darlington at Lancaster, 7 p.m.

Westfield at Mauston, 7 p.m.

Prairie du Chien at Mineral Point, 7 p.m.

Elkhart Lake-Glenbeulah at Neenah St. Mary/Oshkosh Valley Christian, 7 p.m.

Higland vs. Pecatonica/Argyle at Pecatonica High School, 7 p.m.

Iowa-Grant vs. Potosi/Cassville at Potosi High School, 7 p.m.

Dodgeland at Richland Center, 7 p.m.

Boscobel at River Ridge, 7 p.m.

Wisconsin Dells at Wautoma, 7 p.m.

Nekoosa at Weyauwega-Fremont, 7 p.m.

SATURDAY, OCT. 24

AREA

Madison Edgewood at Green Bay Notre Dame, 3 p.m.

River Valley vs. Platteville at UW-Platteville, 1 p.m.

REGION

Randolph vs. Oshkosh Lourdes at Neenah St. Mary HS, 1 p.m.

WEEK SIX

FRIDAY, OCT. 30

AREA

Baraboo at Watertown, 7 p.m.

Lake Mills at Sauk Prairie, 7 p.m.

Lakeside Lutheran at Portage, 7 p.m.

Madison Edgewood at Reedsburg, 7 p.m.

Marshall at Hustisford/Horicon, 7 p.m.

Mineral Point at River Valley, 7 p.m.

Waterloo at Cambridge, 7 p.m.

Watertown Luther Prep vs. Wisconsin Dells at Wisconsin Dells Middle School, 7 p.m.

REGION

Mauston at Adams-Friendship, 7 p.m.

De Soto at Boscobel, 7 p.m.

Oshkosh Lourdes at Cambria-Friesland, 7 p.m.

Platteville at Dodgeville, 7 p.m.

Williams Bay at Elkhart Lake-Glenbeulah, 7 p.m.

River Ridge at Highland, 7 p.m.

Pecatonica/Argyle at Iowa-Grant, 7 p.m.

Potosi/Cassville at Ithaca, 7 p.m.

Delafield St. John's NW at Johnson Creek, 7 p.m.

Dodgeland at Markesan, 7 p.m.

Belmont at Neenah St. Mary/Oshkosh Valley Christian, 7 p.m.

Manawa vs. Nekoosa at Holland Field, Nekoosa, 7 p.m.

Hillsboro at Onalaska Luther, 7 p.m.

Pardeeville at Palmyra-Eagle, 7 p.m.

Lancaster at Prairie du Chien, 7 p.m.

Fall River/Rio at Randolph, 7 p.m.

Richland Center at Viroqua, 7 p.m.

Wautoma at Westfield, 7 p.m.

WEEK SEVEN

FRIDAY, NOV. 6

AREA

Baraboo at Portage, 7 p.m.

Cambridge at Dodgeland, 7 p.m.

Dodgeville at River Valley, 7 p.m.

Madison Edgewood at Sauk Prairie, 7 p.m.

Marshall at Waterloo, 7 p.m.

Reedsburg at Lake Mills, 7 p.m.

Watertown at Grafton, 7 p.m.

Watertown Luther Prep at Randolph, 7 p.m.

REGION

Iowa-Grant at Boscobel, 7 p.m.

Delafield St. John's NW at Brookfield Academy, 7 p.m.

River Ridge at De Soto, 7 p.m.

Oshkosh Lourdes vs. Fall River/Rio at Prairie Street Field, Fall River, 7 p.m.

Hillsboro at Highland, 7 p.m.

Pecatonica/Argyle at Ithaca, 7 p.m.

Cambria-Friesland at Johnson Creek, 7 p.m.

Palmyra-Eagle at Markesan, 7 p.m.

Montello co-op at Mauston, 7 p.m.

Lancaster at Mineral Point, 7 p.m.

Potosi/Cassville at Onalaska Luther, 7 p.m.

Horicon/Hustisford at Pardeeville, 7 p.m.

Prairie du Chien at Richland Center, 7 p.m.

Neenah St. Mary/Oshkosh Valley Christian at Sevastopol, 7 p.m.

Nekoosa at Stratford, 7 p.m.

Viroqua at Wisconsin Dells, 7 p.m.

SATURDAY, NOV. 14

REGION

Darlington at Platteville, 7 p.m.

WEEK EIGHT

FRIDAY, NOV. 13

AREA

Waterloo at Dodgeland, 7 p.m.

0 comments

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics