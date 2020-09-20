Prep football 2020: A week-by-week schedule for area and region teams playing in the fall

(Subject to change)
WEEK ONE
FRIDAY, SEPT. 25
AREA
Baraboo at Sauk Prairie, 7 p.m.
Cambridge at Pardeeville, 7 p.m.
Lake Mills at Watertown Luther Prep, 7 p.m.
Madison Edgewood at Watertown, 7 p.m.
Marshall at Tomahawk, 7 p.m.
Portage at Reedsburg, 7 p.m.
Racine St. Catherine's at Lakeside Lutheran, 7 p.m.
River Valley at Darlington, 7 p.m.
Waterloo at Palmyra-Eagle, 7 p.m.
REGION
Fall River/Rio at Delafield St. John's NW, 4 p.m.
Neenah St. Mary/Oshkosh Valley Christian at Belmont, 7 p.m.
Adams-Friendship at Berlin, 7 p.m.
Onalaska Luther at Boscobel, 7 p.m.
Wauwatosa Kingdom Prep at Cambria-Friesland, 7 p.m.
Highland at De Soto, 7 p.m.
Mineral Point at Dodgeville, 7 p.m.
Ithaca at Hillsboro, 7 p.m.
Richland Center at Lancaster, 7 p.m.
Viroqua at Mauston, 7 p.m.
Wautoma at Montello co-op, 7 p.m.
Spencer/Marshfield Columbus vs. Nekoosa at Holland Field, Nekoosa, 7 p.m.
Potosi/Cassville vs. Pecatonica/Argyle at Pecatonica High School, 7 p.m.
Platteville at Prairie du Chien, 7 p.m.
Johnson Creek at Randolph, 7 p.m.
Wisconsin Dells at Randolph, 7 p.m.
Iowa-Grant at River Ridge, 7 p.m.
Elkhart Lake-Glenbeulah at Williams Bay, 7 p.m.
WEEK TWO
FRIDAY, OCT. 2
AREA
Lake Mills at Mineral Point, 7 p.m.
Madison Edgewood at Baraboo, 7 p.m.
Marshall at Cambridge, 7 p.m.
Portage at Watertown, 7 p.m.
Prairie du Chien at River Valley, 7 p.m.
Sauk Prairie at Reedsburg, 7 p.m.
Watertown Luther Prep at Lakeside Lutheran, 7 p.m.
Waterloo open date
REGION
Nekoosa at Amherst, 7 p.m.
Randolph at Cambria-Friesland, 7 p.m.
Dodgeville at Darlington, 7 p.m.
Belmont at Elkhart Lake-Glenbeulah, 7 p.m.
Palmyra-Eagle vs. Fall River/Rio at Prairie Street Field, Fall River, 7 p.m.
Ithaca at Highland, 7 p.m.
Hillsboro at Iowa-Grant, 7 p.m.
Delafield St. John's NW vs. Kenosha Christian Life at Ameche Field, Kenosha, 7 p.m.
Pardeeville at Markesan, 7 p.m.
Williams Bay at Neenah St. Mary/Oshkosh Valley Christian, 7 p.m.
Boscobel vs. Pecatonica/Argyle at Pecatonica High School, 7 p.m.
De Soto at Potosi/Cassville at Potosi High School, 7 p.m.
Westby at Richland Center, 7 p.m.
Onalaska Luther at River Ridge, 7 p.m.
Mauston at Wautoma, 7 p.m.
Adams-Friendship at Wisconsin Dells, 7 p.m.
SATURDAY, OCT. 3
REGION
Lancaster at Platteville, 1 p.m.
Johnson Creek vs. Oshkosh Lourdes at Neenah St. Mary Catholic HS, 7 p.m.
WEEK THREE
FRIDAY, OCT. 9
AREA
Cambria-Friesland at Waterloo, 7 p.m.
Horicon/Hustisford at Watertown Luther Prep, 7 p.m.
Lake Mills at Kewaskum, 7 p.m.
Lakeside Lutheran at Baraboo, 7 p.m.
Madison Edgewood at Portage, 7 p.m.
Markesan at Cambridge, 7 p.m.
Marshall at Palmyra-Eagle, 7 p.m.
Reedsburg vs. Tomah at Veterans Park, Tomah, 7 p.m.
River Valley at Lancaster, 7 p.m.
Sauk Prairie at Watertown, 7 p.m.
REGION
Westfield at Adams-Friendship, 7 p.m.
Mineral Point at Darlington, 7 p.m.
Onalaska Luther at De Soto, 7 p.m.
Neenah St. Mary/Oshkosh Valley Christian at Elkhart Lake-Glenbeulah, 7 p.m.
Pecatonica/Argyle at Hillsboro, 7 p.m.
Highland at Iowa-Grant, 7 p.m.
Boscobel at Ithaca, 7 p.m.
Fall River/Rio at Johnson Creek, 7 p.m.
La Crosse Aquinas at Mauston, 7 p.m.
Wisconsin Dells at Montello co-op, 7 p.m.
Shiocton vs. Nekoosa at Holland Field, Nekoosa, 7 p.m.
Dodgeland at Pardeeville, 7 p.m.
River Ridge vs. Potosi/Cassville at Potosi High School, 7 p.m.
Dodgeville at Prairie du Chien, 7 p.m.
Platteville at Richland Center, 7 p.m.
Belmont at Williams Bay, 7 p.m.
SATURDAY, OCT. 10
REGION
Delafield St. John's NW at Randolph, 7 p.m.
WEEK FOUR
FRIDAY, OCT. 16
AREA
Cambridge at Randolph, 7 p.m.
Madison Edgewood at University School of Milwaukee, 7 p.m.
Marshall at Markesan, 7 p.m.
Pardeeville at Waterloo, 7 p.m.
Racine Lutheran at Watertown Luther Prep, 7 p.m.
Reedsburg at Baraboo, 7 p.m.
Richland Center at River Valley, 7 p.m.
Sauk Prairie at Portage, 7 p.m.
Watertown at Lake Mills, 7 p.m.
REGION
Elkhart Lake-Glenbeulah at Belmont, 7 p.m.
Hillsboro at Boscobel, 7 p.m.
Prairie du Chien at Darlington, 7 p.m.
Ithaca at De Soto, 7 p.m.
Palmyra-Eagle at Dodgeland, 7 p.m.
Lancaster at Dodgeville, 7 p.m.
Cambria-Friesland vs. Fall River Rio at Prairie Street Field, Fall River, 7 p.m.
Potosi/Cassville at Highland, 7 p.m.
Platteville at Mineral Point, 7 p.m.
Wittenberg-Birnamwood vs. Nekoosa at Holland Field, Nekoosa, 7 p.m.
Horicon/Hustisford at Omro, 7 p.m.
Iowa-Grant at Onalaska Luther, 7 p.m.
Pecatonica/Argyle at River Ridge, 7 p.m.
Adams-Friendship at Wautoma, 7 p.m.
Montello co-op at Westfield, 7 p.m.
Neenah St. Mary/Oshkosh Valley Christian at Williams Bay, 7 p.m.
Mauston at Wisconsin Dells, 7 p.m.
SATURDAY, OCT. 17
REGION
Delafield St. John's NW vs. Oshkosh Lourdes at Neenah St. Mary HS, 7 p.m.
WEEK FIVE
FRIDAY, OCT. 23
AREA
Edgar at Portage, 7 p.m.
Lakeside Lutheran at Lake Mills, 7 p.m.
Markesan at Waterloo, 7 p.m.
Marshall at Pardeeville, 7 p.m.
Palmyra-Eagle at Cambridge, 7 p.m.
Reedsburg at Watertown, 7 p.m.
Sauk Prairie at Baraboo, 7 p.m.
Watertown Luther Prep at Kenosha St. Joseph, 7 p.m.
REGION
Cambria-Friesland at Delafield St. John's NW, 4 p.m.
Williams Bay at Belmont, 7 p.m.
Johnson Creek vs. Fall River/Rio at Prairie Street Field, Fall River, 7 p.m.
De Soto at Hillsboro, 7 p.m.
Dodgeland vs. Horicon/Hustisford at Discher Park, Horicon, 7 p.m.
Onalaska Luther at Ithaca, 7 p.m.
Darlington at Lancaster, 7 p.m.
Westfield at Mauston, 7 p.m.
Prairie du Chien at Mineral Point, 7 p.m.
Elkhart Lake-Glenbeulah at Neenah St. Mary/Oshkosh Valley Christian, 7 p.m.
Higland vs. Pecatonica/Argyle at Pecatonica High School, 7 p.m.
Iowa-Grant vs. Potosi/Cassville at Potosi High School, 7 p.m.
Dodgeland at Richland Center, 7 p.m.
Boscobel at River Ridge, 7 p.m.
Wisconsin Dells at Wautoma, 7 p.m.
Nekoosa at Weyauwega-Fremont, 7 p.m.
SATURDAY, OCT. 24
AREA
Madison Edgewood at Green Bay Notre Dame, 3 p.m.
River Valley vs. Platteville at UW-Platteville, 1 p.m.
REGION
Randolph vs. Oshkosh Lourdes at Neenah St. Mary HS, 1 p.m.
WEEK SIX
FRIDAY, OCT. 30
AREA
Baraboo at Watertown, 7 p.m.
Lake Mills at Sauk Prairie, 7 p.m.
Lakeside Lutheran at Portage, 7 p.m.
Madison Edgewood at Reedsburg, 7 p.m.
Marshall at Hustisford/Horicon, 7 p.m.
Mineral Point at River Valley, 7 p.m.
Waterloo at Cambridge, 7 p.m.
Watertown Luther Prep vs. Wisconsin Dells at Wisconsin Dells Middle School, 7 p.m.
REGION
Mauston at Adams-Friendship, 7 p.m.
De Soto at Boscobel, 7 p.m.
Oshkosh Lourdes at Cambria-Friesland, 7 p.m.
Platteville at Dodgeville, 7 p.m.
Williams Bay at Elkhart Lake-Glenbeulah, 7 p.m.
River Ridge at Highland, 7 p.m.
Pecatonica/Argyle at Iowa-Grant, 7 p.m.
Potosi/Cassville at Ithaca, 7 p.m.
Delafield St. John's NW at Johnson Creek, 7 p.m.
Dodgeland at Markesan, 7 p.m.
Belmont at Neenah St. Mary/Oshkosh Valley Christian, 7 p.m.
Manawa vs. Nekoosa at Holland Field, Nekoosa, 7 p.m.
Hillsboro at Onalaska Luther, 7 p.m.
Pardeeville at Palmyra-Eagle, 7 p.m.
Lancaster at Prairie du Chien, 7 p.m.
Fall River/Rio at Randolph, 7 p.m.
Richland Center at Viroqua, 7 p.m.
Wautoma at Westfield, 7 p.m.
WEEK SEVEN
FRIDAY, NOV. 6
AREA
Baraboo at Portage, 7 p.m.
Cambridge at Dodgeland, 7 p.m.
Dodgeville at River Valley, 7 p.m.
Madison Edgewood at Sauk Prairie, 7 p.m.
Marshall at Waterloo, 7 p.m.
Reedsburg at Lake Mills, 7 p.m.
Watertown at Grafton, 7 p.m.
Watertown Luther Prep at Randolph, 7 p.m.
REGION
Iowa-Grant at Boscobel, 7 p.m.
Delafield St. John's NW at Brookfield Academy, 7 p.m.
River Ridge at De Soto, 7 p.m.
Oshkosh Lourdes vs. Fall River/Rio at Prairie Street Field, Fall River, 7 p.m.
Hillsboro at Highland, 7 p.m.
Pecatonica/Argyle at Ithaca, 7 p.m.
Cambria-Friesland at Johnson Creek, 7 p.m.
Palmyra-Eagle at Markesan, 7 p.m.
Montello co-op at Mauston, 7 p.m.
Lancaster at Mineral Point, 7 p.m.
Potosi/Cassville at Onalaska Luther, 7 p.m.
Horicon/Hustisford at Pardeeville, 7 p.m.
Prairie du Chien at Richland Center, 7 p.m.
Neenah St. Mary/Oshkosh Valley Christian at Sevastopol, 7 p.m.
Nekoosa at Stratford, 7 p.m.
Viroqua at Wisconsin Dells, 7 p.m.
SATURDAY, NOV. 14
REGION
Darlington at Platteville, 7 p.m.
WEEK EIGHT
FRIDAY, NOV. 13
AREA
Waterloo at Dodgeland, 7 p.m.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!